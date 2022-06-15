Does Car Insurance Cover Hail Damage? (2022)

Filing a Car Insurance Claim for Hail Damage

Even if you do have comprehensive car insurance coverage, you shouldn’t be too hasty to file a hail damage claim. If you only have a few dents on your car, a claim might not make sense. You’ll have to pay the deductible and face higher car insurance rates, so the total cost of the claim may be more than if you paid for the repairs on your own.

Let’s say your deductible is $1,000, but fixing the dents from a hailstorm will cost $300. In this situation, filing a claim isn’t a smart move. Also, if you have an older car that’s depreciated quite a bit because of age or high mileage, the repair costs may exceed the value of your car. Therefore, it’s best not to file a claim and instead cover the repair costs out of pocket.

Before you move forward with the claims process, do the math to determine whether it’s a good idea. After all, you want your car insurance policy to work for you, not against you. If you file a claim right away without much thought, you might end up overpaying for your hail damage repairs.

Tips for Filing a Car Insurance Claim

When you file a claim for hail damage, treat it like any other car insurance claim. Reach out to your auto insurance company online or via phone right after the hailstorm passes. Note that if there is a major storm in your area, some of your neighbors and friends might be filing claims as well, so the process could take longer than usual.

The sooner you contact your car insurance company, the sooner they can help you. Once you file a claim, they’ll send a claims adjuster to evaluate the hail damage. It will be the adjuster’s job to determine how much the car insurance company will pay.

