Cheapest Auto Insurance in Anderson, South Carolina (2023)

In Anderson, South Carolina, the cheapest auto insurer is USAA, with liability rates of $48 per month.

Jacqueline DeMarco
Written byJacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco
Jacqueline DeMarco

  • 13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Insurance, lending, and retirement expert

Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.

Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Updated October 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM PDT

The average cost of car insurance in Anderson, SC, is $212 per month, which is more expensive than the national average monthly cost of $154. Auto insurance premium prices vary based on many different factors and can differ even among ZIP codes. For example, severe weather in South Carolina, like tropical storms and hurricanes, can lead to increased car insurance claims and higher premium prices.

Furthermore, a series of vehicle break-ins in Anderson County during early 2023 could contribute to more expensive car insurance costs for the entire area. Here are some tips for finding cheap car insurance in Anderson, South Carolina, and what affects your auto insurance rates.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Anderson is $149 per month for liability coverage and $275 per month for full coverage.

  • Anderson drivers with poor credit pay nearly double what drivers with excellent credit pay for car insurance, on average.

  • Car insurance companies in South Carolina can use your credit history as a factor when setting your rates.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Anderson

When shopping for car insurance, you don’t want to focus solely on price. You should also take into account which car insurance company can provide you with the right type of coverage, the best customer experience, an easy-to-navigate website, and the features that suit your specific needs.

Here are some of the best and cheapest car insurance companies in Anderson to start your search.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
GEICO4.2$97$60Bundling
USAA4.3$82$51Military members and their families
State Farm4.4$90$56Discounts
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for bundling: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$57/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$92/mo

In recent years, the cost of living in South Carolina has increased, which puts pressure on drivers’ wallets. One effective way to save money on insurance is to bundle your renters or homeowners insurance with your car insurance — which can help you save on both policies. GEICO offers plenty of bundling opportunities, allowing you to pair your auto insurance policy with insurance for condos, renters, homeowners, or mobile homes.

Pros

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Plenty of bundling options

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for military members and their families: USAA

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$48/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$78/mo

More than 5% of Anderson’s population are veterans, indicating a substantial number of residents and their families are eligible for USAA auto insurance. Tailored specifically for military families, USAA offers not only affordable rates but also specialized features and procedures that cater to people with military connections. For instance, USAA provides discounts for storing your car on base during deployments, making it an ideal choice for people in the military.

Pros

  • Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

  • Relatively affordable premiums

Cons

  • Restricted membership eligibility

  • No gap insurance available

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Best insurer for discounts: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$86/mo

With insurance rates rising across the country, it’s important to reduce monthly costs when possible. State Farm can help free up some room in customer budgets by providing some of the most competitive auto insurance premiums in the area. Drivers can also benefit from various discounts, including those for good grades, defensive driving training, and installing safety devices in their cars.

Pros

  • Plenty of discounts to qualify for

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region

Cons

  • Can’t purchase a policy online

  • Gap insurance not available

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Anderson

Getting cheap car insurance is more than just purchasing the first low rate you see online. Here are some ways you can reduce your car insurance costs:

  • Look for discounts. Most auto insurers advertise discounts that drivers can qualify for. You can usually find discounts for safe driving, having safety features on your vehicle, signing up for automatic payments and paperless billing, and more. Try to stack as many discounts as you can to reduce your car insurance costs.

  • Bundle policies. Car insurance companies also offer bundling discounts to customers who buy more than one insurance product with them. If you buy your auto insurance and home, renters, or life insurance with one company, you may save on both policies.

  • Increase your credit score. Insurance companies can use your credit information when determining car insurance rates. Pull your credit report, review it for inaccuracies to correct, and work to increase it, if needed. Make on-time payments for your accounts and use less than 30% of your available credit to improve your score.

  • Compare quotes. Get quotes online from at least three different car insurance companies at the same coverage level to find the one that offers you the lowest rates. You can also use an online quote-comparison tool to gather quotes on one site and compare them side by side.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Anderson: USAA

Having liability car insurance is mandatory in nearly every state, including South Carolina. This type of policy covers injuries and property damage in accidents you cause. However, it doesn’t extend to your vehicle repairs or your own medical expenses. Since liability coverage has such limited protection, it’s usually a cheap, affordable option.

The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Anderson is $149 per month, and here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Anderson for this type of coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA48
Auto-Owners51
State Farm53
GEICO57
Safeco75
Nationwide77
Allstate82
Travelers89
State Auto94
Midvale Home & Auto104
Progressive105
Liberty Mutual121
Direct Auto125
Dairyland165
The General169
Bristol West191
AssuranceAmerica193
GAINSCO220
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Anderson: USAA

Liability-only and full-coverage car insurance differ in what they cover. Liability pays for damages to others when you’re at fault, while full coverage protects your own vehicle too, including after theft and accidents. If you have a new or expensive car, full coverage is a good idea, and if you’re financing your car, your lender may require it.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Anderson is $275 per month. Check out the table below for the most affordable full-coverage car insurance companies in Anderson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA78
Auto-Owners83
State Farm86
GEICO92
Nationwide118
Safeco129
Allstate133
Travelers134
Progressive162
Midvale Home & Auto164
State Auto165
Direct Auto186
Liberty Mutual217
AssuranceAmerica227
Dairyland273
The General276
Bristol West320
GAINSCO370
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Anderson car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in South Carolina

In the state of South Carolina, drivers must hold both a liability car insurance policy and uninsured motorist coverage. Their auto insurance policies must meet these minimum coverage requirements:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motoristEqual to liability coverage

While you have to meet the state’s minimum coverage requirements, you can choose to enhance your auto insurance with these additional options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage handles non-collision damages, like fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages in collisions, no matter who’s at fault, whether you hit objects or other vehicles.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/3220fb55f1/broken-windshield.svg

    Glass coverage

    Glass protection covers windshield and glass damage and sometimes comes with a deductible-free option.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you financed or leased your vehicle, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance payout in the event of a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

When you have incidents on your driving record, you may find it challenging to secure the cheapest car insurance in Anderson. Speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, at-fault accidents, and other moving violations can all lead to increased rates. This is because auto insurance companies view drivers with these incidents on their records as more likely to file future claims than drivers with clean records.

The table below shows how different driving infractions can affect average car insurance rates in Anderson, South Carolina.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, October 24 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
USAA43727382
Auto-Owners46777788
State Farm48808091
GEICO51868798
Safeco68113114129
Nationwide69116117132
Allstate74123124141
Travelers80134135153
State Auto85142143161
Midvale Home & Auto94157158179
Progressive95158159180
Liberty Mutual109182184208
Direct Auto113188190215
Dairyland149248250283
The General152254256290
Bristol West172288290328
AssuranceAmerica174291293332
GAINSCO198331334378
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Teenagers and young drivers often pay steep car insurance premiums because of their lack of experience and maturity — which can result in more frequent claims. However, car insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 as drivers gain more experience behind the wheel. But around age 70, rates can rise again since seniors’ driving capabilities decline due to vision issues and slower reaction times.

Refer to the table below to see how car insurance quotes can vary with age in Anderson.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$476
20s$319
30s$241
40s$223
50s$199
60s$193
70s$206
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Anderson car insurance quotes by credit tier

While not legal in all states, in South Carolina, car insurance companies can take drivers’ credit history into consideration when determining car insurance premiums.[1] Insurers believe that poor credit means a driver is more likely to file insurance claims. As a result, drivers with excellent or good credit tend to pay less for car insurance.

Here are Anderson full-coverage car insurance quotes based on credit score.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Anderson car insurance FAQs

Learn more about car insurance costs in South Carolina, and check out the answers to frequently asked questions about auto coverage in Anderson below.

  • How much is car insurance in Anderson?

    The average cost of car insurance in Anderson is $149 per month for liability coverage and $275 per month for full coverage.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Anderson?

    USAA, Auto-Owners, and State Farm are the cheapest auto insurance companies in Anderson, with liability-only rates of $48, $51, and $53 per month, respectively. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for your situation is to compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies. You can use an online comparison tool to find the insurer that offers the best price for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Anderson?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Anderson that Insurify identified include State Farm, GEICO, and USAA. These auto insurance companies have high scores across the board with AM Best, J.D. Power, and Insurify. But what’s best for one person may not be best for you, so it’s important to research insurance companies to find the one that meets your needs.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Experian. "Which States Prohibit or Restrict the Use of Credit-Based Insurance Scores?." Accessed October 6, 2023
  2. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance." Accessed October 6, 2023
