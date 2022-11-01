Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Fort Mill, SC, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Mill is $247 per month or $2,964 annually.
Car insurance in Fort Mill is $64 less than the average monthly cost in South Carolina.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Fort Mill on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Fort Mill, SC
While Fort Mill’s monthly average premium cost is already cheaper than the state average, some drivers might want even cheaper rates. If you take the time to research and look at all your options, cheaper rates are possible. The best way to go about doing this is by comparing car insurance quotes online with a quote-comparison site.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheap Car Insurance South Carolina
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Mill, SC
What is the cheapest car insurance in Fort Mill?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Fort Mill, with rates starting at $146 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
The cheapest top insurance provider in Fort Mill is Travelers, although there are many budget-friendly options available in the city. It can be overwhelming to find the best deal, but with Insurify’s network of over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S., you can easily find the insurance policy that fits your needs.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$146
|Progressive
|$165
|State Auto
|$166
|Nationwide
|$168
|Liberty Mutual
|$219
|Kemper Preferred
|$139
|Safeco
|$175
|National General
|$187
|Stillwater
|$192
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$205
|Direct Auto
|$212
|InsuranceMax
|$238
|SafeAuto
|$286
|GAINSCO
|$291
|AssuranceAmerica
|$295
|Dairyland
|$299
|Bristol West
|$307
|The General
|$365
|Arrowhead
|$415
|Everest National
|$478
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Fort Mill Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Although factors like the age and gender of the driver and the model of the vehicle affect rates, agencies also take risk factors into account. This includes looking at driving records to determine a driver’s likelihood of filing a claim[2]. For example, a driver with a clean record could pay $235 per month, while one with infractions on their record could pay up to $468.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$235
|Speeding Ticket
|$315
|At-Fault Accident
|$343
|DUI
|$468
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance South Carolina
Fort Mill Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is also used to evaluate their risk factor[3]. It’s thought that general spending habits can inform the likelihood of filing an insurance claim; therefore, drivers in a better credit tier are considered more responsible financially. This responsibility is rewarded with lower insurance quotes.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$216
|Good
|$255
|Average
|$280
|Poor
|$434
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Mill
Although choosing cost-effective providers can be an excellent way to keep rates down, safe driving will always be the quickest way to get the cheapest car insurance. Risk is detrimental to both credit tier and driving history, so it’s best if it can be avoided. Discounts help too, such as bundling auto insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, or home insurance.
It’s always important to get quotes from multiple car insurance companies when looking for new or upgraded insurance as well. With Insurify, you can find the best coverage for your lifestyle by comparing real-time car insurance quotes from many providers. Get a quote in minutes without the hassle to find the best rates.
Frequently Asked Questions
Fort Mill offers many options for budget-minded buyers. However, safe driving practices will always be the best way to keep costs down and secure cheap car insurance. Get a free quote from Insurify, with our network that includes over 200 companies throughout the U.S. working to find an insurance policy that perfectly fits your needs.
The average cost of auto insurance in Fort Mill is around $247 per month, or $2,964 per year, depending on factors like the gender of the driver and their driving record. The city’s average is $64 more than the state’s average of $311 per month, or $3,732 per year.
Like most cities, risk factors like poor credit scores, a history of impaired driving, and multiple accidents can significantly raise monthly insurance coverage quotes. For example, a driver in Fort Mill with an at-fault accident on their record could pay $108 more a month than a driver with a clean record.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 29, 2022
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 29, 2022
- South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Property & Casualty." Accessed July 29, 2022