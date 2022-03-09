South Carolina SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in South Carolina (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in South Carolina, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in South Carolina. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in South Carolina.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Travelers
|$157
|Safeco
|$233
|Direct Auto
|$238
|Gainsco
|$244
|National General
|$250
|Dairyland
|$288
|The General
|$323
|RateForce, Arrowhead
|$329
|Bristol West
|$342
|AssuranceAmerica
|$353
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in South Carolina?
When your car insurance company files an SR-22, you'll have to pay a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But that's not the only expense—your car insurance rates will rise because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.
Unfortunately, it's already pretty expensive to be a driver in South Carolina. Drivers with no violations on their record pay $272 per month on average, which is one of the higher average rates nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $300, which means in South Carolina an SR-22 costs $28 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 10 percent.
Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in South Carolina?
Mistakes on the roads come with consequences—and sometimes that involves losing your license. After your license has been taken away after a major violation (e.g., a DUI), your state government will only reinstate your license after you receive an SR-22 form. Filed by your insurance company (and not you), the SR-22 verifies to the state that you have at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying for your coverage.
Not all car insurance companies in South Carolina are willing to file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might charge you more, given your less-than-perfect driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this crucial form for you—then compare quotes to find a rate that meets your budget.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in South Carolina?
In South Carolina, car insurance companies are allowed to factor in your credit score when determining your rates. As a result, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will likely lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $66 and $72 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $59 compared to normal.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$247
|$306
|$59
|Good
|$275
|$341
|$66
|Average
|$278
|$344
|$66
|Poor
|$301
|$373
|$72
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in South Carolina
As you hit the roads of South Carolina with an SR-22, you'll probably want to make sure you aren't paying massive premiums for car insurance. Insurify can get you much closer to accomplishing that goal by making it easy to compare quotes from a wide range of car insurance companies. Simply input your information, and Insurify will deliver 10+ free quotes so that you can quickly find a rate that meets your budget and needs as a driver with an SR-22.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in South Carolina
Some South Carolinians might not own a car but still want to drive. If so, you will still need to be insured through an SR-22 form to legally drive. But you probably shouldn't have to pay the rates of someone who owns their own car and drives every day. In this case, look for non-owner insurance, which will cover you to drive in any car.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in South Carolina
Because you're a high-risk driver, the state government needs to know that you're ready to cover damages if you commit another major traffic violation. That's the ultimate function of an SR-22, which proves you're ready to pay up if needed. Unfortunately, South Carolina doesn't let drivers get around filing this form—so you'll either have to file the form or stay off the road for the duration of the filing period.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in South Carolina
You're a South Carolinian looking for SR-22 insurance—but where to begin? A good first step is quote comparison with Insurify. Insurify will help you quickly figure out which insurers sponsor SR-22 drivers and what sort of prices they're offering. Then, you can quickly choose a policy that fits your needs and budget.
Frequently Asked Questions
In general, the length of an SR-22 policy in South Carolina is three years. But keep in mind this duration could be longer if you commit another traffic violation or if your coverage lapses at any point.
If you move from South Carolina, your SR-22 will carry over into your next state, and you'll have to complete the remaining duration of the SR-22 in this new state. Know that rates can change from state to state, so you'll want to shop around in your new state or risk paying suddenly higher premiums.
Say you want to drive and don't own a car. Well, you might be able to get lower rates with a non-owner insurance policy. These policies give you the legal protection you need but are designed to cater to drivers who don't own a car.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.