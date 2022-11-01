4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Rock Hill, SC (2022)

Car InsurancedelimiterSouth CarolinadelimiterRock Hill
Updated November 1, 2022

With 66,000 residents, Rock Hill is relatively small compared to its neighbors. While less crowded streets often make for an easier drive, accidents invariably still happen.

And what about that next road trip or commute into Charlotte? Having a good auto insurance policy in place is one way Rock Hill residents can stay protected wherever they are.

Car Insurance in Rock Hill, SC

The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Rock Hill, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Rock Hill is $249 per month, or $2988 annually.

  • Car insurance in Rock Hill is $10 less than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Rock Hill on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Direct Auto
$78
State Farm
$102
Progressive
$123
Nationwide
$135
American Family
$154

Cheapest Car Insurance in Rock Hill, SC

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in Rock HillQuotes
Direct Auto$78 /mo
State Farm$102 /mo
Progressive$123 /mo
Nationwide$135 /mo
American Family$154 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Rock Hill, SC

The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Rock Hill. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes
American Family89$249 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$239 /mo
Travelers80$176 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

South Carolina Cities
Columbia$154/mo
Charleston$132/mo
North Charleston$125/mo
Mount Pleasant$139/mo
Rock Hill$139/mo
South Carolina$138/mo
North Charleston
$125
Charleston
$132
Average for SC
$138
Mount Pleasant
$139
Rock Hill
$139
Columbia
$154

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina

All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.

Rock Hill Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

At $503 per month, many teens will struggle to get good grades and pay their car insurance premiums. For South Carolinians, more driving experience translates into cheaper prices. Young adults in their 20s see the pressure ease up by over $125 per month. From there, the rates continue to go down below the $311 state average for everyone except those in their 40s. In their 50s and 80s, drivers get the best deal and pay less than half of what teens shell out.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost
teens$503
20s$370
30s$239
40s$372
50s$199
60s$245
70s$232
80s$200

Rock Hill Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

In the Palmetto State, safe driving saves lives and money, too. Insurance companies like the idea and grant the “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to those with clean records. An at-fault fender bender ends the good fortune and pops the rate up by over $70 per month. But even worse is a failure-to-stop ticket, which kicks the price up $149. But there’s good news for those patient and careful drivers. Just three years of clean driving history, and the accidents and tickets stop affecting insurance premiums.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost
No Violation$291
Speeding Ticket$319
At-Fault Accident$371
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$451

Rock Hill Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Many Rock Hill residents scratch their heads about just how credit factors in their ability to drive. But the state’s insurance companies paint a different picture, and South Carolina says it’s perfectly legal to use credit as a factor when setting rates. Generally, those with worse credit pay most for car insurance, but why do those with poor credit pay the least? Often, those with better credit can finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. That said, a move from average credit to excellent credit saves over $50 per month, a $600 per year price break.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost
Excellent$300
Good$271
Average$352
Poor$262

Find local Rock Hill agents

  • Correll Ins Group

    319 Oakland Ave,
    Rock Hill, SC 29730

  • Wiley Insurance Services INC

    1729 Celanese Rd,
    Rock Hill, SC 29732

  • Melton Insurance LLC

    1032 W Oakland Ave.,
    Rock Hill, SC 29732

  • Gill Insurance Agency

    235 Oakland Ave,
    Rock Hill, SC 29730-4021

  • Sturgis Beaty Insurance Group LLC

    454 Anderson Rd S,
    Rock Hill, SC 29730-3392

  • Insure Insurance LLC

    1703 Cherry Rd,
    Rock Hill, SC 29732

  • James Strickland Ins Agency, LLC

    156 E Main St.,
    Rock Hill, SC 29730

  • Crosswinds Insurance Agency

    331 E Main St Ste 200,
    Rock Hill, SC 29730

  • Morfin Insurance

    214 Rolling Ridge Rd.,
    Rock Hill, SC 29730-6125

  • Peoples First Insurance

    466 Hood Center Dr,
    Rock Hill, SC 29730
Rock Hill, SC DMV Information

Though you can still find a warm body to talk to inside any South Carolina DMV office, South Carolina’s DMV website is one of the easiest to use out there and could save you a lot of time and frustration. To get around online, you can start at the top with the kind of vehicle you drive or jump down to a section defining who you are—whether you are moving to the state, a person with a disability, in the military, or looking to schedule an appointment. It doesn’t matter where you start; in just a few clicks, this sweet site will get you to the right place.

Public Transportation in Rock Hill, SC

Getting around Rock Hill and beyond without wheels isn’t impossible if you know where to look. Want to get out of town? The Charlotte Area Transit System 82X Route offers express bus service from downtown Rock Hill to uptown Charlotte. Residents traveling to destinations within city limits can access MyRide Rock Hill. This free, fixed-route bus system includes state-of-the-art amenities for riders of all ages, including free Wi-Fi, mobile charging ports, and infotainment screens. Though all of these blue buses are all ADA-compliant, residents who need more can call on York County Access for specialty transportation services.

For more detailed South Carolina city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Rock Hill, SC

While day-trippers often exit the city to explore busier towns like Charlotte, Rock Hill has a flavor all its own just waiting to be experienced.

Glencairn Gardens, Fountain Park, and the Main Street Children’s Museum are all unique stops that shouldn’t be missed. Driving within or beyond Rock Hill city limits? Let Insurify be your “home base” for getting your unique auto insurance needs taken care of quickly—at a price you can be happy about.

FAQs - Rock Hill, SC Car Insurance

  • Even if you are carrying your state’s minimum coverage requirements, you aren’t in the clear when it comes to paying for damage to your own vehicle. State-required coverage usually includes only a certain amount of liability insurance. This kind of insurance is meant to protect the other driver and their property. If you get into an accident and it’s your fault, collision coverage is used to pay for your own car repairs.

  • By law, insurance companies have to offer you underinsured motorist coverage, but you don’t have to take it. This optional insurance protects you if you get into an accident with a driver and their insurance coverage doesn’t cover injuries you or your passengers sustain. You can decline this kind of optional insurance by signing a form with your insurance company.

  • While some insurance companies will give you discounts for completing defensive driving courses, drivers in this state can use state-approved courses to get points against their driver’s licenses reduced. Though you can take approved courses elsewhere, some defensive driving courses are offered at SCDMV-certified driving schools. Courses must be taken in the state and cannot be completed online.

How Rock Hill Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Rock Hill, South Carolina below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Rock Hill drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Rock Hill

#82

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina

#74

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina

#44

City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina

#42

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Rock Hill drivers rank 62 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #62
    • Percent of drivers in Rock Hill with an accident: 11.8%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Rock Hill drivers rank 44 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #44
    • Percent of drivers in Rock Hill with a DUI: 1.3%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Rock Hill drivers rank 93 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #93
    • Percent of drivers in Rock Hill with a reckless driving offense: 0.6%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Rock Hill drivers rank 94 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #94
    • Percent of drivers in Rock Hill with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Rock Hill drivers rank 82 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #82
    • Percent of drivers in Rock Hill with a speeding ticket: 12.3%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Rock Hill drivers rank 74 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #74
    • Percent of drivers in Rock Hill with clean record: 73.9%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Rock Hill drivers rank 95 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #95
    • Percent of drivers in Rock Hill with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.32%
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week.

  Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Insurance . "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
