DUI Car Insurance in South Carolina (2025)

Drivers in South Carolina with a DUI pay an average of $268 per month for car insurance.

Cheapest recent rates in South Carolina for drivers with a DUI

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $113/mo for liability only and $160/mo for full coverage in South Carolina.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 22, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Written byElizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

  • 5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics

  • Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise

Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.

Featured in

Becky Helzer
Edited byBecky Helzer
Becky Helzer
Becky HelzerEditor

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.

A proud graduate of Colorado State University with a degree in technical journalism, Becky lives in Fort Collins, CO, with her husband and their two spoiled rescue dogs.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

South Carolina drivers with a DUI (driving under the influence) conviction on their record usually pay higher rates than drivers with a clean record. The cheapest average car insurance premium for drivers with a DUI in South Carolina is $84 per month for a liability-only policy.

A DUI is a serious offense, and drivers with a DUI typically face higher premiums because insurers consider them a high risk. If convicted of driving under the influence in South Carolina, you’ll have to file an SR-22 certificate with the state to show you have at least the state-minimum insurance coverage.

Keep reading to learn how to get affordable insurance after a DUI.

Quick Facts

  • USAA is the cheapest car insurance company, on average, for South Carolina drivers with a DUI.

  • Drivers in South Carolina can face jail time and/or imprisonment, as well as license suspension, after a DUI conviction.[1]

  • In South Carolina, a DUI conviction stays on your driving record for 10 years and your criminal record permanently.

Cheapest car insurance quotes after a DUI in South Carolina

The cheapest car insurance company in South Carolina for drivers with a DUI is USAA.

The following table shows the companies with the cheapest insurance rates for South Carolina drivers with a DUI conviction on their record.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
USAA$84
Auto-Owners$90
State Farm$93
Nationwide$137
Allstate$145
Travelers$156
Progressive$163
State Auto$190
GEICO$226
Safeco$235
Direct Auto$250
Root$251
National General$251
Dairyland$262
The General$302
Liberty Mutual$313
Bristol West$371
GAINSCO$379
AssuranceAmerica$404
Hugo$487
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Monthly liability rates start at Auto-Owners for drivers with a DUI

How a DUI affects car insurance rates in South Carolina

A DUI conviction can significantly affect your insurance rate.[2] Insurify data shows that South Carolina drivers with a DUI pay about 45% more for liability-only insurance than drivers with a clean record.

The table below shows the difference in average premiums for drivers with and without a DUI in South Carolina.

 
With DUI
Without DUI
Average driver$268$173
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get car insurance with a DUI in South Carolina

Having a DUI on your record makes you a high-risk driver. Obtaining coverage can be difficult, and you’ll likely pay a higher premium. The following steps can help if you’re shopping for car insurance in South Carolina after a DUI:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1daf58783c/contact-us-96x96-orange_023-customer-support.svg

    1. Find a company that will insure you

    Not all car insurance companies in South Carolina insure drivers with a DUI. You may need to seek coverage from a company specializing in non-standard car insurance that will file an SR-22 for you.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    2. Choose your coverage

    Select the types of car insurance you want.[3] A policy with state-minimum coverage is the cheapest one you can get, but it provides limited protection. A full-coverage policy is more expensive, but it covers your car if you’re in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/354dc33bc8/banking-96x96-green_017-coins.svg

    3. Select a deductible

    Choose a deductible you can comfortably afford if you need to file a claim. Picking a higher deductible lowers your monthly premium, but a lower deductible reduces out-of-pocket costs if you file a claim.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    4. Compare several quotes

    It’s wise to compare quotes from several insurers to find the cheapest car insurance in South Carolina with a DUI. Many insurers provide online quotes, or you can use a comparison tool to compare rates from multiple insurers with one application.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    5. Purchase a policy

    Once you find a company with the best coverage at an affordable price, you can buy the policy. Your coverage begins when you pay the first month’s premium.

DUI laws in South Carolina

In South Carolina, a DUI conviction stays on your driving record for 10 years and your criminal record permanently. After 10 years, the DUI drops from your record, and your car insurance rates may decrease, assuming you have no other convictions during that time.

The state automatically suspends your license if you get a DUI in South Carolina. You’ll need an SR-22 — a certificate proving you carry the minimum insurance coverage South Carolina requires — to reinstate your license.

A DUI conviction in South Carolina can lead to the following penalties:

    • Fine of up to $400 ($992 with assessments and surcharges) and/or imprisonment of 48 hours to 30 days

    • License suspension for six months

    • Fine between $2,100 and $5,100 ($10,744 with assessments and surcharges) and imprisonment of five days to one year

    • License suspension for one year

    • Fine between $3,800 and $6,300 ($13,234 with assessments and surcharges) and imprisonment of 60 days to three years

    • License suspension for two years

    For a third offense within five years of the first DUI, the state will suspend your license for four years. The state will seize your vehicle if a third or subsequent DUI happens within 10 years of the first offense.

    • Imprisonment of one to five years

    • Permanent revocation of your driver’s license

Score the best car insurance rates for your record

Minimum car insurance requirements in South Carolina

South Carolina requires its drivers to carry personal liability insurance with the following minimum coverage limits:[5]

  • $25,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per person

  • $50,000 in bodily injury liability coverage per accident

  • $25,000 in property damage liability coverage per accident

DUI car insurance in South Carolina FAQs

If you’re shopping for the best car insurance in South Carolina with a DUI, the following information can help you choose the best policy.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance company in South Carolina after a DUI?

    USAA is the cheapest car insurance company in South Carolina for drivers with a DUI. Its average rate for drivers with a DUI is $84 per month for liability-only coverage.

  • How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?

    A DUI stays on your driving record for 10 years in South Carolina. During those 10 years, your car insurance premium will be more expensive than before the DUI.

  • How does SR-22 insurance work in South Carolina?

    South Carolina drivers with a DUI must get SR-22 insurance to reinstate their driver’s license. Despite the name, SR-22 insurance isn’t a type of insurance. Rather, it’s a certificate verifying that you carry the minimum amount of insurance coverage legally required in the state.

  • What is the cheapest SR-22 insurance?

    Since an SR-22 isn’t insurance, it doesn’t have a premium. If you need an SR-22, you’ll pay a flat fee for your insurance company to file the form on your behalf. It costs around $25 each year to file an SR-22, but the cost varies by insurer.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Public Safety. "SC Laws Relative to Impaired Driving."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What if I can't find auto coverage?."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
  5. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Automobile Insurance."
