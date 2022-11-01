4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Arrowhead Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Founded in 1983 and operated out of San Diego, Arrowhead Insurance Company offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products.

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance with Arrowhead is $425 per month.

  • Arrowhead is good for homeowners, commercial insurance, and standard auto options.

  • Arrowhead is bad for affordable rates, most states, and customer satisfaction.

Arrowhead auto insurance costs $425 per month, adding up to a whopping $5,100 per year and exceeding national average rates by a significant amount. Individual rates for personal auto insurance depend on a number of factors, including driving records, city and state location, credit history, age, vehicle type, chosen coverage levels, set deductible, and more.

Arrowhead Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

What is the average cost of Arrowhead car insurance?

On average, Arrowhead auto insurance is $425 per month and $5,100 per year, making it significantly more expensive than national average rates. Individual premiums will vary.

Like most other insurance providers, Arrowhead calculates auto rates for its policyholders by considering driving records alongside a range of other factors. Arrowhead auto premiums exceed the national average rates, but drivers with clean driving records pay much lower rates than drivers with DUIs, at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets.

Driver ProfileArrowhead Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$394$108
DUI$784$159
At-Fault Accident$518$122
Speeding Ticket$505$116
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Arrowhead Car Insurance Quotes by State

Auto insurance rates tend to vary depending on the location of the customer. Area-specific factors that influence premiums include population, crime rates, road infrastructure, minimum insurance requirements, weather, and climate. Arrowhead prices likely fluctuate in states with available coverage, including Alabama, California, Georgia, and South Carolina.

StateArrowhead Average Monthly Premium
Alabama$265
Georgia$446
South Carolina$374
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Arrowhead Car Insurance Pros and Cons

In terms of the company’s insurance products, Arrowhead seems to work better for commercial and home insurance than personal auto insurance. Though policyholders can choose from standard coverage offerings, Arrowhead car insurance premiums tend to be expensive. The auto insurer offers coverage in Alabama, California, Georgia, and South Carolina.

ProsCons
  • Homeowners insurance options
  • Commercial insurance options
  • Standard personal auto coverage
  • Expensive rates
  • Unavailable in most states
  • Poor customer satisfaction

Arrowhead Car Insurance Discounts

The information available on the Arrowhead website for personal auto is limited, but discount opportunities are available for policyholders. Customers can save money through policy renewal, good driver, defensive driving course, prior coverage, paid in full, military, and multi-vehicle discounts. For more details, reach out to an Arrowhead insurance agent.

Arrowhead Car Insurance Coverage Options

Personal auto policy options from Arrowhead include state minimum requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, personal injury protection (PIP), collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and full-coverage car insurance. Add-ons from Arrowhead include towing and roadside assistance.

Other personal insurance options include dwelling fire, umbrella, residential earthquake, condo, tenant, and homeowners coverage. Specialty insurance options include ambulance, forestry, booksellers, towing, tribal, recyclers, manufactured housing, E&S, and more. Commercial offerings include rental programs, automotive aftermarket, and workers’ compensation.

Arrowhead Car Insurance Reputation

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc. is known for commercial, specialty, and personal insurance. With over 30 products and programs through Arrowhead, the company likely appeals to a wide range of customers. Business owners in need of commercial auto insurance and workers’ compensation and individuals looking for personal coverage are both served.

Founded in 1983, Arrowhead currently does not have a J.D. Power rating but does have an A financial strength rating from A.M. Best and a strong rating from Standard & Poor’s. According to customer reviews available online, customer satisfaction leans more negative than positive. Common complaints cite problems with billing and payments as well as overall service.

Arrowhead Customer Service

For general inquiries about billing and customer service, policyholders in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina should call 1 (800) 545-7742. California policyholders should call 1 (800) 545-7742 for general inquiries and 1 (800) 333-5553 for billing and customer service. Customer service is also available through PersonalAuto@ArrowheadGrp.com.

Arrowhead Claims Filing Process

The phone number to call for claims questions and specifics is 1 (877) 777-6440, and the fax number is 1 (877) 895-1440. Emails can be addressed to NewLosses@ACMClaims.com. For any documents or other information that customers need to mail, the mailing address listed by Arrowhead for American Claims Management is P.O. Box 9060, Carlsbad, CA, 92018-9060.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Arrowhead car insurance works well for drivers who are also looking for homeowners and other personal insurance coverage. Other commercial and specialty insurance products make it an interesting option for those in need of certain types of insurance. Personal auto coverage options include standard offerings with flexible payment methods.

  • On average, Arrowhead car insurance is $425 per month and $5,100 per year. These rates are significantly more expensive than the average national rates of $108 per month and $1,296 per year. Individual insurance rates for Arrowhead policyholders will fluctuate based on driving records, credit history, age, vehicle type, coverage level, location, and more.

  • Information about Arrowhead auto insurance discounts is limited, but some known opportunities for savings include policy renewal, good driver, defensive driving course, prior coverage, paid in full, military, and multi-vehicle discounts. Individual discount eligibility will vary depending on policyholder specifics.

  • Shopping around for all of your auto insurance options before buying or renewing an auto policy allows you to find the cheapest rates for coverage that meets your unique insurance needs. With the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, you can easily compare individualized quotes from regional and national providers available in your area from the comfort of your couch.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

