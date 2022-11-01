4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance with Arrowhead is $425 per month.
Arrowhead is good for homeowners, commercial insurance, and standard auto options.
Arrowhead is bad for affordable rates, most states, and customer satisfaction.
Arrowhead auto insurance costs $425 per month, adding up to a whopping $5,100 per year and exceeding national average rates by a significant amount. Individual rates for personal auto insurance depend on a number of factors, including driving records, city and state location, credit history, age, vehicle type, chosen coverage levels, set deductible, and more.
Arrowhead Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
What is the average cost of Arrowhead car insurance?
On average, Arrowhead auto insurance is $425 per month and $5,100 per year, making it significantly more expensive than national average rates. Individual premiums will vary.
Like most other insurance providers, Arrowhead calculates auto rates for its policyholders by considering driving records alongside a range of other factors. Arrowhead auto premiums exceed the national average rates, but drivers with clean driving records pay much lower rates than drivers with DUIs, at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets.
|Driver Profile
|Arrowhead Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$394
|$108
|DUI
|$784
|$159
|At-Fault Accident
|$518
|$122
|Speeding Ticket
|$505
|$116
Arrowhead Car Insurance Quotes by State
Auto insurance rates tend to vary depending on the location of the customer. Area-specific factors that influence premiums include population, crime rates, road infrastructure, minimum insurance requirements, weather, and climate. Arrowhead prices likely fluctuate in states with available coverage, including Alabama, California, Georgia, and South Carolina.
|State
|Arrowhead Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$265
|Georgia
|$446
|South Carolina
|$374
Arrowhead Car Insurance Pros and Cons
In terms of the company’s insurance products, Arrowhead seems to work better for commercial and home insurance than personal auto insurance. Though policyholders can choose from standard coverage offerings, Arrowhead car insurance premiums tend to be expensive. The auto insurer offers coverage in Alabama, California, Georgia, and South Carolina.
|Pros
|Cons
Arrowhead Car Insurance Discounts
The information available on the Arrowhead website for personal auto is limited, but discount opportunities are available for policyholders. Customers can save money through policy renewal, good driver, defensive driving course, prior coverage, paid in full, military, and multi-vehicle discounts. For more details, reach out to an Arrowhead insurance agent.
Arrowhead Car Insurance Coverage Options
Personal auto policy options from Arrowhead include state minimum requirements for bodily injury and property damage liability insurance, personal injury protection (PIP), collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and full-coverage car insurance. Add-ons from Arrowhead include towing and roadside assistance.
Other personal insurance options include dwelling fire, umbrella, residential earthquake, condo, tenant, and homeowners coverage. Specialty insurance options include ambulance, forestry, booksellers, towing, tribal, recyclers, manufactured housing, E&S, and more. Commercial offerings include rental programs, automotive aftermarket, and workers’ compensation.
Arrowhead Car Insurance Reputation
Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc. is known for commercial, specialty, and personal insurance. With over 30 products and programs through Arrowhead, the company likely appeals to a wide range of customers. Business owners in need of commercial auto insurance and workers’ compensation and individuals looking for personal coverage are both served.
Founded in 1983, Arrowhead currently does not have a J.D. Power rating but does have an A financial strength rating from A.M. Best and a strong rating from Standard & Poor�’s. According to customer reviews available online, customer satisfaction leans more negative than positive. Common complaints cite problems with billing and payments as well as overall service.
Arrowhead Customer Service
For general inquiries about billing and customer service, policyholders in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina should call 1 (800) 545-7742. California policyholders should call 1 (800) 545-7742 for general inquiries and 1 (800) 333-5553 for billing and customer service. Customer service is also available through PersonalAuto@ArrowheadGrp.com.
Arrowhead Claims Filing Process
The phone number to call for claims questions and specifics is 1 (877) 777-6440, and the fax number is 1 (877) 895-1440. Emails can be addressed to NewLosses@ACMClaims.com. For any documents or other information that customers need to mail, the mailing address listed by Arrowhead for American Claims Management is P.O. Box 9060, Carlsbad, CA, 92018-9060.
Arrowhead – Is it right for you?
Whether Arrowhead offers coverage that meets your insurance needs depends on your desired insurance levels and budget. Shopping around for all of your options prior to purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy is a reliable way to find affordable rates. With the Insurify quote-comparison tool, you can easily compare free quotes specific to your coverage needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
Arrowhead car insurance works well for drivers who are also looking for homeowners and other personal insurance coverage. Other commercial and specialty insurance products make it an interesting option for those in need of certain types of insurance. Personal auto coverage options include standard offerings with flexible payment methods.
On average, Arrowhead car insurance is $425 per month and $5,100 per year. These rates are significantly more expensive than the average national rates of $108 per month and $1,296 per year. Individual insurance rates for Arrowhead policyholders will fluctuate based on driving records, credit history, age, vehicle type, coverage level, location, and more.
Information about Arrowhead auto insurance discounts is limited, but some known opportunities for savings include policy renewal, good driver, defensive driving course, prior coverage, paid in full, military, and multi-vehicle discounts. Individual discount eligibility will vary depending on policyholder specifics.
Shopping around for all of your auto insurance options before buying or renewing an auto policy allows you to find the cheapest rates for coverage that meets your unique insurance needs. With the Insurify car insurance comparison tool, you can easily compare individualized quotes from regional and national providers available in your area from the comfort of your couch.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.