Arrowhead Car Insurance Reputation

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc. is known for commercial, specialty, and personal insurance. With over 30 products and programs through Arrowhead, the company likely appeals to a wide range of customers. Business owners in need of commercial auto insurance and workers’ compensation and individuals looking for personal coverage are both served.

Founded in 1983, Arrowhead currently does not have a J.D. Power rating but does have an A financial strength rating from A.M. Best and a strong rating from Standard & Poor�’s. According to customer reviews available online, customer satisfaction leans more negative than positive. Common complaints cite problems with billing and payments as well as overall service.

Arrowhead Customer Service

For general inquiries about billing and customer service, policyholders in Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina should call 1 (800) 545-7742. California policyholders should call 1 (800) 545-7742 for general inquiries and 1 (800) 333-5553 for billing and customer service. Customer service is also available through PersonalAuto@ArrowheadGrp.com.

Arrowhead Claims Filing Process

The phone number to call for claims questions and specifics is 1 (877) 777-6440, and the fax number is 1 (877) 895-1440. Emails can be addressed to NewLosses@ACMClaims.com. For any documents or other information that customers need to mail, the mailing address listed by Arrowhead for American Claims Management is P.O. Box 9060, Carlsbad, CA, 92018-9060.

