Updated November 1, 2022
No one wants to look behind them and see flashing lights. But if you’re at Congaree National Park, they may just be…wait for it…fireflies! Waiting around for your insurance rates to go down? It’s easier to take the bull by the horns and go shopping online for better rates yourself.
It’s certainly a treat if you ever get a chance to see this asynchronous light show, but if you aren’t at the park and you see lights behind you, you should probably pull over. Always having proof of registration with you is a good practice, but being without a car insurance policy at all is never a good thing.
Car Insurance in Columbia, SC
The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Columbia, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Columbia is $290 per month, or $3480 annually.
Car insurance in Columbia is $31 more than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Columbia on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Columbia, SC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Columbia
|Direct Auto
|$93 /mo
|Allstate
|$114 /mo
|State Farm
|$114 /mo
|Progressive
|$145 /mo
|Nationwide
|$154 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Columbia, SC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Columbia. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$269 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$235 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$282 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$176 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Carolina Cities
|Charleston
|$132/mo
|North Charleston
|$125/mo
|Mount Pleasant
|$139/mo
|Rock Hill
|$139/mo
|Columbia
|$154/mo
|South Carolina
|$138/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
What you pay to insure your ride depends on many factors. As the average car insurance rates in Columbia demonstrate, age is obviously one of them. Premiums for teen drivers here average out to $597, more than twice the average cost for drivers in their 60s. Though the rate increase between drivers in their 60s and 70s is not as striking, older drivers in Columbia do pay more because they tend to have more accidents than drivers in their prime.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$598
|20s
|$409
|30s
|$312
|40s
|$331
|50s
|$274
|60s
|$266
|70s
|$286
|80s
|$257
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Columbia drivers can enjoy their best insurance rates if they keep their record clear of accidents and other driving offenses (like running a red light or speeding). In fact, Columbia’s clean-record crowd pays an average of $313 a month for car insurance. Compare this to a Columbia driver with an at-fault accident on their record, and average monthly insurance rates skyrocket by 30 percent. This is one reason why drivers sometimes seek insurance companies that offer accident forgiveness—a program that ignores the first accident and prevents a spike in insurance rates.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$314
|Speeding Ticket
|$410
|At-Fault Accident
|$407
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$395
Columbia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies use data to determine how much you should pay in monthly premiums. While you’re probably aware of the most common information they comb through (your age, gender, and the type of car you drive), you may not realize that many insurance companies are leaning on your credit score as well. In Columbia, your creditworthiness can go a long way in getting you a good rate. Rates for drivers with an excellent credit score average out to $294 monthly, while drivers with only a good score pay $64 more for the same coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$295
|Good
|$359
|Average
|$351
|Poor
|$353
Columbia, SC DMV Information
Though you can still find a warm body to talk to inside any South Carolina DMV office, South Carolina’s DMV website is one of the easiest to use and could save you a lot of time and frustration. To get around online, you can start at the top with the kind of vehicle you drive or jump down to a section defining who you are—whether you are moving to the state, a person with a disability, in the military, or looking to schedule an appointment. It doesn’t matter where you start; in just a few clicks, this sweet site will get you to the right place.
Public Transportation in Columbia, SC
Want to catch a ride around town in Columbia? Look around for the brightly colored buses. Nothing’s boring about being inside one of these buses—also known as the COMET bus system. Looking for something a little less loud? A courtesy shuttle called the E-Rover can also take you through 36 blocks of the downtown area. Uber, Lyft, and traditional taxis also operate in the city. If you want a little more wind in your hair, you can try the city’s bikeshare program called Blue Bike SC. Just find one of the on-street kiosk locations and follow the subscription steps.
For more detailed South Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Columbia, SC
There are so many wonders to see at or near this capital city, including those fireflies that light up the night sky. But standing in awe of these critters is entirely different from wondering how your neighbor found a better insurance policy.
With Insurify, you never have to wonder whether you are getting a good rate. The more information you give its powerful AI engine, the more discounts you can unlock while watching your rates go lower and lower.
FAQs - Columbia, SC Car Insurance
By law, your insurance should be giving you notice 15 days prior. Most companies mail renewal notices 30–45 days before the policy renewal effective date. Many insurance companies automatically renew your policy, but you should never assume anything. The best way to be on top of things is to always know exactly when your coverage expires. You can find this date by looking at your insurance identification card under “expiration date.” If you don’t have your card (you should always carry it), some insurance websites let you print them out. You can also call your insurance agent and ask for another one. As a rule, insurance companies don’t offer any grace period on this date. If you’re late, you’re late. That’s another reason why committing it to memory or at least having your card on hand to remind you is so important.
Yes, SC does require that uninsured motorist coverage (UM) be offered to you (not all states do). But it isn’t forced on you if you don’t want to take it. This kind of coverage pays for injuries and property damage if you get into an accident with a driver without insurance. The coverage required is a minimum of $25,000 for bodily injury to one person and $50,000 for bodily injury to multiple people in one accident. If you choose not to take it, you’ll be asked to sign a form stating so.
South Carolina is among one of the most expensive states for car insurance. How does this even happen in a state that seems so much less crowded than places like NYC? A lot of factors go into calculating insurance rates, including the number of uninsured drivers in the state (9.4 percent), crime statistics, the number of claims people file, and the weather (think hurricanes).
Insurify Insights
How Columbia Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Columbia, South Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Columbia drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Columbia
#47
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina
#29
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina
#99
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina
#44
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Columbia drivers rank 17 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with an accident: 14.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Columbia drivers rank 99 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #99
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Columbia drivers rank 52 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Columbia drivers rank 48 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a reckless driving violation: 1.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Columbia drivers rank 47 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #47
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a speeding ticket: 13.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Columbia drivers rank 104 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #104
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with clean record: 72%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Columbia drivers rank 52 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Columbia with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.61%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
