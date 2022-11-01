4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Driving in Florence can be far more complex than you’d think, as this small city of roughly 38,000 is different from many others. Two interstates, I-95 and I-20, intersect right in the metropolitan area, making it a busy hub for travelers passing through. Additionally, the state allows drivers to operate a vehicle without insurance as long as they pay a fee, making roads potentially quite dangerous. It’s advised that you enroll in auto insurance while living in Florence, even though you don’t have to.
Car Insurance in Florence, SC
The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Florence, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Florence is $274 per month, or $3288 annually.
Car insurance in Florence is $15 more than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Florence on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Florence, SC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Florence
|Direct Auto
|$90 /mo
|Allstate
|$108 /mo
|State Farm
|$113 /mo
|Nationwide
|$167 /mo
|The General
|$218 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Florence, SC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Florence. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$276 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$286 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$216 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Carolina Cities
|Columbia
|$154/mo
|Charleston
|$132/mo
|North Charleston
|$125/mo
|Mount Pleasant
|$139/mo
|Florence
|$156/mo
|South Carolina
|$141/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Florence Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Teenagers in Florence will most likely need help from mom and dad to pay the car insurance bills. At $714 per month, it’s over $300 more expensive for teens than 20- to 30-year-old South Carolinians with a tad more time behind the wheel. Everyone 30 and older pays less than the state average of $311. As driving experience increases, rates tend to get lower. Right before retirement age, drivers in their 60s get the lowest rate, and folks in their 70s see a bump as they lose a little of their dexterity.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$714
|20s
|$379
|30s
|$308
|40s
|$281
|50s
|$309
|60s
|$224
|70s
|$283
|80s
|N/A
Florence Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Palmetto State, safe driving saves both lives and livelihoods. Insurance companies hand over the best rates to drivers with clean histories. “Good driver” and “accident-free” discounts go a long way to helping reach that $295 price. A single failure-to-stop violation bumps that rate up $270, which amounts to over $3,000 per year. Florence drivers will be happy to know their accidents and violations won’t cost them forever. After three years of careful driving, prices go back to normal.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$296
|Speeding Ticket
|$448
|At-Fault Accident
|$372
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$566
Florence Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like most states in the U.S., Arkansas allows insurance companies to use credit history as a factor when deciding rates. This fact confuses many because they can’t understand how their credit affects their ability to drive. Nonetheless, there’s not more than a $2 difference between having poor, good, and excellent credit in Florence. Why do people with average credit pay the least? Drivers with good or excellent credit often finance costlier vehicles and buy more coverage to protect their assets.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$333
|Good
|$334
|Average
|$311
|Poor
|$335
Find local Florence agents
CSP Insurance Services2420 Hoffmeyer Road,
Florence, SC 29501
Ed Harrell & Associates Inc.1007 W Evans St,
Florence, SC 29501-3317
Hospitality Insurance Agency2843 W Palmetto St,
Florence, SC 29501-5976
McLean Marechal Insurance112 Cherokee Road,
Florence, SC 29501
Hodge Ethridge Insurance & Financial Services2405 C 2nd Loop Rd,
Florence, SC 29501
Truck Ins Inc2736 TV Rd,
Florence, SC 29501-0705
Clark Farley Insurance Agency1501 W Palmetto St,
Florence, SC 29501-4131
Kinghorn Insurance of the Pee Dee1323 Cherokee Rd,
Florence, SC 29501
Fred Jones Co Inc1320 W Evans St,
Florence, SC 29502-6675
Aiken & Company Inc221 S Warley St,
Florence, SC 29501-4444
Florence, SC DMV Information
Small cities like Florence typically don’t offer much in the way of DMV services; however, most find that they don’t have to. There’s one office location to serve residents of the area, and it’s open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for a late 9:30 a.m. opening on Wednesday. You can check wait times online before you visit to help plan your trip.
Public Transportation in Florence, SC
Florence is large enough to necessitate a public bus system, although only about a dozen routes are in service. If you don’t have a vehicle and need to travel regularly, options like Lyft and Uber will add up quickly but are likely to be far more reliable. Amenities in Florence are rather spread out, making it difficult to accomplish much on foot.
For more detailed South Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Florence, SC
Some uninsured drivers choose to take extra care on the road, while others engage in less-than-safe behavior, making the streets of Florence a bit of a wild card. When you factor in the traffic from both interstates, it’s best to allow yourself extra time to get to your destination and to stay alert while behind the wheel.
Auto insurance in Florence is expensive for many, but it doesn’t have to be. By visiting Insurify and answering a few simple questions, you’ll be able to compare real-time quotes from a variety of insurance companies and enroll in the best policy for your driving needs.
FAQs - Florence, SC Car Insurance
Payment of the annual uninsured motorist fee allows you to operate a motor vehicle without enrolling in auto coverage. This fee is roughly $500 per year yet is incredibly risky, as you will be financially responsible for damages should you get into a collision.
Not only do factors such as weather and the rising cost of auto repairs play a role in Florence rates, but policy prices are high largely due to the number of uninsured drivers on the road.
Taking some time to price shop can certainly pay off, but if you want to compare quotes quickly and easily, visit Insurify. You’ll be able to see which policies feature the exact coverage options you’re after, and you just might save more than you thought!
Insurify Insights
How Florence Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Florence, South Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Florence drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Florence
#93
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina
#86
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina
#86
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina
#66
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Florence drivers rank 72 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in Florence with an accident: 11.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Florence drivers rank 86 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #86
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Florence drivers rank 55 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Florence drivers rank 61 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Florence drivers rank 93 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #93
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a speeding ticket: 11.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Florence drivers rank 49 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Florence with clean record: 75.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Florence drivers rank 59 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Florence with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.58%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
