Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Lexington, SC, for 2022

Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lexington is $256 per month or $3,072 annually.

  • Car insurance in Lexington is $55 less than the average cost/mo. in South Carolina.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Lexington on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Lexington, SC

Lexington is the largest town in Lexington County, South Carolina. It’s also one of the fastest-growing areas, making it a prime location for many drivers in the state who are looking to lower their car insurance costs. Those who want to secure cheaper car insurance should start their buying journey by using a quote-comparison site to compare car insurance quotes.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$143
Progressive
$188
State Auto
$189
Nationwide
$196
Liberty Mutual
$232

Cheap Car Insurance South Carolina

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Lexington, SC

What is the cheapest car insurance in Lexington?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Lexington, with rates starting at $143 per month. It’s still vital to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation and insurance needs are unique.

There is a large range of premium prices in Lexington, and with the right steps, drivers can secure the cheapest rates. The table below is a great example of how you can save money on auto insurance if you shop around to compare insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$143
Progressive$188
State Auto$189
Nationwide$196
Liberty Mutual$232
Kemper Preferred$141
Safeco$189
National General$206
Direct Auto$242
Midvale Home & Auto$244
InsureMax$254
SafeAuto$261
Bristol West$290
Dairyland$292
AssuranceAmerica$305
Stillwater$307
The General$347
Arrowhead$386
Everest National$454
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina

All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.

Lexington Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurers offering coverage in Lexington check your driving history before giving you a quote[2]. The fewer infractions on your record, the cheaper your auto insurance can be. A history of speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs, and failures to stop can put you in the high-risk category, making your car insurance premiums more expensive.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$233
Speeding Ticket$312
At-Fault Accident$340
DUI$404
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance South Carolina

DUI Car Insurance South Carolina

Lexington Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

While South Carolina law doesn’t allow insurers to refuse to issue car insurance coverage based on credit score, they can use it as a factor in determining your premiums[3]. The table below shows a noticeable difference in how much you pay for car insurance depending on your credit rating. Maintaining a score of “average” or better can lower your auto insurance rates.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$212
Good$250
Average$275
Poor$426
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lexington

Cheaper car insurance is easy if you practice safe driving habits to keep a clean record and maintain an “average” or better credit score. Another simple way to lower your premiums is to shop around for coverage to compare rates. With Insurify, you can compare car insurance quotes quickly and easily.

The streamlined platform shows you rates from multiple insurers side by side. Then, you can customize your policy with the right coverage limits, deductible, and add-on options to get the cheapest auto insurance policy for you and your family. Drivers should also consider bundling their car insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance for hefty discounts.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Finding cheap car insurance is easier than you think. Gone are the days of calling insurance agencies and waiting around for quotes. Lexington drivers can save time by using Insurify to get quotes and compare companies to find the most affordable coverage.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Lexington is $256 per month. However, that rate isn’t set in stone. Many options that meet the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements are available for less than $200 per month. How much you pay depends on many factors, so it’s best to get quotes from at least three companies before purchasing a policy.

  • Insurers in South Carolina can’t use your credit score to set your rates or determine whether to offer you a policy. But your driving history, vehicle type, and policy options can raise your rates. You may not ‌find cheap car insurance if you have speeding tickets, DUIs, or other traffic violations. Additionally, some vehicles and policy options are more expensive than others.

How Lexington Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lexington, South Carolina below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lexington drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Lexington

#37

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina

#25

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina

#79

City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina

#61

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lexington drivers rank 43 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #43
    • Percent of drivers in Lexington with an accident: 12.8%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lexington drivers rank 79 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #79
    • Percent of drivers in Lexington with a DUI: 0.9%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Lexington drivers rank 28 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #28
    • Percent of drivers in Lexington with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Lexington drivers rank 33 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #33
    • Percent of drivers in Lexington with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Lexington drivers rank 37 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #37
    • Percent of drivers in Lexington with a speeding ticket: 14.2%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lexington drivers rank 103 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #103
    • Percent of drivers in Lexington with clean record: 72.1%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lexington drivers rank 40 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.

    • Rank within state: #40
    • Percent of drivers in Lexington with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.77%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Rates." Accessed July 16, 2022
  2. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Rates." Accessed July 16, 2022
  3. South Carolina Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance Rates." Accessed July 16, 2022
