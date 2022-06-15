Pleasure vs. Commuter Car Insurance

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Pleasure vs. Commuting

Vehicle use will affect your auto insurance premium. How regularly you drive will also play into how much you pay for car insurance coverage. Here are a few tips to keep in mind to finding affordable and best car insurance policies for commute vs. pleasure.

Make Sure Your Vehicle Has the Correct Usage Rating

Your declarations page lists the named insured, excluded drivers, your policy number, effective dates, year/make/model of your vehicles, etc. You will also find the cost of your coverage. If you don't see how your vehicle is rated (pleasure or commuting), you can call your car insurance provider to find out and have it changed if it is incorrect.

Consider Moving Closer to Your Job

The closer you live to work, the fewer miles you will be driving your car on a daily basis. Therefore, even though you have a commuter use classification on your vehicle, you will pay less because your drive is shorter. On the other hand, commuters who drive at least 30 miles on their daily commute to work will pay substantially more for auto insurance.

Consider Buying a Car with a Higher Safety Rating

There is a big difference between commuting to work in a Ferrari and commuting in a Honda Civic. You can check out a vehicle's safety rating with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Cars with a high safety rating are less costly to insure than sports vehicles or those with a low safety rating.

Consider Usage-Based Insurance

If you commute to work but only have to drive a small number of miles, a usage-based policy may be able to save you money. Insurers that offer usage-based insurance use a process called telematics, which measures how you drive and how much you drive to help determine your auto insurance rates for your primary vehicle.

Store Your Car If Not in Use

If you have a vehicle no longer in use that has a pleasure use rating, you may want to consider storing that vehicle. You can buy car storage insurance and drop your full-coverage car insurance, lowering your car insurance premium cost.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

Your best bet for finding the cheapest car insurance is to shop around and compare rates no matter how you use your vehicle. No time to visit your local insurance agency? Use Insurify's easy quote-comparison tools to find a lower rate for car insurance, whether your vehicle is used for pleasure or commuting.

