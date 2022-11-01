4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Duluth, MN (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022

Duluth residents joke that each winter they have to re-learn how to drive in the snow, and while that might seem silly for some, trying to traverse the city’s snow-laden roads is serious business. Situated in the northern portion of Minnesota along the bank of Lake Superior, this city of roughly 85,000 people can be harder to navigate than one would think. Driving from one end of Duluth to the other can be troubled by traffic jams and inclement weather, so it’s imperative that your auto coverage is robust enough to help when you need it most.

Car Insurance in Duluth, MN

The average cost of Minnesota car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Duluth, MN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Duluth is $131 per month, or $1572 annually.

  • Car insurance in Duluth is $16 less than the average cost of car insurance in Minnesota.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Duluth on average is Stillwater, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$62
Travelers
$129
Nationwide
$132
Liberty Mutual
$141
American Family
$170

Cheapest Car Insurance in Duluth, MN

The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!

Insurance Provider in DuluthQuotes
Progressive$62 /mo
Travelers$129 /mo
Nationwide$132 /mo
Liberty Mutual$141 /mo
American Family$170 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

Minnesota Cities
Minneapolis$157/mo
Rochester$119/mo
Eden Prairie$122/mo
Burnsville$126/mo
Duluth$127/mo
Minnesota$130/mo
Rochester
$119
Eden Prairie
$122
Burnsville
$126
Duluth
$127
Average for MN
$130
Minneapolis
$157

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Minnesota

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Minnesota roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Minnesota[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Minnesota is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $40,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Massachusetts, drivers are required to purchase this coverage for bodily injuries.

Duluth Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

The Zenith City is home to drivers of every age. However, not everyone pays the same for car insurance, as you can plainly see in the table below. Age influences car insurance rates because studies have determined that age is proportionate to a person’s driving risk. For example, teen drivers in Duluth pay over 300% as much as someone in their 30s for car insurance at $277 on average monthly because this age carries extreme risks.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost
teens$278
20s$140
30s$57
40s$84
50s$156
60s$65
70s$77
80s$86

Duluth Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Have you ever wondered how to keep car insurance rates low in Duluth? Keep your driving record clean. Car insurance companies use the data on your driving record (including accidents and driving offenses) not only to set your initial car insurance premium but to inform future rate increases. Compare insurance rates between those with and without violations on their records, and the savings are easy to see. What kind of rates can a driver with a clean record expect to get in Duluth? The answer is $93 in monthly insurance premiums. Average rates for those with a speeding ticket or a failure to stop on their record come in much higher, at $193 and $233, respectively.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost
No Violation$94
Speeding Ticket$193
At-Fault Accident$85
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$234

Duluth Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Car insurance companies use credit-based scoring to calculate a driver’s risk and to set rates. Just like age signals a certain amount of risk, the way people manage their money can indicate their likelihood of making a future claim and costing the insurance company money. In Duluth, drivers with an excellent credit score can expect to pay just $73 for insurance monthly, while a driver whose score is average will pay more than twice that amount.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost
Excellent$74
Good$145
Average$148
Poor$66

Find local Duluth agents

  • Solutions Insurance Agencies

    215 N Central Ave,
    Ste 6, Duluth, MN 55807

  • Hanlon & Associates, LLC

    501 S Lake Ave Ste 400,
    Duluth, MN 55802-2388

  • Otis-Magie Insurance Agency, Inc.

    332 W Superior St Ste 700,
    Duluth, MN 55802-1821

  • Holden Duluth Agency Inc

    5713 Grand Ave,
    Duluth, MN 55807-2541

  • Northeast Insurance Brokers

    405 E Superior St Ste 150,
    Duluth, MN 55802-2624

  • Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC

    1502 London Rd Ste 210,
    Duluth, MN 55812-1788

  • Young & Associates Insurance

    202 W Superior St \#400,
    Duluth, MN 55802

  • Farmers Union Agency

    4992 Pike Lake Pl,
    Duluth, MN 55811-9669

  • Miller-Hartwig Insurance

    10 W Skyline Pkwy,
    Duluth, MN 55806-2534

  • Dwight Swanstrom Company

    31 N 21st Ave W,
    Duluth, MN 55806-2011
Duluth, MN DMV Information

While Duluth isn’t a large city in terms of area or population, there are three DMV offices to serve residents. One is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and another closes slightly earlier at 4:30 pm. The third location not only offers availability from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday but is also open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those who have difficulty visiting during regular weekday hours.

Public Transportation in Duluth, MN

Duluth isn’t very walkable should you choose to travel without a vehicle, but there are other public transportation options available. The Duluth Transit Authority operates public bus routes that can take you just about anywhere in the city, while the Port Town Trolley runs from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. between June and Labor Day. Taxi services are available as well as Uber and Lyft if you desire more privacy.

For more detailed Minnesota city level guides, check out these below.

How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Duluth, MN

It’s strongly suggested that you have experience driving in the snow before you hit the streets of Duluth, as accidents can happen quite quickly here. Thankfully, even though the weather can pose a challenge to your safety, car insurance rates aren’t terribly high. If you’d rather avoid driving here altogether, the public bus system is a great option.

When saving money is on your radar, car insurance is often one of the first things that people evaluate. Insurify is here to help with an easy to use platform, allowing you to compare real-time quotes from multiple insurance companies at once. You’ll be able to find the best policy that meets your coverage needs and helps you save money at the same time.

FAQs - Duluth, MN Car Insurance

  • Drivers in this city tend to pay roughly the national average for car insurance due to a number of factors. Inclement weather often leads to more accidents, and since Minnesota is a no-fault state, insurance companies tend to raise their rates to offset the number of claims they receive.

  • A non-owner policy is designed to act as secondary coverage when you are operating someone else’s vehicle. These types of policies will pay toward others’ injuries or any property damage you cause during an accident but typically won’t help when it comes to your own vehicle’s damage or any injuries you sustain.

  • If you’re looking for the best rates on car insurance and don’t want to spend all day comparing prices, visit Insurify instead. You’ll be able to view real-time quotes in a matter of minutes and can find an inexpensive policy that’s perfect for you.

Insurify Insights

How Duluth Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Duluth, Minnesota below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Duluth drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Minnesota in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado

Most Popular Car in Duluth

#11

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Minnesota

#10

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Minnesota

#9

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Minnesota

#7

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Minnesota

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Duluth drivers rank 21 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Minnesota.

    • Rank within state: #21
    • Percent of drivers in Duluth with an accident: 8.2%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Duluth drivers rank 9 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Minnesota.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Duluth with a DUI: 3.3%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Minnesota, Duluth drivers rank 9 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #9
    • Percent of drivers in Duluth with a reckless driving offense: 1.7%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Minnesota, Duluth drivers rank 8 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #8
    • Percent of drivers in Duluth with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Minnesota, Duluth drivers rank 11 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #11
    • Percent of drivers in Duluth with a speeding ticket: 11.5%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Duluth drivers rank 31 in clean driving records across all cities in Minnesota.

    • Rank within state: #31
    • Percent of drivers in Duluth with clean record: 72.9%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Duluth drivers rank 13 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Minnesota.

    • Rank within state: #13
    • Percent of drivers in Duluth with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.72%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Minnesota Department of Commerce. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
