Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit in Florida (2026)

Find affordable Florida car insurance with low deposit options. Compare top insurers with minimum-coverage rates starting at $106 per month.

Jamie Johnson
Written byJamie Johnson
Jamie Johnson
Jamie JohnsonInsurance and Personal Finance Writer

  • 6 years experience in personal finance writing

  • Featured on Credit Karma and Insider

Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.

Ashley Cox
Edited byAshley Cox
Headshot of Managing Editor Ashley Cox
Ashley CoxSenior Managing Editor

  • 7+ years in content creation and management

  • 5+ years in insurance and personal finance content

Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners.
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

No-deposit car insurance in Florida refers to coverage that starts without requiring a large up-front payment. While insurers won’t activate your car insurance policy without any payment at all, many allow policyholders to begin coverage by paying only their first month’s premium.

While some insurance companies still require large up-front payments, many now offer flexible monthly billing instead. That means you can find affordable car insurance even if you can’t pay the full premium at once.

Here’s what you should know about the cheapest companies for Florida drivers, state insurance laws, and how to qualify for low-deposit car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • You’ll need to pay at least the first month’s premium to activate no-deposit car insurance in Florida.[1]

  • People with continuous coverage, a clean driving record, and good credit usually qualify for the cheapest car insurance rates.

  • Pay-per-mile insurance, usage-based programs, and bundling policies are practical ways to reduce your initial car insurance costs.

Cheapest low-deposit car insurance companies in Florida

In Florida, no-deposit car insurance usually means you only need to pay your first month’s premium to start coverage, not that you won’t have to pay anything. That’s because most insurers require you to make an initial payment to activate your policy.

Companies like Allstate, Progressive, and GEICO offer some of the lowest liability-only rates with flexible monthly billing for Florida drivers. But your exact insurance costs can vary depending on many factors, so comparing multiple car insurance quotes will help you find the best insurer for your needs.

The below rates in Florida are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, February 10 at 11:00 AM PST. 
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
State Farm$106
Mile Auto$129
Progressive$140
GAINSCO$145
Direct Auto$155
GEICO$159
Mercury$159
The General$172
Bristol West$176
Infinity$177
National General$181
AssuranceAmerica$184
Allstate$185
Hugo$195
Travelers$220
Root$225
Dairyland$296
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time Florida car insurance quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual car insurance quotes in Florida may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

What no-deposit car insurance means in Florida

In Florida, no-deposit car insurance usually refers to policies with flexible or monthly payment options — not coverage you can start for free. Auto insurance companies require at least the first month’s payment before they activate your policy, per Florida Department of Insurance regulations.

But instead of requiring one large up-front payment, most insurers offer the option to spread the costs over monthly installments, making them more manageable, especially if you have a tight budget and limited savings. Low-deposit plans, pay-per-mile insurance, and usage-based insurance may also reduce how much you need to pay at sign-up, especially if you don’t drive very often.

Good to Know

Maintaining a good driving record, continuous coverage, and a good credit history can also lead to lower initial payments and more affordable rates overall. On the other hand, high-risk drivers may have to pay more to start their policy.

Be cautious of coverage offers that sound too good to be true

When you’re shopping around for very cheap car insurance, you want to watch out for payment plans that sound more generous than they really are. In many cases, these offers describe standard monthly billing, not truly free coverage. Reading the fine print can help you avoid any surprise charges.

Watch out for the following phrases, which can be misleading:

  • Buy-now, pay-later plans: These usually mean monthly payments, not delayed or waived up-front costs.

  • First-month-free promotions: The first payment may be postponed, but you’ll still have to pay the premium.

  • Instant insurance with no up-front cost: Coverage is unlikely to activate until you’ve made some kind of payment.

  • Guaranteed approval policies: These can come with higher fees or limited coverage.

  • Zero-risk trial offers: These policies may include short cancellation windows or added charges.

How to qualify for low-deposit car insurance in Florida

Qualifying for low-down-payment car insurance in Florida is mostly about showing insurers that you’re a low-risk, reliable customer. A few small steps can make a noticeable difference in how much you need to pay to start coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    Maintain continuous coverage

    Avoid lapses whenever possible, since even short coverage gaps can raise your perceived risk and increase required up-front payments.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/65385b4b54/banking-96x96-green_032-credit-card.svg

    Improve your credit history

    Many Florida insurers factor in credit-based insurance scores when setting rates, so on-time payments and lower credit balances can lead to better rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d4e67f33b5/banking-96x96-yellow_015-dollar.svg

    Ask about payment plans

    Some insurers offer discounts, flexible installment options, or lower first payments that aren’t always advertised.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Consider minimum liability coverage

    Choosing state-minimum coverage limits can reduce your initial cost, though it may provide limited financial protection.

  • car in carage

    Bundle policies or use discounts

    Combining auto with renters or home insurance, or qualifying for other insurance discounts, can lower both your deposit amount and monthly premium.

Alternatives to no-deposit car insurance in Florida

Despite what some insurers may advertise, true no-down-payment car insurance doesn’t exist in Florida, and insurers must collect some payment before coverage begins. But you can still find flexible and inexpensive coverage by looking for alternative payment options that reduce up-front costs.

Here are the best options to consider:

  • Pay-per-mile insurance: Best for low-mileage drivers, this option bases part of your premium on how much you actually drive, which can lower both monthly and up-front costs.

  • Low-down-payment plans: Many insurers allow you to start coverage with only the first month’s premium instead of a larger partial payment.

  • Usage-based programs: Telematics programs track driving habits and may reward safe drivers with lower rates and payments over time.[2]

  • Bundled policies: Combining your auto policy with homeowners or renters insurance can help you qualify for a discount that reduces your total premium.

  • State minimum coverage: Choosing Florida’s minimum liability limits lowers your up-front cost, though it also provides less financial protection after an accident.

Florida car insurance requirements

Florida requires all drivers to meet the state-mandated minimum liability requirements to legally register and operate a vehicle. Its minimum limits are much lower than what most states require:[3]

  • Personal Injury Protection (PIP): At least $10,000 to cover medical expenses and lost wages for you and your passengers.

  • Property Damage Liability (PDL): At least $10,000 to pay for damages you cause to someone else’s property in an accident.

This coverage meets the legal requirements, but it may not provide sufficient financial protection after an accident. Most accidents can easily exceed these limits, leaving you liable for the rest out of pocket. That’s why many drivers purchase full-coverage car insurance, or at least higher liability limits.

Very cheap no-deposit car insurance in Florida FAQs

Listed below are answers to some common questions about buying no-deposit coverage in Florida.

  • Can you really get $0-down car insurance in Florida?

    No. True zero-down car insurance coverage doesn’t exist since most companies require at least the first month’s payment to activate your coverage, even if they advertise “no-deposit” insurance.

  • Which companies offer low-deposit car insurance in Florida?

    Major insurers like Allstate, State Farm, and GEICO typically allow Florida drivers to start coverage by paying only their first month’s car insurance premium instead of a large up-front payment.

  • Does Florida law allow no-deposit insurance?

    Florida law doesn’t mandate a specific payment amount, but insurers must collect the first month’s payment before issuing the insurance policy.

  • Can you get car insurance without a deposit?

    No. Insurers must collect the first month’s payment before activating coverage, so “no-deposit” insurance is more of a marketing term than a legal category.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Florida right now?

    The cost of auto insurance varies depending on your driving history, location, deductible, and credit. But State Farm and Mile Auto offer some of the cheapest average rates in Florida, at $106 and $129 per month, respectively.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Florida Legislature. "The 2025 Florida Statutes."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Pay-as-you drive auto insurance (telematics)."
  3. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
