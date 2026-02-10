6 years experience in personal finance writing
Featured on Credit Karma and Insider
Jamie is a meticulous researcher who has published 2,000+ personal finance articles. Her expertise is trusted by major brands like Bankrate and Rocket Mortgage.
Featured in
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in
Updated
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
No-deposit car insurance in Florida refers to coverage that starts without requiring a large up-front payment. While insurers won’t activate your car insurance policy without any payment at all, many allow policyholders to begin coverage by paying only their first month’s premium.
While some insurance companies still require large up-front payments, many now offer flexible monthly billing instead. That means you can find affordable car insurance even if you can’t pay the full premium at once.
Here’s what you should know about the cheapest companies for Florida drivers, state insurance laws, and how to qualify for low-deposit car insurance.
You’ll need to pay at least the first month’s premium to activate no-deposit car insurance in Florida.[1]
People with continuous coverage, a clean driving record, and good credit usually qualify for the cheapest car insurance rates.
Pay-per-mile insurance, usage-based programs, and bundling policies are practical ways to reduce your initial car insurance costs.
Cheapest low-deposit car insurance companies in Florida
In Florida, no-deposit car insurance usually means you only need to pay your first month’s premium to start coverage, not that you won’t have to pay anything. That’s because most insurers require you to make an initial payment to activate your policy.
Companies like Allstate, Progressive, and GEICO offer some of the lowest liability-only rates with flexible monthly billing for Florida drivers. But your exact insurance costs can vary depending on many factors, so comparing multiple car insurance quotes will help you find the best insurer for your needs.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|State Farm
|$106
|Mile Auto
|$129
|Progressive
|$140
|GAINSCO
|$145
|Direct Auto
|$155
|GEICO
|$159
|Mercury
|$159
|The General
|$172
|Bristol West
|$176
|Infinity
|$177
|National General
|$181
|AssuranceAmerica
|$184
|Allstate
|$185
|Hugo
|$195
|Travelers
|$220
|Root
|$225
|Dairyland
|$296
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Florida
Liability rates start at $106 per month
What no-deposit car insurance means in Florida
In Florida, no-deposit car insurance usually refers to policies with flexible or monthly payment options — not coverage you can start for free. Auto insurance companies require at least the first month’s payment before they activate your policy, per Florida Department of Insurance regulations.
But instead of requiring one large up-front payment, most insurers offer the option to spread the costs over monthly installments, making them more manageable, especially if you have a tight budget and limited savings. Low-deposit plans, pay-per-mile insurance, and usage-based insurance may also reduce how much you need to pay at sign-up, especially if you don’t drive very often.
Maintaining a good driving record, continuous coverage, and a good credit history can also lead to lower initial payments and more affordable rates overall. On the other hand, high-risk drivers may have to pay more to start their policy.
Be cautious of coverage offers that sound too good to be true
When you’re shopping around for very cheap car insurance, you want to watch out for payment plans that sound more generous than they really are. In many cases, these offers describe standard monthly billing, not truly free coverage. Reading the fine print can help you avoid any surprise charges.
Watch out for the following phrases, which can be misleading:
Buy-now, pay-later plans: These usually mean monthly payments, not delayed or waived up-front costs.
First-month-free promotions: The first payment may be postponed, but you’ll still have to pay the premium.
Instant insurance with no up-front cost: Coverage is unlikely to activate until you’ve made some kind of payment.
Guaranteed approval policies: These can come with higher fees or limited coverage.
Zero-risk trial offers: These policies may include short cancellation windows or added charges.
How to qualify for low-deposit car insurance in Florida
Qualifying for low-down-payment car insurance in Florida is mostly about showing insurers that you’re a low-risk, reliable customer. A few small steps can make a noticeable difference in how much you need to pay to start coverage:
Maintain continuous coverage
Avoid lapses whenever possible, since even short coverage gaps can raise your perceived risk and increase required up-front payments.
Improve your credit history
Many Florida insurers factor in credit-based insurance scores when setting rates, so on-time payments and lower credit balances can lead to better rates.
Ask about payment plans
Some insurers offer discounts, flexible installment options, or lower first payments that aren’t always advertised.
Consider minimum liability coverage
Choosing state-minimum coverage limits can reduce your initial cost, though it may provide limited financial protection.
Bundle policies or use discounts
Combining auto with renters or home insurance, or qualifying for other insurance discounts, can lower both your deposit amount and monthly premium.
Alternatives to no-deposit car insurance in Florida
Despite what some insurers may advertise, true no-down-payment car insurance doesn’t exist in Florida, and insurers must collect some payment before coverage begins. But you can still find flexible and inexpensive coverage by looking for alternative payment options that reduce up-front costs.
Here are the best options to consider:
Pay-per-mile insurance: Best for low-mileage drivers, this option bases part of your premium on how much you actually drive, which can lower both monthly and up-front costs.
Low-down-payment plans: Many insurers allow you to start coverage with only the first month’s premium instead of a larger partial payment.
Usage-based programs: Telematics programs track driving habits and may reward safe drivers with lower rates and payments over time.[2]
Bundled policies: Combining your auto policy with homeowners or renters insurance can help you qualify for a discount that reduces your total premium.
State minimum coverage: Choosing Florida’s minimum liability limits lowers your up-front cost, though it also provides less financial protection after an accident.
Compare Florida Car Insurance Quotes
See quotes from 120+ top insurers
Florida car insurance requirements
Florida requires all drivers to meet the state-mandated minimum liability requirements to legally register and operate a vehicle. Its minimum limits are much lower than what most states require:[3]
Personal Injury Protection (PIP): At least $10,000 to cover medical expenses and lost wages for you and your passengers.
Property Damage Liability (PDL): At least $10,000 to pay for damages you cause to someone else’s property in an accident.
This coverage meets the legal requirements, but it may not provide sufficient financial protection after an accident. Most accidents can easily exceed these limits, leaving you liable for the rest out of pocket. That’s why many drivers purchase full-coverage car insurance, or at least higher liability limits.
Very cheap no-deposit car insurance in Florida FAQs
Listed below are answers to some common questions about buying no-deposit coverage in Florida.
Can you really get $0-down car insurance in Florida?
No. True zero-down car insurance coverage doesn’t exist since most companies require at least the first month’s payment to activate your coverage, even if they advertise “no-deposit” insurance.
Which companies offer low-deposit car insurance in Florida?
Major insurers like Allstate, State Farm, and GEICO typically allow Florida drivers to start coverage by paying only their first month’s car insurance premium instead of a large up-front payment.
Does Florida law allow no-deposit insurance?
Florida law doesn’t mandate a specific payment amount, but insurers must collect the first month’s payment before issuing the insurance policy.
Can you get car insurance without a deposit?
No. Insurers must collect the first month’s payment before activating coverage, so “no-deposit” insurance is more of a marketing term than a legal category.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Florida right now?
The cost of auto insurance varies depending on your driving history, location, deductible, and credit. But State Farm and Mile Auto offer some of the cheapest average rates in Florida, at $106 and $129 per month, respectively.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 190 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
- Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
- Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
- No additional coverage
- Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
- Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sources
- Florida Legislature. "The 2025 Florida Statutes."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Background on: Pay-as-you drive auto insurance (telematics)."
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Since October 2022, Jamie’s written nearly 1,000 articles for Insurify, helping readers make better decisions while navigating the complex insurance landscape.
7+ years in content creation and management
5+ years in insurance and personal finance content
Ashley is a seasoned personal finance editor who’s produced a variety of digital content, including insurance, credit cards, mortgages, and consumer lending products.
Featured in