Cheapest Liability Car Insurance in Florida (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Liability coverage is a necessary part of owning and operating a vehicle in Florida. It protects you financially if you cause an accident that injures another person or damages their property. Florida state law requires drivers to have personal injury protection and property damage liability.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap liability car insurance in Florida, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.
Quick Facts
Liability-only car insurance only covers injuries and damages to other peoples’ property. It doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle.
Comparing quotes from multiple insurance companies every six months can help you find the best deal available.
You may qualify for a discount if you bundle your car insurance coverage with home or renters insurance.
Cheapest liability car insurance in Florida
The average cost of car insurance coverage in Florida is $151 per month for liability-only coverage and $232 for full-coverage insurance. Keep in mind that factors like your driving history, age, credit history, and ZIP code can affect your rate, so it’s important to shop around and compare your options.
The table below shows the cheapest average liability quotes available in the Sunshine State, according to Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, March 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
State Farm
$69
GEICO
$71
Mile Auto
$113
Allstate
$121
Travelers
$144
Direct Auto
$156
Mercury
$162
Root
$174
Progressive
$182
Infinity
$194
Foremost
$207
GAINSCO
$231
Bristol West
$235
Dairyland
$239
National General
$266
The General
$289
Hugo
$358
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
What does liability car insurance cover in Florida?
Liability car insurance covers two main types of claims: bodily injury and property damage. Florida is a no-fault car insurance state, so drivers must have personal injury protection (PIP) insurance instead of standard bodily injury liability coverage. PIP covers medical expenses for you (as the driver) and your passengers, up to the policy limits, regardless of who was at fault for the accident.
Property damage liability (PDL) pays for damage you, or someone else driving your vehicle, cause to another person’s property.
Pros and cons of having liability-only car insurance
Pros
Lower cost than full coverage
Meets legal requirements
Easy to understand
Cons
No coverage for repairs to your vehicle
No personal injury protection beyond required limits
Limited protection for serious accidents
How much liability coverage does Florida require?
Florida law mandates the following minimum coverages for all vehicles registered in the state:
Personal injury protection (PIP)
Floridians need to carry $10,000 in PIP coverage. This type of insurance covers 80% of reasonable and necessary medical expenses for the driver and passengers in the insured vehicle, regardless of who caused the accident.
Property damage liability (PDL)
Drivers in the state need $10,000 in PDL. It pays for damage to another person’s car or other property when you or someone else causes an accident while driving your car.
These minimum amounts might not fully cover all costs in more serious accidents, so you may want to purchase higher limits to protect yourself financially.
How to find cheap liability car insurance in Florida
Ask about discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts for things like maintaining a clean driving record, insuring multiple vehicles on the same insurance policy, and installing anti-theft devices. Ask your insurance agent or a customer service representative about available car insurance discounts.
Improve your credit. In Florida, insurance companies can use credit-based insurance scores when setting car insurance premiums. Maintaining good credit can help you qualify for lower rates.
Bundle policies. Many insurance companies offer discounts for bundling your car insurance policy with your home insurance or renters insurance.
Shop around to compare quotes. Car insurance policies typically have a six-month term. Comparing insurance quotes every six months or at policy renewal ensures you get the best deal.[2]
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Florida
Insurify partners with top companies for real quotes
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Additional car insurance coverages to consider in Florida
Most insurance professionals recommend buying additional insurance coverage to provide protection beyond bodily injury and property damage. If you finance or lease your car, your lender or leasing company might even require you to have full-coverage car insurance to protect its investment.
These are some common insurance coverages to consider for more vehicle protection:
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about liability insurance in Florida.
How much does liability insurance cost in Florida?
In Florida, liability insurance averages around $151 per month for basic coverage. State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are three of the cheapest insurance companies in the state. But your costs will vary based on your driving and credit histories, insurance company, and other factors.
Do you need liability insurance in Florida?
Yes. Florida law insurance requires all vehicles registered in the state to have at least $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage. But you might need higher liability limits and other coverages to protect yourself financially in the event of a serious motor vehicle accident.
Is Florida a no-fault state?
Yes. Florida is a no-fault state. This means Florida drivers have to rely on their own personal injury protection to cover medical expenses for themselves and their passengers after an accident, regardless of who was at fault.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Janet Berry-Johnson, CPA is a freelance writer with a background in accounting and income tax planning and preparation. She's passionate about making complicated financial topics accessible to readers. She lives in Omaha, Nebraska with her husband and son and their rescue dog, Dexter. Visit her website at www.jberryjohnson.com.
Janet has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.