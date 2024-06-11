Pronto Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance from Pronto, including its coverage options and customer satisfaction ratings.
Quick Facts
Pronto Auto Insurance offers policies with terms ranging from one to 12 months, though specifics vary by coverage package.
The company also sells Mexico insurance coverage if you plan to drive to or from Mexico.
Pronto recently acquired Remco Insurance, which has sold insurance in Texas since 1987.[2]
How Pronto compares to other insurance companies
Pronto breaks coverage options down into a few packages. The company has standard coverage options similar to other insurance companies, including liability, collision, comprehensive, and high-risk insurance. The company has affordable prices and flexible coverage terms. But Pronto insurance services are available in only a few states.
Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the IQ (Insurify Quality) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.
We rate each company on a 1 to 5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.
Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims
Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and Trustpilot.
Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the United States, as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.
Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.
Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.
Pronto car insurance coverage options
Pronto offers three customizable insurance packages in California, Texas, and Illinois.[1] Learn more about each coverage package below:
Essential Package
This low-cost option meets basic bodily injury and property damage liability insurance requirements in the state you live in. You also have the option to add uninsured and underinsured motorist, personal injury protection, and roadside assistance coverage. Plans last from one to 12 months.
Comprehensive Package
This option automatically includes collision and comprehensive vehicle coverage. You can also add rental, towing, and customer equipment coverage. Pronto offers this package as a six-month policy.
Alternative Package
For drivers who need another type of proof of insurance, Pronto offersnon-owner liability and SR-22 coverage for high-risk drivers. You can select either coverage type through this policy.
How to get a quote from Pronto Insurance
You can get an auto insurance quote from Pronto by visiting the company’s website and providing some of your personal information. Specifically, you’ll need to manually enter your driver’s license number, date of birth, full name, address, contact information, gender, marital status, and any past tickets or accidents.
If you’re having trouble getting an online insurance quote, you can also call 1 (855) 910-9161 to speak with an agent who can help you better understand your coverage options based on your insurance needs.
Pronto car insurance discounts
You should always compare car insurance discounts when looking for coverage to find the best deal. With the right discounts, you can get more affordable quotes and compare companies to get the best rate.
Pronto has some discounts that can save you money, but the company doesn’t provide as many as many competitors. Pronto offers the following discounts:
Multi-car
Policy renewal discount
Pay in full
Auto pay
How customers feel about Pronto Insurance
Pronto Insurance has mixed customer reviews online and no third-party industry rankings from J.D. Power, NAIC, or AM Best.
Pronto earned a star rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on more than 2,700 reviews. Positive reviews focus on friendly auto insurance specialists, easy online access, Pronto’s app, and low prices. Low ratings discuss customer service staff who couldn’t answer questions, difficulties canceling policies, and billing questions.
The company has a much smaller sample size of 13 customer reviews on its Better Business Bureau (BBB) Business Profile, where it earned a rating of 1.5 out of 5 stars.
Pronto Insurance ratings
Pronto and Remco haven’t received ratings from third-party companies like AM Best, J.D. Power, and the NAIC. Without this information, it’s hard to fully assess customer and claims satisfaction and financial stability.
Other options for Pronto customers
In addition to car insurance coverage, Pronto sells other insurance products. Learn more about some of the company’s offerings below.
Renters insurance: If you rent a property, renters insurance covers your personal property and furnishings.
Motorcycle insurance: Pronto’s motorcycle insurance includes full replacement cost, unlimited small accident forgiveness, comprehensive coverage, and collision coverage.
RV insurance: This coverage from Pronto automatically includes bodily injury and property damage liability, uninsured motorist, and medical payments coverage for your RV.
How to file a claim with Pronto
You can take the following steps to file an insurance claim with Pronto:[3]
Take pictures of the damage to your vehicle.
Request a police report if applicable.
Organize general information about the accident, including the location, date, time, and any weather conditions that affected the situation.
Contact the insurer online, through the mobile app, or on the telephone.
Find out if you need to provide any additional information and collaborate with Pronto on future steps.
Record the claim number and adjuster name associated with your case.
Pronto insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Pronto Insurance. Learn more about Pronto Insurance and its legitimacy before requesting a quote.
Is Pronto Insurance legitimate?
Yes. Pronto is a legitimate insurance company that doesn’t have any specific fraud claims filed against it. Some customers have left negative customer reviews about the way Pronto handles claims, but the company has never received a conviction for committing fraud.
Is Pronto Insurance good at paying claims?
It’s hard to judge Pronto’s ability to pay claims because it doesn’t have ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, or the NAIC. But Pronto advertises that it’s paid out more than $1 billion in claims. It also claims to have served more than 5.3 million customers.[4]
How many Pronto Insurance locations are there?
Pronto Insurance says it has more than 200 locations throughout California, Illinois, and Texas.
Does Pronto Insurance cover vandalism?
Pronto Insurance can cover vandalism if you have the right coverage. For example, the Comprehensive Package includes physical damage coverage through collision and comprehensive insurance.
How do you cancel your Pronto Insurance insurance policy?
Pronto doesn’t have clear instructions for how to cancel an insurance policy with the company. You can contact a Pronto insurance agent at 1 (855) 910-9161 to ask. You can find additional contact information by state on the website. When you reach someone via a phone call or email, request the steps you need to cancel your policy.[5]
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
