Cost of Owning a Labrador Retriever (2023): Purchase, Vet Bills, and More

Factors influencing the price of a lab

Average labrador retriever costs can vary, and how much you pay also depends on many factors, some personal to you.

Below are details to consider when searching for a new lab puppy, and how those things might play a role in both your adoption costs and long-term care expenses for your new labrador.

Where you purchase from

The most expensive way to purchase a labrador retriever is to shop with a certified, trustworthy breeder. Yet, working with responsible labrador retriever breeders may also feature benefits that other forms of pet purchasing or adoption don’t.

When you buy a lab from a certified AKC breeder, your puppy may have traceable pedigrees. You may also have access to a breeder who can answer questions about your new pet’s family history, temperament, and more.[4]

On the other hand, adopting a lab from a shelter or rescue program has perks, too. First, you’re giving a second chance to an animal who needs a home. Adopting a labrador retriever puppy or older dog also tends to be much more affordable. The Animal Humane Society charges a standard adoption fee of $166 to $767 for dogs and puppies.[5]

Coat color

Labrador retrievers are short-haired dogs with coats that come in the following three colors:[3]

Black

Chocolate

Yellow

In general, the color of a lab’s coat has little effect on the cost of adoption.

Age and gender

As with any dog breed, adopting an older labrador retriever has the potential to save you a significant amount of money compared to purchasing a puppy from a breeder.

For example, the Southern California Labrador Retriever Rescue’s adoption fees are $350 for dogs 6 years and younger. Labs older than 7 years, however, have an adoption fee of just $150.

Some breeders may also charge more for female labs due to their potential to breed. But this can vary since some breeders and pet adoption facilities may spay or neuter their labs before you adopt them.