While there’s no hard evidence pointing to one breed as being the healthiest, some dogs tend to have fewer health issues than others. If you’re in search of a dog with minimal health issues, consider the following 10 breeds.

Beagle

Beagles were originally bred as hunting dogs, so they love to bark, howl, and run around. These compact dogs have droopy ears and boundless energy. A Beagle is ideal if you lead an active lifestyle and don’t mind giving it a lot of attention and training. With proper diet, exercise, and routine care, beagles can live for up to 15 years.

Australian cattle dog

Australian cattle dogs, as the name suggests, are cattle-herding dogs. They’re an active, assertive breed with excellent problem-solving skills. They’re born with a white coat that eventually turns red or blue-gray and features specking patterns. If you’re seeking a smart, playful dog with a lifespan of up to 16 years, an Australian cattle dog might be a good fit.

Siberian husky

Known as sled dogs, Siberian huskies are medium-sized dogs with distinct almond-shaped eyes. They’re naturally clean and admired for their gentle temperament. If you have young children, your family may benefit from a husky’s friendly and gentle demeanor. Huskies typically live between 12 and 16 years on average.

Chihuahua

Chihuahuas are the smallest dog breed in the world, but they can live for up to 20 years, thanks to their diverse makeup. Though typically no more than five pounds, chihuahuas are very active and love attention. If you have the time and energy to devote to a chihuahua, this breed can make a wonderful companion.

Havanese

Havanese are Cuban dogs with big, brown eyes and beautiful silky coats. If you’re in search of an adorable, affectionate watch dog that doesn’t need much space, a havanese should be on your radar. They’re generally cheerful, easy to train, and can live for 14 to 16 years.

Basenji

Also known as barkless dogs, basenjis are smart, energetic, and strong-willed. They’re unique in that they groom themselves and keep their short-haired coats clean and odorless. Basenjis require a lot of patience relative to other breeds, so they may be worth exploring if you’re an experienced dog owner and don't mind the challenge. The average lifespan of a basenji is 13 to 14 years.

Australian shepherd

Australian shepherds are all-purpose sheep and farm dogs with lots of energy and relatively no skin, fur, or bone problems. These dogs are happiest when they get the chance to exercise, play, and challenge themselves. With ample activity and mental stimulation, Australian shepherds can live for up to 15 years. If you have plenty of space and older children, they can make the perfect family companion.

Poodle

Poodles are highly intelligent and love to spend time with humans. Though they’re hypoallergenic and generally healthy, they do require daily grooming. Thanks to their active nature, standard-size poodles can live for up to 16 years while miniature and toy poodles can live up to 18 years. Poodles are a great option for people looking for a friendly, family dog.

Greyhound

Greyhounds are fast runners with muscular bodies who can live for up to 13 years as long as they maintain a healthy diet and go on daily walks.Though low energy, they’re obedient and affectionate, making them a solid choice if you prefer a calm house pet. Just keep in mind that some greyhounds can be quite stubborn and require adequate training when they’re puppies.

Border collie

Originally bred to herd sheep, border collies are medium-sized dogs with almond-shaped eyes and thick, weather-resistant coats. As long as they get plenty of exercise and mental stimulation, they can live for up to 14 years. If you’re fairly active and could benefit from a playful, highly intelligent dog, a border collie might make sense ‚ especially if you live in a rural area with a larger backyard.