How much does a German shepherd cost?

Costs for German shepherds vary depending on the dog’s age and health. Puppies from a good breeder are the most expensive German shepherds, usually costing around $2,500. You can adopt or rescue German shepherds for much less, but you can generally expect to spend at least a few hundred dollars.

This breed weighs up to 90 pounds and is best for active owners who can walk and train their dogs regularly. German shepherds generally live for up to 10 years, which is standard for large breeds.

Dogs, including this breed, are a long-term financial and lifestyle commitment, so it’s important to understand what ownership entails. Here’s what you can expect.

German shepherd: Best for trainability

German shepherds have a long history as herding dogs that dates back to the 1800s. In the late 19th century, a breeder worked to develop the ideal German canine, which resulted in the German shepherd. Since then, these dogs have served on the police force and in active-duty combat zones.

The breed’s history makes it one of the top dogs for trainability. Whether you want to train your German shepherd to complete tricks, work as a show dog, help as a service dog, or protect your land, these dogs are quick learners and eager to please. At the same time, German shepherds are family dogs who enjoy quality time with the adults and children in their lives.

Comparing costs: German shepherd vs. other breeds

German shepherds cost a similar amount to golden retrievers, another popular dog breed. However, German shepherd prices are higher than those of similar breeds like Belgian Malinois and border collies.

The total cost for a specific breed varies. Puppies from AKC-accredited breeders cost the most, and senior rescue dogs tend to cost the least. The following average prices are for purebred puppies from breeders.