Costs of owning a Rottweiler

The costs that go into owning a Rottie include vet care, food, grooming and maintenance, and pet insurance. Below, you can see how much each of these categories typically costs Rottweiler owners each year.

Type of Expense ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Vet visits $700–$1,300 Food $600–$1,200 Grooming $300–$1,200 Pet insurance $676

Vaccination and vet visits

Rottweilers often encounter health problems like hip dysplasia, eye diseases, and heart conditions. The breed can also develop cancer, though research shows regular vaccines can improve a Rottweiler’s immune system and increase its longevity.

The American Kennel Club recommends the following tests for Rottweilers:

Hip evaluation

Juvenile laryngeal paralysis and polyneuropathy (DNA test)

Elbow evaluation

Cardiac exam

Ophthalmologist evaluation

In addition, you’ll need to pay the initial cost to spay or neuter your pet, which costs an average of $160. And if your Rottweiler needs an emergency vet visit or surgery, you’ll pay an average of $631 per incident.[3] General veterinary care will cost an additional $400 or more each year.

Food and supplies

You also need to consider the ongoing costs associated with owning a dog, like food and supplies. You should budget for annual expenses between $600 and $1,200 for food and dog treats.

When you first adopt your Rottweiler, you’ll need to invest in a dog bed, crate, collar, leash, a food and water bowl, and toys. These initial items typically cost around $200.

Grooming and maintenance

Rottweilers have coarse, medium-length hair that needs weekly brushing and bathing. The breed only sheds a moderate amount for the majority of the year but may shed more heavily in the spring and fall.

You’ll pay between $30 and $100 annually for basic grooming supplies if you choose to groom your Rottweiler on your own. But if you have a professional groom your dog, you may pay between $300 and $1,200 annually.

Rottweilers also need flea and tick prevention, heartworm medication, and dental care, which costs between $200 and $500 annually.

Pet insurance

The lifetime cost of owning a Rottweiler is between $16,000 and $18,000, and this doesn’t include emergency vet bills. That’s why many Rottie owners choose to buy pet insurance.

Pet insurance is an optional purchase that can help pay for emergency vet visits, accidents, and even preventative and routine care. But pet insurance does come with up-front and monthly costs.

A comprehensive accident and illness pet insurance policy for dogs costs an average of $56 per month.[4] Your premiums will vary depending on your pet’s age, location, and health history.