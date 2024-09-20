6 years experience in personal finance writing
Updated September 20, 2024


If you plan to buy a Rottweiler, you’ll pay up to $2,500 for the initial purchase price and somewhere between $1,500 and $2,500 per year for its care.[1] Various factors affect the cost of owning a Rottweiler, including veterinary care, food and supplies, grooming, training, and pet insurance.
But if you can afford it, you may find that a “Rottie” is an excellent addition to your family. Last year, Rottweilers ranked ninth out of the 201 most popular dog breeds, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).[2]
Here’s what you need to know about the average costs of owning a Rottweiler and how pet insurance can help cut down on these expenses.
Country of origin: Germany
Adult weight: 95–135 pounds (male), 80–100 pounds (female)
Adult height: 24–27 inches (male), 22–25 inches (females)
Coat colors: Black and rust, black and mahogany, or black and tan
Personality traits: Affectionate, loyal, protective, and confident
Life expectancy: 8–10 years
Source: American Kennel Club
How much does a Rottweiler cost?
The average Rottweiler puppy costs between $1,500 and $2,500. But the actual price of a Rottweiler puppy can be more or less than that, depending on where you buy your dog from and the specific needs of your pet.
Rottweilers originated in Germany, where people used them to herd cattle and pull carts. The breed is naturally strong and high-energy, so they need regular exercise like swimming, walking, or running.
Rottweilers are large dogs with an intimidating appearance but are loving and loyal companions who like people and form strong bonds with their owners. With the right food, diet, and medical care, Rottweilers have an average life expectancy of 8–10 years.
Early training and early socialization are the best ways to raise a calm and well-mannered dog. Fortunately, this breed is highly intelligent and responds well to fair and consistent training and discipline.
Costs of owning a Rottweiler
The costs that go into owning a Rottie include vet care, food, grooming and maintenance, and pet insurance. Below, you can see how much each of these categories typically costs Rottweiler owners each year.
Type of Expense
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Vet visits
|$700–$1,300
|Food
|$600–$1,200
|Grooming
|$300–$1,200
|Pet insurance
|$676
Vaccination and vet visits
Rottweilers often encounter health problems like hip dysplasia, eye diseases, and heart conditions. The breed can also develop cancer, though research shows regular vaccines can improve a Rottweiler’s immune system and increase its longevity.
The American Kennel Club recommends the following tests for Rottweilers:
Hip evaluation
Juvenile laryngeal paralysis and polyneuropathy (DNA test)
Elbow evaluation
Cardiac exam
Ophthalmologist evaluation
In addition, you’ll need to pay the initial cost to spay or neuter your pet, which costs an average of $160. And if your Rottweiler needs an emergency vet visit or surgery, you’ll pay an average of $631 per incident.[3] General veterinary care will cost an additional $400 or more each year.
Food and supplies
You also need to consider the ongoing costs associated with owning a dog, like food and supplies. You should budget for annual expenses between $600 and $1,200 for food and dog treats.
When you first adopt your Rottweiler, you’ll need to invest in a dog bed, crate, collar, leash, a food and water bowl, and toys. These initial items typically cost around $200.
Grooming and maintenance
Rottweilers have coarse, medium-length hair that needs weekly brushing and bathing. The breed only sheds a moderate amount for the majority of the year but may shed more heavily in the spring and fall.
You’ll pay between $30 and $100 annually for basic grooming supplies if you choose to groom your Rottweiler on your own. But if you have a professional groom your dog, you may pay between $300 and $1,200 annually.
Rottweilers also need flea and tick prevention, heartworm medication, and dental care, which costs between $200 and $500 annually.
Pet insurance
The lifetime cost of owning a Rottweiler is between $16,000 and $18,000, and this doesn’t include emergency vet bills. That’s why many Rottie owners choose to buy pet insurance.
Pet insurance is an optional purchase that can help pay for emergency vet visits, accidents, and even preventative and routine care. But pet insurance does come with up-front and monthly costs.
A comprehensive accident and illness pet insurance policy for dogs costs an average of $56 per month.[4] Your premiums will vary depending on your pet’s age, location, and health history.
Factors influencing the price of a Rottweiler
Here’s a look at the biggest factors influencing how much you’ll pay for a Rottweiler.
Where you purchase from
One of the biggest factors affecting the cost of a Rottweiler puppy is where you purchase your dog from. For example, a certified, trustworthy breeder is the most expensive option. Responsible breeders who prioritize the health and temperament of their dogs charge the highest Rottweiler prices.
If the breeder is in another state, you’ll have to either pay to travel to get the dog or have it shipped to you. So, if you live in New York but your puppy is in the Midwest, for example, the costs can add up quickly.
Adopting a Rottweiler from a shelter is the least expensive option and can be a good idea if you’re looking for ways to save money. But you may have a hard time finding a Rottweiler puppy in a shelter, which may also have limited information about that dog’s health history and previous home life.
Lineage and pedigree
When you buy a Rottweiler from a breeder, the lineage and pedigree can play a big role in the cost. Dogs from exceptional bloodlines and proven lineages come with higher price tags since they have more desirable traits. While the up-front cost may be higher, this can give you more peace of mind and save you from future medical costs.
Age and size
The dog’s age also affects the cost, and puppies cost more than older dogs. Shelters often charge higher adoption fees for puppies since they’re in high demand. Puppies also require a lot of shots during their first year of life, so you may pay more in medical expenses.
The size also affects how much you’ll pay for a dog, since large breeds tend to cost more than small breeds. Medication, food, boarding, and veterinary costs are all more expensive for larger dogs.
Common health issues in Rottweilers
A few of the biggest health concerns Rottweilers may face include:[5]
Obesity: The Rottweiler breed is prone to obesity, so pet owners need to be careful about what they feed their dog. Obesity can lead to new health concerns or make existing health problems worse.
Hip problems: Rottweilers often experience hip dysplasia, which is when the hip joint becomes loose.
Elbow problems: Elbow dysplasia is also common in Rotties, which is when the elbow joint becomes loose.
Cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) rupture: Due to their large size and high energy levels, Rottweilers are at risk for rupturing their CCL. This is similar to a human rupturing their ACL.
Osteosarcoma: Rottweilers may develop osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.
Comparing costs: Rottweiler vs. other breeds
If you’re not sure a Rottweiler is the best pet for you, you can consider other similar breeds. Here’s how the cost of buying a Rottweiler compares to other types of breeds.
Dog Breed
▲▼
Average Cost
▲▼
|Rottweiler
|$1,500–$2,500
|Doberman Pinscher
|$1,000–$2,500
|Manchester terrier
|$500–$1,000
|Tibetan mastiff
|$2,000–$6,000
|American pit bull terrier
|$500–$2,500
Rottweiler FAQs
Adopting a pet is a big responsibility, and you want to be sure you’re ready for the commitment. Here’s some additional information to answer your remaining questions about owning a Rottweiler.
What is the average price of a Rottweiler?
The average purchase price to buy a Rottweiler from a reputable breeder is between $1,500 and $2,500. If you adopt a Rottie from a shelter, you’ll pay an adoption fee anywhere between $100 and $500.
Are Rottweilers good pets?
Yes. With proper socialization and training, Rottweilers can make excellent pets. The breed is playful, loving, and very loyal to their owners.
Does a Rottweiler bark a lot?
No. Rottweilers generally only bark if they need to alert you of danger. They’re usually calm dogs and won’t bark at every stranger passing by your house.
What does a breeder include in the price when you purchase a Rottweiler puppy?
When you purchase a Rottweiler puppy from a breeder, the up-front cost usually includes the dog and spaying or neutering. Some breeders also provide a health guarantee against certain genetic conditions.
