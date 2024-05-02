Best Pet Insurance for Preventative Care

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
As a pet owner, you want what’s best for your pets, and you want to help them live a healthy life. One way to do this is by purchasing preventative care pet insurance, which covers routine wellness visits, dental cleanings, and vaccines.
But not all preventative care insurance plans are the same, and different insurers offer different levels of coverage. That’s why it’s important to shop around and compare quotes from several insurers.
Here’s what you should know about how preventative pet care works and what you should consider when selecting your coverage.
Quick Facts
Preventative care pet insurance covers the routine services your pet needs for optimal health and well-being.
Most plans don’t offer coverage for curable pre-existing conditions.
Pet insurance plans for cats are commonly less expensive than plans for dogs.
What is preventative care pet insurance?
Routine pet care refers to the basic services your pet needs to stay healthy. But while these are routine, the costs can quickly start to add up.
This is where preventative care coverage comes in. It can provide support for the care your pet needs.[1] The exact coverage of your plan will vary depending on your insurer, but most plans cover:
Annual wellness exams
Vaccines
Flea and tick medication
Dental cleanings
Heartworm prevention medications
Routine blood work
Microchipping
Spaying or neutering
Best preventative care pet insurance companies
Today, more and more pet insurance companies offer preventative care coverage options. As you start your search, here are five of the top companies to consider based on Insurify’s research.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Cost for Dogs
Average Monthly Cost for Cats
Figo
$33
$15
Embrace
$35
$27
Pets Best
$42
$20
ASPCA
$44
$25
Spot
$70
$36
Figo: Best for quick claims
Average monthly cost for dogs: $33
Average monthly cost for cats: $15
Figo promises a quick claims process and says that most claims close in an average of 2.6 working days. It doesn’t have per-incident caps on coverage, and 100% reimbursement options are available.
You’ll also have 24/7 access to a live veterinary professional to answer your questions. And if you choose to add on preventative care, the company will reimburse you for diagnostic testing, lab work, and annual visits.
Pros
No per-incident caps
Promises a quick claims process
100% reimbursement available
Cons
Doesn’t offer an accident-only plan
Exam fees aren’t included in the standard plan
No direct vet pay option
Embrace: Best for curable pre-existing conditions
Average monthly cost for dogs: $35
Average monthly cost for cats: $27
Embrace is one of the few pet insurance companies offering coverage for curable pre-existing conditions. If your pet has a pre-existing condition and remains free of symptoms for over a year, Embrace will cover that condition if it returns.
Embrace also doesn’t exclude coverage for hereditary conditions, assuming your pet isn’t showing symptoms before the end of the waiting period. As an Embrace customer, you can visit any veterinarian you choose, and the company offers unlimited reimbursement options.
Pros
Offers unlimited reimbursement
Covers curable pre-existing conditions
Covers hereditary conditions
Cons
Doesn’t cover prescription foods or supplements
Not all policies are available online
No zero-deductible options
Pets Best: Best for direct vet payments
Average monthly cost for dogs: $42
Average monthly cost for cats: $20
Pets Best offers several different types of coverage, including an accident and illness policy, accident-only coverage, and routine care. Accident and illness coverage pays for things like behavioral consults and medication, which not all insurers cover.
Pets Best will pay your vet directly for any claims processed, regardless of the plan you choose. This means you don’t have to worry about paying an expensive vet bill and waiting for reimbursement.
Pros
Will reimburse your vet directly for claims
No upper age limit on enrollment
Covers behavioral consults and prescriptions
Cons
Doesn’t cover food or supplements
Only offers $5,000 or unlimited coverage options
Six-month waiting period for coverage of cruciate ligament issues
ASPCA: Best for senior pets
Average monthly cost for dogs: $44
Average monthly cost for cats: $25
The ASPCA offers the best coverage for senior dogs and cats. It doesn’t have any upper-age restrictions for applying, and once you sign up, you’ll have access to 24/7 telehealth services.
The Complete Plan covers the issues senior pets deal with, like accidents, hereditary conditions, behavioral issues, and illnesses. You can enroll in an accident-only plan if you’re specifically looking for coverage resulting from an accident. If you choose to add on preventative care coverage, the company will also reimburse you for vaccines, dental cleanings, and annual checkups.
Pros
Standard plans cover alternative therapies and behavioral issues
Offers two different levels of preventative care coverage
No age restrictions on coverage
Cons
You have to call the company if you want unlimited coverage
The claims process can be longer than with other insurers
Doesn’t offer as many discounts as competing insurers
Spot: Best for customizable coverage
Average monthly cost for dogs: $70
Average monthly cost for cats: $36
Spot Pet Insurance is a great option if you’re looking for customizable coverages. With Spot, you can choose between accident-only and accident and illness coverage. The company also offers a wide variety of deductibles and annual reimbursement limits to choose from.
Spot has two different levels of preventative care. This allows you to create a customized plan that meets your pet’s needs while still fitting your budget. Spot is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
Pros
24/7 pet telehealth included with every plan
Offers two different preventative care coverage options
No per-incident limits or lifetime caps
Cons
No option to pay your vet directly
Charges a transaction fee unless you pay annually
Rates are more expensive than some other insurers
How preventative care pet insurance works
When you sign up for preventative care pet insurance, you’ll pay a monthly fee so that your pet receives coverage for the basic services it needs to stay healthy. This is similar to traditional pet insurance, but preventative care coverage focuses on routine health services.
These services typically include things like wellness checkups, vaccinations, flea treatments, spaying or neutering, and dental cleanings. Depending on your insurer, preventative care may or may not include a deductible.
Do you need preventative care pet insurance?
Most people can benefit from pet insurance, but not all pet owners need to purchase preventative care coverage.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest pros and cons to consider before moving forward.
Pros
Can lower the cost of routine veterinary care
Many pet insurance companies offer a wide range of plans to pick from
Could help you save money in the long run
Cons
Submitting claims for pet insurance can be a hassle
You may pay for potential overlaps in coverage
Not all insurers offer preventative care coverage
How to choose the right preventative care pet insurance
To choose the right preventative care plan for you, start by assessing your pet’s needs and your budget. You’ll want to consider your pet’s age, breed, and health history. You also want to consider the different preventative care services your pet gets each year, including vaccines, exams, and dental cleanings.
Once you know your budget and the types of services you need, you can begin comparing different insurance products. Look at the different services offered, coverage limits, and exclusions. You can also check out a company’s Trustpilot and Better Business Bureau reviews to learn more about the experiences other customers have had with an insurer.
Preventative care pet insurance FAQs
Preventative care coverage can be an excellent way to keep your pet healthy and reduce the cost of routine pet care. If you have more questions about preventative care pet insurance, the following information may help.
What specific services and procedures does preventative care pet insurance cover?
The exact services offered will depend on your insurer and the plan you choose, but most cover:
Annual wellness exams
Vaccines
Flea and tick medication
Dental cleanings
Heartworm prevention medications
Routine blood work
Microchipping
Spaying or neutering
How does preventative care pet insurance contribute to my pet’s overall health?
Owning a pet can be expensive. Routine costs like wellness visits, dental cleanings, and blood tests can add up to hundreds of dollars each year.
Preventative care pet insurance can help cover these costs so you can keep your pet on an effective wellness schedule without being hampered by the financial impact.
What costs are associated with preventative care pet insurance policies?
When you sign up for preventative care pet insurance, you’ll pay a monthly or annual premium. The exact costs will vary depending on your deductible, your pet’s age, and your coverage limits.
Are there any significant exclusions or limitations in preventative care pet insurance?
Yes. Most pet insurance companies exclude pre-existing conditions, experimental treatments, and elective procedures. Some pet health insurance plans also exclude certain breed-specific conditions.
How does the preventative care pet insurance claims process work?
You’ll file a wellness coverage claim through your insurer’s mobile app or on its website. Once your claim is approved, you’ll receive the funds via direct deposit, or your insurer will mail you a check.
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.