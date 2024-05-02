Best Pet Insurance for Preventative Care

Best preventative care pet insurance companies

Today, more and more pet insurance companies offer preventative care coverage options. As you start your search, here are five of the top companies to consider based on Insurify’s research.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Dogs Average Monthly Cost for Cats Figo $33 $15 Embrace $35 $27 Pets Best $42 $20 ASPCA $44 $25 Spot $70 $36

Figo: Best for quick claims

Average monthly cost for dogs: $33

Average monthly cost for cats: $15

Figo promises a quick claims process and says that most claims close in an average of 2.6 working days. It doesn’t have per-incident caps on coverage, and 100% reimbursement options are available.

You’ll also have 24/7 access to a live veterinary professional to answer your questions. And if you choose to add on preventative care, the company will reimburse you for diagnostic testing, lab work, and annual visits.

Pros No per-incident caps

Promises a quick claims process

100% reimbursement available Cons Doesn’t offer an accident-only plan

Exam fees aren’t included in the standard plan

No direct vet pay option

Embrace: Best for curable pre-existing conditions

Average monthly cost for dogs: $35

Average monthly cost for cats: $27

Embrace is one of the few pet insurance companies offering coverage for curable pre-existing conditions. If your pet has a pre-existing condition and remains free of symptoms for over a year, Embrace will cover that condition if it returns.

Embrace also doesn’t exclude coverage for hereditary conditions, assuming your pet isn’t showing symptoms before the end of the waiting period. As an Embrace customer, you can visit any veterinarian you choose, and the company offers unlimited reimbursement options.

Pros Offers unlimited reimbursement

Covers curable pre-existing conditions

Covers hereditary conditions Cons Doesn’t cover prescription foods or supplements

Not all policies are available online

No zero-deductible options

Pets Best: Best for direct vet payments

Average monthly cost for dogs: $42

Average monthly cost for cats: $20

Pets Best offers several different types of coverage, including an accident and illness policy, accident-only coverage, and routine care. Accident and illness coverage pays for things like behavioral consults and medication, which not all insurers cover.

Pets Best will pay your vet directly for any claims processed, regardless of the plan you choose. This means you don’t have to worry about paying an expensive vet bill and waiting for reimbursement.

Pros Will reimburse your vet directly for claims

No upper age limit on enrollment

Covers behavioral consults and prescriptions Cons Doesn’t cover food or supplements

Only offers $5,000 or unlimited coverage options

Six-month waiting period for coverage of cruciate ligament issues

ASPCA: Best for senior pets

Average monthly cost for dogs: $44

Average monthly cost for cats: $25

The ASPCA offers the best coverage for senior dogs and cats. It doesn’t have any upper-age restrictions for applying, and once you sign up, you’ll have access to 24/7 telehealth services.

The Complete Plan covers the issues senior pets deal with, like accidents, hereditary conditions, behavioral issues, and illnesses. You can enroll in an accident-only plan if you’re specifically looking for coverage resulting from an accident. If you choose to add on preventative care coverage, the company will also reimburse you for vaccines, dental cleanings, and annual checkups.

Pros Standard plans cover alternative therapies and behavioral issues

Offers two different levels of preventative care coverage

No age restrictions on coverage Cons You have to call the company if you want unlimited coverage

The claims process can be longer than with other insurers

Doesn’t offer as many discounts as competing insurers

Spot: Best for customizable coverage

Average monthly cost for dogs: $70

Average monthly cost for cats: $36

Spot Pet Insurance is a great option if you’re looking for customizable coverages. With Spot, you can choose between accident-only and accident and illness coverage. The company also offers a wide variety of deductibles and annual reimbursement limits to choose from.

Spot has two different levels of preventative care. This allows you to create a customized plan that meets your pet’s needs while still fitting your budget. Spot is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Pros 24/7 pet telehealth included with every plan

Offers two different preventative care coverage options

No per-incident limits or lifetime caps Cons No option to pay your vet directly

Charges a transaction fee unless you pay annually

Rates are more expensive than some other insurers