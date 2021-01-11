Trupanion Pet Insurance: The best choice for your pet?

Trupanion Claims, Deductibles, and Benefits

Every Trupanion policy comes with a 90 percent reimbursement rate. This means that of whatever services for which your pet is covered, you’ll have to pay for only 10 percent of the total bill. This is not a customizable feature.

Trupanion lets you customize your deductible depending on how much you’re willing to pay for your monthly premium. The higher you set your deductible, the lower your monthly pet insurance rate will be. However, the higher you set your deductible, the more money you’ll have to spend before Trupanion steps in to help you out.

To file a claim with Trupanion, you can use its online tool, where you will have to upload an itemized invoice and describe what the invoice is for. Alternatively, you can download Trupanion ’s claims form, fill it out by hand, scan it, and email it to claims@ trupanion.com or fax it to 1 (866) 405-4536. Trupanion will then reimburse you for the costs and send you a check in the mail, or via direct deposit. To set up a direct deposit, you can call 1 (888) 733-2685.

Even if your vet bills are lower than your deductible, you should still file a claim with Trupanion. This is because deductibles are per condition, so if you already spent a certain amount of money during one visit, that will be counted towards your deductible if you make another vet visit for the same condition. While Trupanion has per condition deductibles, other companies have per annum deductibles, which may be better if your pet has multiple health conditions.

Also, Trupanion doesn’t have a payout limit, so it will pay 90 percent of the bill for a covered treatment or condition, regardless of how expensive it is.