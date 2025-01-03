Best Pet Insurance in Kansas (2025)

8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
The right pet insurance policy will help you cover your pet’s vet bills in the event of an unexpected accident or illness.
The average monthly cost of pet insurance in Kansas is $31 for cat insurance and $68 for dog insurance. You have many ways to save money, but it’s important to understand the fine-print details in your policy.
Here’s what you need to know about choosing pet insurance coverage for your pet in Kansas.
The average cost of pet insurance in Kansas is $64 per month.
Pet insurance in Kansas is 22% cheaper for cats and 5% cheaper for dogs than the U.S. national average.
The three main pet insurance plans are accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness policies provide the most comprehensive coverage.
Best pet insurance companies in Kansas
Pet insurance options vary in quality and cost depending on the insurer you secure coverage through. It’s important to compare the prices and coverage details for multiple pet insurance companies to find the best one for you.
Figo, Pets Best, and Pumpkin are three of the top pet insurance companies in Kansas. Learn more about coverage offerings and customization below.
|Figo
|$23
|$10
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Pets Best
|$16
|$11
|$50–$2,000, in $50 increments
|$2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Pumpkin
|$31
|$13
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000–unlimited
|80% or 90%
Figo: Best for cat owners
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23
Sample monthly quote for cats: $10
Plans available: Accident and illness, optional wellness, optional veterinary exam fees
If you’re looking for cat insurance, Figo offers the lowest monthly premiums. Its policies work a bit differently. You start with accident and illness coverage, but you can pay a bit more if you also want coverage for vet exams and wellness costs. Insurers generally determine whether they’ll cover something when you file a claim, but Figo offers a free review so you can be sure in advance.
No upper age limit
Military and multi-pet discounts
Pre-existing condition review within 30 days
Poor customer reviews
No accident-only coverage option
Poor app reviews on Google Play Store
Pets Best: Best for dog owners
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans
Few companies offer as many ways to customize your pet insurance policy as Pets Best. The company allows you to pick the best coverage for your pet’s needs without it becoming a financial burden before you even file a claim. One important note is the optional wellness plan from Pets Best doesn’t cover parasites — an important point in a state where this is becoming more of an issue.
Good customer reviews
Many customizable options
Option to pay vet directly
No waivers for pre-existing conditions
Limited coverage options for parasitic diseases
$2 payment fee if you don’t pay for an annual plan
Pumpkin: Best for comprehensive coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31
Sample monthly quote for cats: $13
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage
The cost of a pet insurance policy from Pumpkin is lower than the state average for Kansas pet owners. Plus, Pumpkin covers many more things that other insurance companies charge extra for, including coverage for exam fees, behavioral health, and dental treatment.
10% multi-pet discount
Offers estimates to see out-of-pocket costs in advance
Covers many things other insurers commonly don’t
No mobile app
Pricier rates for dogs
Doesn’t offer accident-only policies
For each quote, we used a Kansas address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
We then reviewed the waiting periods and coverage options, along with honest reviews of pet insurance plans from actual customers for each company’s products, to determine the best choice for different types of Kansas pet owners.
Cost of pet insurance in Kansas
Pet insurance costs more nationwide on average than the statewide average in Kansas. Kansas residents pay an average of $31 for cat insurance and $68 for dog insurance, compared to $38 and $72 in the rest of the U.S.
How much you pay for pet insurance will depend on your ZIP code, insurance company, selected coverage, and your pet’s age, health history, and breed.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Kansas
Kansas pet parents face many of the same problems that are common in other areas around the Midwest, although several new threats are making their way across the state from the southeastern and northeastern U.S. regions.[1]
Rabies in Kansas cats: Barn cats and pests co-exist on Kansas farms. It’s easy for rabies to pass between barn cats and pets — and then to your indoor four-legged friend, if you haven’t vaccinated your cat.
Increasing disease prevalence: Due to climate change, rates of some tick- and mosquito-borne diseases like heartworm and ehrlichiosis are increasing, particularly in eastern Kansas.
Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV): This cat-specific version of the human HIV virus is also common in eastern Kansas and can require expensive and lifelong medical care.
Kansas pet regulations and laws
It’s important to know the rules and regulations your city and state have for pet owners. Kansas doesn’t have many laws regarding pets at the state level, but small towns and big cities are more proactive in regulating dogs and cats.
A few examples of pet laws in the state include:
Pet limits: Some local governments limit how many pets you can own, such as in Valley Center, where residents can’t have more than four dogs and cats.
Pet registration: Many counties and municipalities in Kansas require pet owners to license their pets. Wichita residents must pay $12 to $100 for a dog license, for example.
Rabies vaccination: Although no statewide law requires dogs and cats to be up to date on their rabies vaccination, several Kansas cities and towns require it.
Breed-specific regulation: Certain dog breeds, like pit bulls, are subject to breed bans in some areas. While Overland Park and Kansas City recently repealed bans against pit bulls, other areas, including Dodge City, still have bans in place.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurance policies for your furry friend work differently than the medical insurance you use for yourself. The general idea behind pet health insurance is that you pay up front for veterinary care and file for reimbursement with the insurance company later. How much you get — and what it’ll pay for — depends on the specifics of your plan.
Pet insurance companies typically sell three main types of pet insurance: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage.[2]
Accident and illness plan
Most dog and cat parents opt for an accident and illness plan because it offers the most comprehensive coverage. Just as the name implies, it’ll pay for most types of care your pet needs, whether from accidental injuries or chronic health conditions. But pet insurers exclude certain conditions and medical expenses from coverage.
What it covers:
Accidents like broken bones, bites, and poison ingestion
Chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and some allergies
Illnesses such as respiratory issues, infections, and cancer treatments
Surgeries, hospitalizations, X-rays, lab work, and various other tests
What it doesn’t cover:[3]
Breeding-related medical conditions
Pre-existing conditions
Prescription diets and supplements
Routine preventative care
Accident-only plan
If you’re looking for the lowest rate but still want to protect your pup, an accident-only policy might be the best coverage option. This policy offers a set reimbursement rate for unexpected vet bills for new accidents and injuries, such as broken bones and other emergency care. But this coverage won’t pay for illness-related medical conditions like hip dysplasia or heartworm treatment.
What it covers:
Accidental injuries from things such as car accidents
Emergency toxin treatments and poison ingestion
Injuries such as bites, fractures, broken bones, and cuts
What it doesn’t cover:
Genetic or chronic conditions
Illnesses like digestive issues, infections, and cancer
Preventative care like checkups and vaccinations
Wellness plan
The best way to keep your medical costs down is to prevent health problems from happening in the first place — and a preventative care plan can help you maintain your best friend’s good health. It’ll reimburse you for a portion of your routine veterinary expenses like vaccinations, parasite testing and prevention, and even dental costs.
What it covers:
Annual checkups and wellness exams
Blood tests
Dental cleanings
Flea and tick prevention
Vaccinations
What it doesn’t cover:
Diagnostic imaging
Emergency care
Hospitalization
Illness and injuries
How to find the best pet insurance in Kansas
It’s easy to get a fast quote online. But following a few extra steps can help ensure you’ll find the best policy for your pet.
1. Consider your pet’s needs
You can get a better idea of what pet insurance to look for if you consider the health issues your furry friend might face, depending on its age, species, and breed. For example, older pets may have more pre-existing conditions, and some companies are more generous than others when it comes to covering these issues.
2. Set your budget
It’s a good idea to figure out what you can afford to pay before you start shopping. That way, you can make the best financial decision for the care of your pet without overextending yourself.
3. Compare quotes
You only need a few minutes and basic information like your ZIP code and your pet’s breed and age in order to get pet insurance quotes from multiple insurers. Try to get at least three quotes.
4. Choose a policy
You can continue your research beyond the online quote tools. Make sure to read the fine print of coverage details to understand how your pet health insurance plan works before buying the policy.
Kansas pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance is one of the most important investments you can make for your furry family member. Here’s some quick information to help you find the best care package for your pet.
How much is pet insurance in Kansas?
Kansas pet parents pay $31 and $68 per month for pet insurance for cats and dogs, respectively. The overall average cost of coverage in Kansas is $64 per month. The city you live in, the coverage you select, and the company you buy coverage from will affect how much you pay for coverage. Your pet’s age, breed, health history, and pre-existing conditions will also have an effect on your coverage cost.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Kansas?
No. Pet insurance is cheaper in Kansas than in the rest of the country by about 22% for cats and 5% for dogs, respectively. Many different factors can influence your rate though, such as your specific location in Kansas and your pet’s age, breed, and health history.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Kansas?
No. Most insurers don’t cover pre-existing conditions in Kansas or anywhere else in the country, although many will waive certain pre-existing conditions if your pet goes for a long enough stretch of time without showing symptoms.
What is the best pet insurance company in Kansas?
Figo, Pets Best, and Pumpkin offer the best pet insurance policies for most Kansas pet owners. These insurers charge lower rates, have better customer service, and cover more things than most other companies. But, as always, the best policy for your particular pup might come from another pet insurance company.
