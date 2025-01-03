Best Pet Insurance in Kansas (2025)

Best pet insurance companies in Kansas

Pet insurance options vary in quality and cost depending on the insurer you secure coverage through. It’s important to compare the prices and coverage details for multiple pet insurance companies to find the best one for you.

Figo, Pets Best, and Pumpkin are three of the top pet insurance companies in Kansas. Learn more about coverage offerings and customization below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $23 $10 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Pets Best $16 $11 $50–$2,000, in $50 increments $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Pumpkin $31 $13 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000–unlimited 80% or 90%

Figo: Best for cat owners

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23

Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

Plans available: Accident and illness, optional wellness, optional veterinary exam fees

If you’re looking for cat insurance, Figo offers the lowest monthly premiums. Its policies work a bit differently. You start with accident and illness coverage, but you can pay a bit more if you also want coverage for vet exams and wellness costs. Insurers generally determine whether they’ll cover something when you file a claim, but Figo offers a free review so you can be sure in advance.

Pros No upper age limit

Military and multi-pet discounts

Pre-existing condition review within 30 days Cons Poor customer reviews

No accident-only coverage option

Poor app reviews on Google Play Store

Pets Best: Best for dog owners

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans

Few companies offer as many ways to customize your pet insurance policy as Pets Best. The company allows you to pick the best coverage for your pet’s needs without it becoming a financial burden before you even file a claim. One important note is the optional wellness plan from Pets Best doesn’t cover parasites — an important point in a state where this is becoming more of an issue.

Pros Good customer reviews

Many customizable options

Option to pay vet directly Cons No waivers for pre-existing conditions

Limited coverage options for parasitic diseases

$2 payment fee if you don’t pay for an annual plan

Pumpkin: Best for comprehensive coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31

Sample monthly quote for cats: $13

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage

The cost of a pet insurance policy from Pumpkin is lower than the state average for Kansas pet owners. Plus, Pumpkin covers many more things that other insurance companies charge extra for, including coverage for exam fees, behavioral health, and dental treatment.

Pros 10% multi-pet discount

Offers estimates to see out-of-pocket costs in advance

Covers many things other insurers commonly don’t Cons No mobile app

Pricier rates for dogs

Doesn’t offer accident-only policies