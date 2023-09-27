How Much Is Full-Coverage Pet Insurance? (2023)

Understanding full-coverage pet insurance

Full-coverage pet insurance is more comprehensive than accident-only coverage because it provides financial protection for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses, in addition to accidents. It’s separate from wellness coverage, which provides savings on routine exams and preventative care.[1]

In order to use your coverage, you’ll typically need to pay your veterinarian first and then file a claim for reimbursement. However, some companies offer direct vet pay. Many plans allow you to choose your reimbursement percentage.

Most policies also come with an annual deductible, which is your share of the financial responsibility for the year. Policies are also subject to an annual limit, though some companies offer unlimited options.[2]

Keep in Mind Just as with car insurance, the higher your pet insurance deductible, the lower your premium will be. Deductibles may be annual (you only meet the deductible once, no matter how many times your pet sees the veterinarian), or per incident or per condition (you pay it each time your pet sees a vet for a new condition).

What is covered?

The offerings covered vary by plan, so read your policy carefully. However, even the most basic policies tend to cover diagnostic tests and procedures such as surgery or hospitalization. They also usually include medications for covered accidents and illnesses such as:

Broken bones and sprains

Accidental poisoning

Swallowed objects

Vomiting and diarrhea

Infections, such as ear infections and UTIs

Cancer

Allergies

Diabetes

Heart disease

Arthritis

Skin conditions

Eye disorders

By contrast, accident-only coverage only covers accidents, like broken bones and foreign object ingestion, and wellness coverage only pays for routine care.

Sometimes covered

In addition, some comprehensive pet insurance policies also cover:

Vet exam fees

Behavioral issues

Hereditary conditions

Dental illness

Elbow and hip dysplasia

Alternative therapies

Microchip implantation

Prescription food and supplements

How Does Pet Insurance Work?

What isn’t covered?

Most pet insurance policies don’t cover the following:

Cosmetic procedures, like tail docking and claw removal

Breeding and pregnancy

Preventative care, unless you add a wellness package

Experimental treatments

Treatments that occurred during a waiting period

Most policies also don’t cover pre-existing conditions that occurred before your policy went into effect, but some policies cover curable conditions after a period of time. Some companies will also consider bilateral conditions, such as ruptured ligaments, to be pre-existing if they occurred before coverage kicked in.