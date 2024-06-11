7 reasons why dogs eat grass

If you’ve noticed your dog eating grass in your backyard or while out on a walk, you may question if it’s typical behavior. In most cases, grass eating is normal. The majority of dogs engage in this behavior, and several theories and explanations exist for why they do it.[1]

1. They have an upset stomach

It’s a widely held belief that dogs with gastrointestinal (GI) issues will eat grass to induce vomiting, which helps relieve their stomach discomfort. While this might be the case for some dogs, other studies have shown that even dogs in good health who have passed veterinary health checks to confirm they have no digestive issues still enjoy indulging in grass.[2]

2. It’s an inherited trait

Other experts believe that grass eating serves a biological purpose and is a trait that domestic dogs inherited from their wild dog ancestors. One biological theory is that grass and plant eating helps dogs and other animals clear their intestinal tracts. As the plant material passes through their digestive tract, it can wrap around worms and clear them from the intestines.

3. It’s a good source of fiber

Your dog might eat grass as a way to increase its fiber intake, which helps it digest food and keeps its GI system working properly.

4. Nutrition deficiency

Another theory is that dogs eat grass due to another type of diet deficiency or a behavioral problem, such as pica. Dogs with pica often eat non-food items such as grass, rocks, poop, or your shoes. Your dog might engage in these behaviors to try to compensate for a dietary deficiency, because it has anxiety, or to deal with boredom.[3]

5. They’re bored

It’s possible your dog’s grass eating is a sign of boredom. Researchers have found that if a dog is hanging out alone in the yard with nothing else to do, it might decide to eat grass because it’s bored. Spending time outside with your dog or providing it with chew toys or other forms of physical or mental stimulation might help deter it from eating your lawn.

6. They might be hungry

Dogs have been found to eat more grass before a meal rather than after, suggesting that maybe they’re eating your lawn because they’re hungry. Similarly, studies have found that dogs tend to eat more grass in the morning than later in the afternoon, when they’ve already had a meal or filled up on grass.[2]

7. They might like the taste

Perhaps your pet just really likes the taste of grass and treats it as another type of dog food. After all, it’s wet, fresh, and inviting. VCA Animal Hospitals suggests that many dogs have a preference for spring grass. They like to eat it when it’s starting to sprout.[4] Your pet might also enjoy the texture of grass in its mouth.