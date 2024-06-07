Can Dogs Eat Bananas?

Are bananas safe for dogs?

Like many other fruits and vegetables, bananas are safe for dogs in moderation, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).[1] Bananas also provide several health benefits and may aid in digestion — as long as you don’t overdo it with too much banana.

Bananas are high in sugar and fiber, and too many can cause constipation. To avoid upsetting your dog’s stomach, you should only provide up to 10% of your dog’s calories in treats, including bananas. Dog food should account for the remaining 90% of your dog’s diet.[2]

Make sure to peel the banana before offering the fruit to your furry friend. Banana peels aren’t toxic, but they’re tough on the digestive system and may even cause an intestinal blockage. Surgery for an intestinal blockage can cost thousands of dollars if you don’t have pet insurance, according to CareCredit.[3]

Can puppies have bananas?

It’s safe to give your puppy bananas in moderation. Start with a small amount to see whether the treat causes any digestive distress, and avoid feeding your puppy more than two or three slices of banana per day.