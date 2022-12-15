How Much Is a Vet Visit for a Cat Without Insurance?

How much does a vet visit cost for a cat without pet insurance?

Your cat may need to visit the vet for a variety of reasons, each costing different amounts. Here's a look at some routine veterinary and emergency costs you could end up paying.

Routine veterinary costs for a cat without pet insurance

Taking your cat to a veterinarian for preventative care can help keep your pet healthy and protected against long-term medical conditions. Depending on your cat’s condition, you may need to pay some of or all the following routine costs to keep them healthy.[1]

Procedure Cost Wellness exam $50-$250 Vaccinations $60-$100 Spay/neuter $50-$500 Fecal parasite test $20-$50 Grooming $43-$73 Preventative medication - flea/tick and heartworm $140-$185 Heartworm test $35-$75 Teeth cleaning $300-$500 Ear infection treatment $150 Allergy testing $195-$300 Geriatric screening $85-$110 View more

Your vet may want to perform additional diagnostic tests on your cat, including x-rays, ultrasounds, urine analyses, and more. Costs for such tests can vary depending on your provider, your location, and the age and overall health of your cat.

Emergency veterinary costs for a cat without pet insurance

Emergency visits to the vet are usually more expensive than routine visits, but are typically few and far between. If you need to bring your cat to the ER, hospitalize it overnight, or have surgery, you’re likely going to pay quite a bit out of pocket if you don’t have adequate pet insurance. Below are some of the costs you could expect for various emergency veterinary visits.[2]

Procedure Cost ER exam $100-$200 Overnight hospitalization $600-$1,700 (1-2 days) $1,500-$3,500 (3-5 days) Diagnostic testing X-rays: $150-$250

$150-$250 Bloodwork: $80-$200

$80-$200 Urine tests: $40-$70

$40-$70 IV catheter: $60-$75

$60-$75 IV fluids: $60-$95 per bag Emergency surgery Urinary tract obstruction: $1,500-$3,000+

$1,500-$3,000+ Intestinal obstruction: $3,000-$4,000+

$3,000-$4,000+ Heat stroke: $1,500-$6,000+

$1,500-$6,000+ Uterine infection: $1,000-$3,000+

$1,000-$3,000+ Gastroenteritis: $750-$3,000+

$750-$3,000+ Pancreatitis: $2,000-$5,000+

$2,000-$5,000+ Hit by a car: $250-$8,000+

Keep in mind that emergency costs can vary widely depending on the specific care provider, the type of care required, length of the emergency vet stay, number of tests run, size and age of your cat, and other factors.