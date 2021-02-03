Before You Adopt a Cat | A List of Things to Consider

Can you afford healthcare for your pet?

When bringing a new cat home, it’s essential that pet parents prepare for any future vet bills. Still, it’s hard for any responsible pet owner to be ready for unexpected medical emergencies. As vet technology continues to advance, it also continues to cost more. That’s why so many pet parents turn to pet insurance, which helps pet families pay for vet bills.

One out of every three pets will need emergency vet care every year, which doesn’t bode well for multi-pet families. “Medical emergencies” don’t only mean cases of full-blown renal failure or surgical reconstructions after a serious accident, both of which can cost far over $15,000. Simple accidents and illnesses, like chronic ear infections, can really add up over time.

New pet parents might not realize that wellness care is also relatively expensive, especially for young kittens. Although most rescue groups will include spay / neuter surgery and microchips in their adoption fee, it can cost far over $500 out of pocket if they’re not. Kittens require nine vaccines between six weeks and one year old, which can cost up to $100 each.

Luckily, expensive vet bills don’t have to prevent cat lovers from experiencing pet parenthood. Pet insurance is a relatively new model of insurance, similar to human health insurance, and can help lower your cat’s medical costs. Most companies use a repayment model, which means owners pay their vet bills up front and receive reimbursements from the insurer. Some companies will cover up to 100 percent of the vet bill.

Traditional pet insurance policies usually cover unexpected accidents and illnesses, rather than routine vet visits, which can cost over $100 each trip. Luckily, many companies are beginning to introduce wellness care add-ons, which help owners pay for annual routine and preventative vet expenses. That means pet insurance can help cover almost every instance of vet care.

When you’re preparing to bring your new cat or kitten to its new home, you shouldn’t have to worry about the lingering threat of vet bills. Buying a pet insurance policy can help you focus on spending your newfound free time with your new best friend. Check out different pet insurance policies and get a quote with Insurify today!

