Updated November 27, 2024
Table of contents
Not including veterinary emergencies, it costs an average of $634 per year to care for a cat. But you may pay more or less, depending on how much you like to spoil your feline friend. The cost of buying a cat may be as little as $50 if you adopt from an animal shelter, but breeders may charge thousands for some popular cat breeds.
There’s a reason why nearly one-third of U.S. households own a cat, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association: They’re gentle, sweet, curious, and all-around lovable pets, even if their behavior can be unpredictable at times.[1] There’s nothing like the vibration of a contented purr at the end of a long work day.
Here’s what you need to know to budget for your furry friend.
Providing a second chance for a shelter cat is a good way to save money since adoption fees can be as low as $50 and cat breeders may charge thousands.
Pet parents spend about $634 annually to care for a cat, according to the American Society for the Prevention and Cruelty of Animals (ASPCA).
Cat health insurance helps cover veterinary care for common medical conditions and unexpected health issues, and you can get a policy for less than $20 per month if you buy coverage while your cat is young.
How much does a cat cost?
The initial cost of a cat depends on whether you adopt a cat from a shelter or get a cat from a breeder. You’ll generally pay between $50 and $175 at a shelter, depending on the cat’s age and your location, while a breeder may charge $750 or more. Some cat breeds are particularly expensive — for example, some breeders charge up to $6,000 for a purebred Maine Coon kitten.
If you check Facebook or Craigslist, you may find that someone in your community is looking to rehome a cat free of charge. The cat’s previous owner may even provide essentials like a litter box. But you’ll still have ongoing care costs to worry about. Owning a cat costs about $634 per year. That doesn’t include unexpected veterinary bills, but a pet insurance policy can help with those costs.[2]
Cats have an average lifespan of about 13–14 years, and you should be prepared to provide a lifetime of care. But it may be well worth the cost — most cat owners agree that their cat improves their mental health, according to a survey conducted by the American Psychological Association. Cats can be neurotic and erratic, but they’re also affectionate, playful, and smart.
Costs of owning a cat
The annual cost of cat ownership varies depending on your lifestyle choices and location. Note that some shelters spay and neuter kittens, and some breeders may include items like a cat carrier or toys, so you may be able to deduct those one-time costs from the total.
One-time cat costs
Set-up costs for a cat average around $365, including necessary medical care, according to the ASPCA. But you may spend more than that if you choose to purchase optional cat supplies. The table below shows some of the common costs in the first year of cat ownership:
Item
▲▼
Cost
▲▼
|Spay or neuter procedure
|$70–$800, depending on gender and facility
|Litter box
|$20–$220 or more for self-cleaning models
|Cat carrier
|$20–$60
|Collar and ID tag
|$7–$20
|Microchipping
|$20–$50
|Scratching post or mat
|$15–$25
While not essential, new pet parents may also want to purchase a cat bed, cat furniture, special food bowls, or other cat supplies.
Recurring cat expenses
The ASPCA estimates that cat owners spend about $53 per month on their feline companions, or $634 per year. These are some of the routine costs you should budget for:
Item
▲▼
Average Annual Cost
▲▼
|Litter
|$150
|Cat food
|$225
|Toys
|$22
|Treats
|$36
|Grooming supplies
|$28
|Cat license
|$15
You may also pay a pet deposit if you live in an apartment. Keep in mind that costs may vary depending on the type of cat food you buy, and you may incur miscellaneous annual expenses as well, like new scratching mats.
Medical costs for cats and pet insurance
Below are some of the routine veterinary costs you can expect when caring for a cat. Note that a wellness plan, which you can typically purchase as an add-on to a pet insurance policy, may help cover some of these costs.
Item
▲▼
Typical Cost
▲▼
|Spay or neuter procedure
|$70–$800
|Other initial medical costs
|$175
|Annual vet exam
|$50–$250
|Annual vaccines
|$10–$45 each
|Preventive medication
|$140 per year
|Dental cleaning
|$300
Pet insurance costs for a cat
Cat insurance costs around $14 to $55 per month for an accident and illness policy, according to Insurify data. But your cat insurance premium will depend on where you live and your cat’s breed, age, and gender. Pricing also varies according to the level of coverage and the deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement level you choose.
Unexpected cat ownership costs
If you need to travel, you may have to pay for cat boarding or cat sitting. Daily kennel rates average about $25 per day, while a 30-minute drop-in visit from a cat sitter typically costs between $18 and $28.
You may also face surprise bills if your cat has a veterinary emergency due to an accident or unexpected health issue. A cat insurance policy helps cover some of these costs. The chart below shows some examples of veterinary services your cat may need and their average costs.
Procedure or Treatment
▲▼
Typical Cost
▲▼
|Emergency vet visit
|$100–$200
|IV fluids
|$60–$95
|Blood test
|$80–$200
|Wound treatment
|$800–$2,500
|Pain medication
|$40–$80
|Emergency surgery
|$1,500–$5,000
|Oxygen therapy
|$500–$3,000
|Cancer treatment
|$4,000
|Diabetes management
|$1,600–$2,900
|Bladder or urinary tract infection
|$1,053
Common health issues in cats
Cats are prone to the following health conditions and injuries:[3]
Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV): This slow-acting virus weakens your cat’s immune system and makes your cat susceptible to other infections. The best way to prevent FIV is by keeping your cat indoors.
Feline leukemia virus (FeLV): This RNA retrovirus also affects your cat’s immune system. New cats and cats with symptoms should be tested.
Heartworm: Spread by mosquitoes, heartworm often causes lung problems in cats. Regular heartworm prevention reduces the risk.
Ringworm: This contagious fungal infection affects the skin, hair, and nails and can be spread to humans. It may require prescription shampoo or medication.
Intestinal parasites: Cats are prone to intestinal parasites like roundworms, hookworms, tapeworms, and lungworms. Keeping your cat indoors or providing flea prevention can help.
Upper respiratory infections: Cats can contract a variety of viral and bacterial infections in the nose, throat, and sinuses, which may require a vet visit.
Rabies: Rabies is a fatal viral disease that affects the brain and spinal cord. All cats should be vaccinated against rabies.
Cancer: Cats can develop many types of cancer, including squamous cell carcinoma and lymphosarcoma. Some types of cancer are hereditary, and treatment is typically expensive.
Diabetes: Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects your cat’s production or utilization of insulin. Ongoing disease management, including insulin injections and glucose tests, is essential if your cat has diabetes.
High-rise syndrome: Cats are in danger of falls — especially if you allow them to sit near unscreened windows or go out on balconies. Falling can cause broken bones, punctured limbs, or even death.
Swallowed objects: If your cat swallows something inedible, it can cause choking or obstruction, which may require surgery.
Poisoning: Cats are at risk of poisoning from toxic plants, pesticides, cleaning supplies, or your prescription medications. Make sure to keep these hazards out of reach.
Tooth fractures: If your cat bites something hard or sustains a fall, a tooth fracture may occur.
Bite wounds: Outdoor cats are at risk of having an altercation with another animal. Animal bites commonly cause abscesses.
Lacerations: Cats can get cuts and scrapes. Make sure to clean up any broken glass and keep sharp objects away from your cat.
Cat ownership cost FAQs
Cats can be a great addition to your life, but it’s important to be financially prepared. Here are some quick tips for cat ownership.
What is the average price of a cat?
Adoption fees for a cat range from $50 to $175, while purebred cats from a breeder may cost $750 or more. Cat parents also need to budget for new pet supplies, initial medical expenses, pet food, and unexpected expenses like emergency care.
What breed of cat is most expensive?
The most expensive cat breeds include the Ashera, which can cost up to $125,000, and the Savannah, which sells for around $25,000. Other desirable breeds, such as the Bengal, Maine Coon, Persian, Sphynx, and Russian blue, can also cost thousands of dollars.
Are cats good pets?
Yes. Cats can be affectionate, curious, inquisitive, and playful. But they can also be shy and fearful of people — a new cat may take time to warm up to you. Cats can also be impulsive and aggressive toward other pets, but temperament varies from one cat to the next. Spending time with shelter cats is a great way to find out if a cat is the right pet for you.
What’s included in the price when purchasing a cat from a breeder?
Different cat breeders include different things when selling a cat, but a reputable breeder may include a health guarantee, initial vaccines, spay or neuter surgery, and basic necessities like cat toys and treats.
