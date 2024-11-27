Costs of owning a cat

The annual cost of cat ownership varies depending on your lifestyle choices and location. Note that some shelters spay and neuter kittens, and some breeders may include items like a cat carrier or toys, so you may be able to deduct those one-time costs from the total.

One-time cat costs

Set-up costs for a cat average around $365, including necessary medical care, according to the ASPCA. But you may spend more than that if you choose to purchase optional cat supplies. The table below shows some of the common costs in the first year of cat ownership:

Item ▲ ▼ Cost ▲ ▼ Spay or neuter procedure $70–$800, depending on gender and facility Litter box $20–$220 or more for self-cleaning models Cat carrier $20–$60 Collar and ID tag $7–$20 Microchipping $20–$50 Scratching post or mat $15–$25

While not essential, new pet parents may also want to purchase a cat bed, cat furniture, special food bowls, or other cat supplies.

Recurring cat expenses

The ASPCA estimates that cat owners spend about $53 per month on their feline companions, or $634 per year. These are some of the routine costs you should budget for:

Item ▲ ▼ Average Annual Cost ▲ ▼ Litter $150 Cat food $225 Toys $22 Treats $36 Grooming supplies $28 Cat license $15

You may also pay a pet deposit if you live in an apartment. Keep in mind that costs may vary depending on the type of cat food you buy, and you may incur miscellaneous annual expenses as well, like new scratching mats.

Medical costs for cats and pet insurance

Below are some of the routine veterinary costs you can expect when caring for a cat. Note that a wellness plan, which you can typically purchase as an add-on to a pet insurance policy, may help cover some of these costs.

Item ▲ ▼ Typical Cost ▲ ▼ Spay or neuter procedure $70–$800 Other initial medical costs $175 Annual vet exam $50–$250 Annual vaccines $10–$45 each Preventive medication $140 per year Dental cleaning $300

Pet insurance costs for a cat

Cat insurance costs around $14 to $55 per month for an accident and illness policy, according to Insurify data. But your cat insurance premium will depend on where you live and your cat’s breed, age, and gender. Pricing also varies according to the level of coverage and the deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement level you choose.