How Much It Costs to Own a Cat in 2024

Updated September 30, 2024
Adopting a cat has many benefits, including companionship and improved mental and physical health. But it comes with financial responsibility. Cat parents should anticipate the cost of living necessities, veterinary care, pet insurance, and other optional expenses before adopting a cat.
Keep reading to find out the cost of cat ownership and money-saving tips to give your new feline friend the care it deserves.
Costs of owning a cat
The cost of owning a cat falls into three categories: one-time initial costs, ongoing essential costs, and optional or unexpected costs. The data from the table below compares these three factors to help you budget for the potential costs of adopting a cat.[1] [2] [3]
|Initial costs
|$435
|$2,050
|Ongoing costs
|$750
|$3,061
|Optional costs
|$2,230
|$6,886
Initial one-time costs of owning a cat
Total estimated cost: $1,235
New cat parents incur several costs in their first year. The first fee you’ll likely encounter is an initial adoption fee, which can range from $0–$185. Many cities and counties also mandate pet owners to register their pets, which requires a licensing fee. Depending on where you live, it could cost as low as $15 or as high as $95.
When your new pet arrives, you’ll need some additional items, including:
Food and water bowls: $5–$90
Litter box: $10–$550
Toys and exercisers: $0–$80
You may also want to consider an enrichment toy, like scratching posts or cat trees, which range from $20–$300.
In the early stages, it’s a good idea to visit the veterinarian for an initial checkup, core vaccines, and procedures. These cost:
Initial vaccines: $200–$390
Spaying or neutering: $165–$250
Microchip: $20–$95
Animal shelters, like the Animal Humane Society, often include these initial medical expenses in their fees. You can also apply for free neutering and spaying services.
Ongoing essential costs of cat ownership
Total estimated cost: $1,906
The ongoing essential costs of cat ownership include living necessities like:
Cat food: $450–$1,860 per year
Litter: $150–$720 per year
You may also want to take your cat to a groomer, especially if you have a long-haired cat or one with special needs. This can cost around $50–$80 per visit.
Another ongoing cost is vet care. A healthy adult cat should visit the vet for a wellness checkup at least once a year, at $25–$186 per visit. Kittens, senior cats, or cats with ongoing health issues may have to visit the vet more.
Additionally, the checkup may include routine vaccines, at $95–$185 total, to prevent certain diseases. Also, your vet may prescribe medications and treatments for flea and tick prevention, which can range from $30– $110.
Optional and unexpected costs when owning a cat
Total estimated cost: $4,308
You and your cat have unique needs, which can incur additional costs. For example, living in an apartment likely means your landlord charges a pet deposit ($150–$500) and could charge a pet fee ($300–$600 per year). Or, if you travel away from home, you’ll need pet sitting or pet boarding services ($40–$50 per stay).
Unexpected costs also add up when emergencies happen. For many cat owners, a visit to the vet hospital — which already costs $1,120–$1,495 per visit — can result in a hefty bill. Pet insurance ranges from $120–$1,200 per year and could help save you money if an emergency happens.
How to save money on cat care
To save money on cat care, consider the following tips:
DIY grooming
Learning basic grooming skills for your cat’s needs can save you time and money at the pet salon. Some grooming skills you may want to do yourself include nail trimming, fur brushing, and ear cleaning.
Shop smart
Be a savvy shopper by buying your pet’s medication cheaper at reputable online pharmacies, purchasing pet supplies at big-box discounted retailers, and buying food, litter, and other supplies in bulk.
Invest in preventative care
The best way to avoid costly health emergencies is to prevent them. Spending money on regular vet visits, vaccines, and teeth cleaning can save you down the road.
Give your cat homemade toys and treats
You can save money while providing enrichment by handmaking your toys and treats. Many recipes and instructions are available online.
Compare vet costs
If you can’t afford the cost of a vet, accredited vet schools and clinics provide free or low-cost services. You can find vets in your area through the American Vet Medical Association or the ASPCA website locator.
Should you buy pet insurance for your cat?
Most cat parents should buy cat insurance. A growing number of U.S. pet parents view insurance as an essential pet expense. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA) reports that U.S. pet insurance policyholders increased by 17.1% in 2023.[4]
Pet insurance covers unexpected accidents and illnesses. The types of pet insurance coverage include:
Accident-only policy: Accident-only insurance covers medical care costs from accidents, such as ingestion of a foreign object, lacerations, and broken bones. The average cost of pet insurance for a cat is $116 per year for an accident-only policy.
Accident and illness policy: This comprehensive policy covers emergency care for both accidents and illnesses, like cancer, infections, and digestive issues. An accident and illness policy costs $383 per year for a cat, on average.
Wellness plan: Insurers often sell wellness plans as add-on coverage. Wellness plans cover preventive and routine care, such as wellness checks, vaccines, and microchipping.
Pros and cons of pet health insurance
Like every financial decision, pet insurance has its advantages and disadvantages.
Coverage for unexpected health issues: Insurance covers the cost of emergency services and treatment after an accident or illness.
Access to quality and timely pet care: You don’t have to choose between your wallet and getting your pet the healthcare it needs.
Easy to use: Most pet insurance companies reimburse vet bills, making using your coverage hassle-free.
Affordable coverage: The average cost of a comprehensive pet insurance policy is about $32 per month, which is cheaper than other insurance types.
Pre-existing conditions exclusions: Unlike human health insurance, pet insurance doesn’t cover health conditions that develop before the start of your policy — even if your previous insurer did.
Age and breed exclusions: Insurers may have exclusions for older cats or cats of certain breeds. If not, you’ll likely see higher rates.
Waiting periods apply: A standard policy has separate periods for accidents, illnesses, and orthopedic conditions.
Limitations on coverage amount: Many policies come with maximum annual payouts, reimbursement rates, and deductibles, which reduce your claim amount.
Cost of owning a cat FAQs
Adopting a cat can be a big financial decision. Here’s some additional information about the cost of owning a cat.
How much does it cost per month to own a cat?
Owning a cat costs between $60 and $240 per month, but your cost will vary depending on your cat and your coverage needs.
What factors increase the cost of owning a cat?
Your cat’s age, breed, and current health status can all increase the cost of cat ownership. Owning an older cat with pre-existing medical conditions may come with additional expenses, and certain cat breeds may require more visits to the vet.
In addition, living in an area where the cost of living and vet care is high will likely increase your costs.
What are the three biggest expenses of owning a cat?
The three biggest expenses of owning a cat include pet food, treats and toys, and vet visits. You can prepare for those costs by doing your own research on the costs of food, toys, and vets in your area. Budgeting and saving for cat care can also help you manage your annual expenses.
How much money should you have before getting a cat?
How much money you should have depends on you and your cat’s needs. The average initial cost to own a cat is $1,235, and the ongoing annual cost is $1,906. Optional and unexpected costs average $4,308, but this can vary widely depending on your pet’s needs and life events.
