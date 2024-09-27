Best Pet Insurance in Hawaii (2024)

4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
If you’re a pet owner in the Aloha State, pet insurance is worth exploring. With a policy, you can offset some of the costs of vet bills for various accidents and injuries.
On average, Hawaii residents pay $78 per month to insure their dogs and $40 for their cats, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. This is slightly more expensive than the national monthly averages of $71 for dogs and $37 for cats.
Here’s what you should know about comparing pet insurance quotes so you can zero in on the right coverage for your furry friend.
Pet insurance is more expensive in Hawaii than in many other U.S. states, likely due to the higher cost of living.
Nationwide, cat owners pay $32 per month for an accident and illness policy, and dog owners pay $56 per month.[1]
The state of Hawaii is a rabies-free state to protect pets and residents from serious health conditions.
Best pet insurance companies in Hawaii
Fortunately, a number of pet insurers serve pet parents in Hawaii. But Spot, Embrace, and Paw Protect are three of the best pet insurance companies. Here’s a glance at what each insurer offers:
Insurance Company
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
|Spot
|$44
|$21
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$42
|$29
|$100, $250, $500, $700, $1,000
|$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Paw Protect
|$43
|$30
|$100, $250, $500
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Spot: Best for customizable coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44
Sample monthly quote for cats: $21
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Spot pet insurance makes it easy to customize a pet insurance policy for your financial situation, needs, and preferences. You can choose from multiple deductible and yearly reimbursement options. Other perks include a 10% discount if you insure multiple pets and 24/7 telehealth line, which may come in handy during emergency situations.
Standard policy includes vet-visit fees for covered conditions
No required medical exam during sign-up process
24/7 telehealth line for emergency care
14-day waiting period before coverage goes into effect
Doesn’t insure exotic pets
No 100% reimbursement option
Embrace: Best for low deductibles
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $42
Sample monthly quote for cats: $29
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, Wellness Rewards
Embrace offers deductible options ranging from $100 to $1,000. It also offers multi-pet and military discounts. Embrace also has a 24/7 pet telehealth line and may pay your vet directly for large claims so you don’t have to wait to get reimbursed.
Offers coverage for curable pre-existing conditions, like ear infections and broken bones, if your pet has been symptom-free for 12 months
No waiting period for accidents
Convenient mobile app
$25 enrollment fee
No illness coverage for pets 15 years or older
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions
Paw Protect: Best for wellness coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $43
Sample monthly quote for cats: $30
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, Wellness Rewards
Paw Protect’s Wellness Rewards is an optional plan you can add to your standard coverage. It’s available in three reimbursement levels — $250, $450, and $650 — and helps pay for a long list of routine services. It covers nutritional supplements, prescription diet food, grooming, microchipping, acupuncture, massage therapy, vaccinations, and more.
Paw Protect also offers an interest-free credit line of up to $2,000, so you don’t have to pay veterinarians up front and wait for reimbursement.
Provides reimbursement for sick-visit exam fees
Multi-pet and military discounts
Accident coverage kicks in at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time the day after you buy your policy
More expensive premiums than competitors
Only three deductible options
No mobile app
To find the best pet insurance companies in Hawaii, Insurify researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible amounts, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
Insurify also pulled quotes with a Hawaiii address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed breed, medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Hawaii
Pet owners in Hawaii pay an average of $78 per month for dog insurance and $40 per month for cat insurance, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. These rates are slightly higher than pet insurance costs in other states like Florida, Illinois, and North Carolina.
They’re also more expensive than the national average, which is $56 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats for accident and illness policies, according to data from the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Hawaii
Here’s why pet insurance can be worth it if you’re a pet owner in Hawaii:
High cost of living: Compared to other states, Hawaii is expensive. That means the cost of vet visits can add up quickly and take a toll on your budget. Pet insurance can protect you financially from unexpected vet bills.
Pet-transmitted diseases: The Hawaii State Department of Health recommends you take your pet to the vet to protect against animal-transmitted diseases, such as rabies, cat scratch disease, and ringworm.[2]
Hawaii pet regulations and laws
Hawaii is the only rabies-free state, meaning animals that enter it are required to pass the OIE-FAVN rabies test and complete a quarantine to make sure they don’t transmit the disease.[3] Other pet regulations and laws in various parts of the Aloha State include:
Honolulu: The island of Honolulu requires microchipping for cats 4 months and older and dogs 3 months and older. It also mandates that dogs are tied to a leash in all public areas, including the ocean and beach (with the exception of off-leash dog parks).
Hawaii County: In Hawaii County, dogs must receive a license and wear a leash in public places. In addition, the county doesn’t allow dogs on county beaches.[4]
Maui County: Per Maui County laws, all dogs older than 4 months must have a license.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Three different types of pet insurance products are available: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness tends to be the most popular and most comprehensive, but it also costs more. Here’s a look at what each plan entails.
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness plan covers care related to a variety of accidents and illnesses. These plans will typically reimburse you for the following:
Allergies
Broken bones or fractures
Cancer
Cuts and wounds
Gastrointestinal issues
Hospitalization
Infectious diseases
Ingesting foreign objects
Injuries
Lab tests and diagnostic exams
Poisoning
Some prescription medications
Treatments and surgeries
An accident and illness policy usually won’t pay for pre-existing conditions, dental exams, and routine care services like vaccinations or spay/neuter surgeries.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan limits coverage to unexpected accidents, such as broken bounds or bite wounds. You can expect it to cover:
Accidental injuries
Broken bones
Car accidents
Cuts and wounds
Ingesting foreign objects
Poisoning
This plan is limited, in that it won’t usually reimburse you for these conditions and events:
Allergies
Breed-specific conditions
Diabetes
Cancer and other illnesses
Congenital conditions
Infectious diseases
Pre-existing conditions
Wellness plan
A wellness plan is designed to cover preventative care services, including:
Blood and urine testing
Dental exams
Microchipping
Spay/neuter procedures
Vaccinations
Wellness exams
Since insurance companies often sell wellness plans as an add-on to an accident-only or accident and illness plan, these plans won’t cover accidents, illnesses, or pre-existing conditions.
How to find the best pet insurance in Hawaii
These tips can help you lock in the best pet insurance coverage in the Aloha State:
Decide on the type of coverage you want and need
Ask yourself whether you’d benefit from an accident-only or accident and illness plan. Also, determine whether an optional wellness plan makes sense for your situation.
Shop around
Next, get pet insurance quotes from at least three different pet insurance companies. Compare premiums, deductibles, reimbursement rates, discounts, and special perks to find the best deal.
Read reviews
Look at reputable third-party review sites and social media outlets to gauge the reputation of each pet insurer. Honest reviews of pet insurance companies can give you a good idea of each company’s customer service.
Purchase a policy
Once you find the ideal insurer based on your research, you can apply on its website. Be prepared to provide details about yourself and your pet, such as its breed and age.
Hawaii pet insurance FAQs
Below, you’ll find some additional information about pet insurance policies in Hawaii.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Hawaii?
Yes. Pet insurance premiums in Hawaii are higher than in other states. This is likely due to the higher cost of living and more expensive vet bills.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Hawaii?
In Hawaii, pet owners pay an average of $78 per month for dog insurance and $40 per month for cat insurance.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Hawaii?
Probably not. Most pet insurance plans in Hawaii don’t include coverage for pre-existing conditions. But some companies may cover these medical conditions if your pet has been symptom-free for a certain period of time.
What is the best level of pet insurance?
The right pet insurance policy depends on your particular budget, pet, needs, and preferences. Accident and illness insurance is likely your best bet if you want comprehensive coverage, whereas an accident-only plan makes more sense if you’re looking for a cheaper option.
