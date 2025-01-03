Best Pet Insurance in Mississippi (2025)

Best pet insurance companies in Mississippi

Pet owners in Mississippi have several options for pet insurance companies. Lemonade, Embrace, and MetLife are three of the best pet insurance companies in Mississippi. The insurers below have great coverage options and policy flexibility.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limits ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Lemonade $12 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 Between $5,000 and $100,000 70%, 80%, 90% Embrace $36 $10 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% MetLife $43 $24 Up to $750 in $50 increments, $1,000, $1,250, $1,500, $2,000, $2,500 $500–$25,000 in $1,000 increments, unlimited 50%, 70%, 80%, 90%

MetLife: Best for insuring multiple pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $43

Sample monthly quote for cats: $24

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, optional dental add-on coverage

MetLife allows you to insure up to three dogs and cats on the same policy with a shared deductible. This feature may help you save hundreds of dollars per year if more than one of your pets has an injury or illness.

The MetLife standard accident and illness plan includes coverage for accidents, injuries, illnesses, conditions, procedures, diagnostic testing, prescriptions, treatment, and holistic and alternative therapies. A preventative wellness add-on can extend coverage to include reimbursements for regular care.

Pros Insures up to three pets on one policy with a single deductible

No waiting periods for accident and preventive care

Doesn’t have breed exclusions or age limits Cons Won’t pay your vet directly

Slower claims process than some other insurers

Many negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

Embrace: Best for wellness plans

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $36

Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

With Embrace’s flexible wellness plan, you choose a coverage amount ($300, $500, or $700 per year) and use the funds toward a list of preventive services. For instance, the wellness plan can pay for vaccinations, nutritional supplements, and preventive medicine to protect against fleas, ticks, and heartworms. Embrace also provides an extra $25 to use on these services, along with discounts and offers from leading pet brands.

Plus, you can call the free 24/7 pet health line for questions about your pet’s behavior and wellness, and you can also get guidance during emergencies.

Pros Customizable and comprehensive wellness plan

No waiting period to use your wellness benefits

Unlimited reimbursement available on some plans Cons Only covers prescription food and supplements through the wellness plan

Pets age 15 or older are only eligible for accident-only plans

Accident-only plans come with a set deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement rate

Lemonade: Best for low premiums

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $12

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)

Lemonade pet insurance is the cheapest option in Mississippi based on our research, making it the best choice for people looking for savings. You can save even more with a 5% multi-pet discount and 10% bundling discount when you also buy Lemonade renters, homeowners, car, or term life insurance.

Lemonade is also a good option if you have a puppy or kitten because the company’s puppy and kitten preventative package covers many of the vaccinations and other common costs in the first year.

Pros Lowest rates

Also offers auto, life, renters, and home insurance

Offers a wellness plan geared toward puppies and kittens Cons May refuse coverage to older pets

No accident-only plan

Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions