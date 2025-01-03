Best Pet Insurance in Mississippi (2025)

Co-authored the book “Future Millionaires’ Guidebook”
13 years writing personal finance content
A former chief copy editor at Bankrate and past managing editor at Macmillan, Kim specializes in writing easy-to-understand, actionable personal finance content.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated January 3, 2025
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Pet insurance helps cover the cost of vet bills if your furry friend is sick or hurt in an accident. Some policies also pay for routine costs and preventive services, which can help you catch and address health issues early. The average cost of pet insurance in Mississippi is $52 per month, which is lower than the United States average of $67.
Every insurance company has a different way of setting rates, so it’s important to compare pet insurance quotes and find the best price for you. Here’s what you should know about pet insurance companies in the Magnolia State.
On average, Mississippi pet owners pay $23 per month for cat insurance and $56 for dog insurance, based on data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner.
Mississippi is among the least expensive states for pet insurance.
Pet owners can typically choose from three pet insurance plans: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. An accident and illness policy is the most comprehensive pet insurance plan.[1]
Best pet insurance companies in Mississippi
Pet owners in Mississippi have several options for pet insurance companies. Lemonade, Embrace, and MetLife are three of the best pet insurance companies in Mississippi. The insurers below have great coverage options and policy flexibility.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limits
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Lemonade
|$12
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|Between $5,000 and $100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$36
|$10
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|MetLife
|$43
|$24
|Up to $750 in $50 increments, $1,000, $1,250, $1,500, $2,000, $2,500
|$500–$25,000 in $1,000 increments, unlimited
|50%, 70%, 80%, 90%
MetLife: Best for insuring multiple pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $43
Sample monthly quote for cats: $24
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, optional dental add-on coverage
MetLife allows you to insure up to three dogs and cats on the same policy with a shared deductible. This feature may help you save hundreds of dollars per year if more than one of your pets has an injury or illness.
The MetLife standard accident and illness plan includes coverage for accidents, injuries, illnesses, conditions, procedures, diagnostic testing, prescriptions, treatment, and holistic and alternative therapies. A preventative wellness add-on can extend coverage to include reimbursements for regular care.
Insures up to three pets on one policy with a single deductible
No waiting periods for accident and preventive care
Doesn’t have breed exclusions or age limits
Won’t pay your vet directly
Slower claims process than some other insurers
Many negative customer reviews on Trustpilot
Embrace: Best for wellness plans
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $36
Sample monthly quote for cats: $10
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
With Embrace’s flexible wellness plan, you choose a coverage amount ($300, $500, or $700 per year) and use the funds toward a list of preventive services. For instance, the wellness plan can pay for vaccinations, nutritional supplements, and preventive medicine to protect against fleas, ticks, and heartworms. Embrace also provides an extra $25 to use on these services, along with discounts and offers from leading pet brands.
Plus, you can call the free 24/7 pet health line for questions about your pet’s behavior and wellness, and you can also get guidance during emergencies.
Customizable and comprehensive wellness plan
No waiting period to use your wellness benefits
Unlimited reimbursement available on some plans
Only covers prescription food and supplements through the wellness plan
Pets age 15 or older are only eligible for accident-only plans
Accident-only plans come with a set deductible, annual limit, and reimbursement rate
Lemonade: Best for low premiums
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $12
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions)
Lemonade pet insurance is the cheapest option in Mississippi based on our research, making it the best choice for people looking for savings. You can save even more with a 5% multi-pet discount and 10% bundling discount when you also buy Lemonade renters, homeowners, car, or term life insurance.
Lemonade is also a good option if you have a puppy or kitten because the company’s puppy and kitten preventative package covers many of the vaccinations and other common costs in the first year.
Lowest rates
Also offers auto, life, renters, and home insurance
Offers a wellness plan geared toward puppies and kittens
May refuse coverage to older pets
No accident-only plan
Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions
For each quote, we used a Mississippi address in the 39110 ZIP code. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage.
We also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting periods, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Mississippi
The average cost of pet insurance coverage in Mississippi is $23 per month for cats and $56 for dogs. This is lower than the national average of $37 per month for cat insurance and $71 for dog insurance. Overall, Mississippi is the eighth-cheapest state for purchasing pet insurance. How much you pay for coverage will ultimately depend on your ZIP code, insurance company, chosen coverage, and on your pet’s age, breed, and health history.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Mississippi
Pet insurance can help cover veterinary costs if your pet needs emergency care. Here are some state-specific hazards that Mississippi pet owners should be aware of:
Heartworm and hookworm: Mississippi has some of the highest densities of diagnosed cases of heartworm in dogs in the U.S., along with Louisiana, Texas, Alabama, and Arkansas.[2]
Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) and feline leukemia virus (FeLV): Cats in Mississippi have high percentages of FIV and FeLV cases.
Respiratory illnesses: Respiratory illnesses in dogs are prevalent in Mississippi.
Insect-transmitted diseases: Mississippi is home to mosquitos with West Nile virus and ticks that carry Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. All three diseases can infect your pets and make them ill.[3]
Snakes: Mississippi is home to many types of snakes, including six venomous species. You’ll need to watch out for the timber rattlesnake, eastern diamondback rattlesnake, cottonmouth (aka water moccasin), copperhead, pygmy rattlesnake, and coral snake.
Mississippi pet regulations and laws
Mississippi only has a couple of statewide regulations for pet owners. Municipalities and cities may have their own regulations related to leashing, vaccinations, and more.
Learn more about requirements in the state below:
Rabies vaccination: The state of Mississippi requires all dogs older than 3 months to receive a rabies vaccination.[4]
Animal trust: A state statute allows pet owners to create a trust specifically for caring for their pets. The trust terminates following the animal’s death.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Many pet insurance companies offer three categories of coverage: accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness coverage.
Accident and illness insurance, the most popular type of pet insurance, provides the highest level of coverage. But some pet owners choose accident-only insurance to save on monthly costs. Wellness plans cover routine services and may be available as stand-alone or add-on policies.
Here’s what you should know about each coverage type.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness insurance pays for the costs of emergency services and treating illnesses and injuries. Because it’s the most comprehensive coverage, it also costs the most.
Here’s what an accident and illness plan may cover:
Accidents
Allergies
Broken bones
Cancer
Cruciate ligament injuries
Dental trauma
Digestion issues
Ear infections
Epilepsy
Hip dysplasia
Illnesses
Infections
New chronic conditions, such as arthritis and diabetes
Poisoning
Skin and ear infections
Urinary tract infections
These plans don’t cover preventative and routine veterinary care, pre-existing conditions, or cosmetic and elective procedures.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan covers the costs resulting from an accident. These plans typically cost less than accident and illness insurance because they provide less coverage. Insurers often don’t have a maximum age limit for accident-only coverage because these plans won’t cover costs resulting from an illness.
Here’s what an accident-only plan may cover:
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Foreign body ingestion
Lacerations
Ligament tears
Motor vehicle accidents
Poisoning
These plans don’t cover preventative and routine veterinary care, genetic or chronic conditions, or illnesses like digestive issues, infections, and cancer
Wellness plan
A wellness plan reimburses you for certain costs related to preventive care and routine services. This type of coverage may be a good fit for puppies and kittens since they need so many different preventive care services in the first year or two. Plans differ by insurer, so you’ll need to compare costs and check coverage specifics before choosing one.
Here’s what a wellness plan may cover:
Annual wellness exams
Blood work
Dental work
Exam fees
Parasite or heartworm tests
Screening and diagnostics
Vaccinations
These plans don’t cover accidents and injuries, illnesses, diagnostic imaging, emergency care, or hospitalization.
How to find the best pet insurance in Mississippi
Here are steps you can take to find the best pet health insurance company in Mississippi:
1. Consider your pet’s needs
Your pet’s breed, age, and medical history play a significant role in the type of pet insurance policy you need. For example, an accident-only policy might be a good fit if your dog is older and won’t qualify for a plan that covers illnesses. Or, if you have a puppy, you might want to also buy a wellness plan that covers vaccinations and preventive medicines.
2. Review your budget
Pet insurance is usually customizable, so you can tailor your plan according to your needs and budget. Generally, choosing a higher deductible, lower annual limit, and lower reimbursement level can lower your monthly premiums. Consider your priorities and your budget, and check whether you have enough money saved to cover a potential deductible and co-insurance after filing a claim.
3. Ask for recommendations
You can also ask your veterinarian if they recommend a particular company or have any preferred providers. People in your network, like friends and co-workers, may also have advice on companies to use or ones to avoid. It’s also a good idea to read the online reviews of any companies you’re considering.
4. Shop around for coverage
Compare quotes from at least three different pet insurers before making a decision. Comparing several options is the best way to find quality coverage at the right price for your situation.
Mississippi pet insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding an affordable pet insurance plan for your dogs and cats in Mississippi.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Mississippi?
No. Mississippi is the eighth-cheapest U.S. state for pet insurance. Average premiums in the state are lower than the national averages of $37 per month for cat insurance and $71 for dog insurance.
How much is pet insurance in Mississippi?
The average monthly premium for pet insurance in Mississippi is $23 for cat owners and $56 for dog owners. The overall average cost of a pet insurance policy in Mississippi is $52 per month. The cost of your pet insurance will depend on various factors, including where you live, your coverage details, and your pet’s breed, age, and health history.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Mississippi?
No. Pet insurance companies don’t typically cover pre-existing conditions, regardless of the state you live in. But certain companies make accommodations for these conditions. For example, the ASPCA covers curable pre-existing conditions after 180 days of symptom-free status, and Embrace may also cover a curable pre-existing condition in certain cases.
What is the best pet insurance company in Mississippi?
Dog and cat owners have several good options for pet insurance, but MetLife provides the best overall value for many Mississippi pet owners. The company offers a wide variety of deductibles, reimbursement levels, and coverage options. On the other hand, Lemonade provides the lowest premiums and offers other types of insurance, so it could be a good value if you want to save money and bundle policies.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts about pet insurance."
- American Veterinary Medical Association. "Map shows heartworm rates continue to increase in hot spots, new locations."
- American Veterinary Medical Association. "Lyme disease in dogs."
- Mississippi Board of Animal Health. "Rabies Laws."
Kim Porter is a writer and editor who's been creating personal finance content since 2010. Before transitioning to full-time freelance writing in 2018, Kim was the chief copy editor at Bankrate, a managing editor at Macmillan, and co-author of the personal finance book "Future Millionaires' Guidebook." Her work has appeared in AARP's print magazine and on sites such as U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, NextAdvisor, Credit Karma, and more. Kim loves to bake and exercise in her free time, and she plans to run a half marathon on each continent.
Kim has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in