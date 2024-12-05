Best Pet Insurance in Wyoming (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Wyoming

The best pet insurance company for your pet in Wyoming will depend on where you live and your pet’s specific needs and circumstances, but Figo, Pets Best, and ASPCA are three of the best insurers in Wyoming. All three companies have quality coverage options that cost less than both the state and national averages.

Find out more about Figo, Pets Best, and ASPCA coverage options below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $16 $7 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Pets Best $19 $13 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% ASPCA $33 $16 $100, $250, $500 $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90%

Figo: Best for fast claim payments

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16

Sample monthly quote for cats: $7

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, behavioral conditions, and end-of-life and remembrance coverage)

Not only does Figo offer the lowest monthly premiums of all the featured pet insurers in Wyoming, but the company also says that it closes most claims within three business days. Considering that pet parents have to pay out of pocket for veterinary care and wait for reimbursement from their pet insurance company, quick claim payments help make Figo even more appealing.

Figo also doesn’t impose an upper age limit on older pets, and it may cover some curable pre-existing conditions, making it a great insurance option for Wyoming pet owners.

Pros No upper age limits

Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within the first 30 days of policy period

Figo Pet Cloud app helps you file claims, access 24/7 video chat with a vet, and even find pet-friendly restaurants and service providers Cons Frequent customer complaints about claims denials

Considers if an issue is a pre-existing condition while reviewing your claim

Waiting periods of six months for orthopedic coverage, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents

Pets Best: Best for breeds with common hereditary conditions

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $19

Sample monthly quote for cats: $13

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care

Certain breeds are prone to common hereditary conditions, and many insurers limit or exclude medical care for such conditions for specific breeds. But Pets Best includes several common congenital conditions for both dogs and cats in its standard accident and illness policy. You can also get coverage for your senior dog or cat through Pets Best because the insurance company doesn’t have an age limit for coverage.

Pros No upper age limits

24/7 pet helpline

5% multi-pet discount Cons $2 transaction fee with each payment if you pay monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually

Doesn’t determine pre-existing conditions until you file a claim

May deny claims if you can’t provide your pet’s entire medical history

ASPCA: Best for multiple pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care coverage

ASPCA pet insurance offers a 10% discount for pet parents who insure multiple pets, compared to the more typical 5% discount that most pet insurance companies offer. The insurer also offers fairly comprehensive coverage with its accident and illness plan, giving pet owners coverage for things like behavioral problems and alternative therapies.

Pros 10% multi-pet discount

Ability to visit any licensed vet in U.S. or Canada

Complete Coverage option covers both cancer treatments and hip dysplasia Cons 14-day waiting period for accident and illness coverage

Claims can take up to 30 days to process

More expensive than competitors