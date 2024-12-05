Best Pet Insurance in Wyoming (2024)

Ganadora del Premio Plutus
Más de 12 años escribiendo sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Emily es ampliamente reconocida como una experta en finanzas personales y autora de varios libros sobre finanzas personales. Es una invitada habitual en medios de comunicación nacionales y regionales.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Updated December 16, 2024
A pet insurance policy in Wyoming can help you pay for veterinary care if your dog or cat has an accident or develops an illness. Though you’ll have to pay a monthly premium for pet insurance, having coverage can save you money in the event of an unexpected accident or injury that requires emergency veterinary care.
The average cost of pet insurance in Wyoming is $21 per month for cat insurance and $61 for dog insurance. This is cheaper than the national average of $71 per month for dog insurance and $37 for cat health insurance.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the right pet insurance policy for your beloved furry companion in Wyoming.
The overall average cost of pet insurance in Wyoming is $57 per month.
Pet insurance companies offer three common types of coverage: accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness coverage.[1]
Depending on the severity of the crime, the state of Wyoming classifies cruelty to animals as a misdemeanor or a felony, punishable by jail time and a fine.[2]
Best pet insurance companies in Wyoming
The best pet insurance company for your pet in Wyoming will depend on where you live and your pet’s specific needs and circumstances, but Figo, Pets Best, and ASPCA are three of the best insurers in Wyoming. All three companies have quality coverage options that cost less than both the state and national averages.
Find out more about Figo, Pets Best, and ASPCA coverage options below.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Figo
|$16
|$7
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Pets Best
|$19
|$13
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|ASPCA
|$33
|$16
|$100, $250, $500
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
Figo: Best for fast claim payments
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16
Sample monthly quote for cats: $7
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, behavioral conditions, and end-of-life and remembrance coverage)
Not only does Figo offer the lowest monthly premiums of all the featured pet insurers in Wyoming, but the company also says that it closes most claims within three business days. Considering that pet parents have to pay out of pocket for veterinary care and wait for reimbursement from their pet insurance company, quick claim payments help make Figo even more appealing.
Figo also doesn’t impose an upper age limit on older pets, and it may cover some curable pre-existing conditions, making it a great insurance option for Wyoming pet owners.
No upper age limits
Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within the first 30 days of policy period
Figo Pet Cloud app helps you file claims, access 24/7 video chat with a vet, and even find pet-friendly restaurants and service providers
Frequent customer complaints about claims denials
Considers if an issue is a pre-existing condition while reviewing your claim
Waiting periods of six months for orthopedic coverage, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents
Pets Best: Best for breeds with common hereditary conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $19
Sample monthly quote for cats: $13
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care
Certain breeds are prone to common hereditary conditions, and many insurers limit or exclude medical care for such conditions for specific breeds. But Pets Best includes several common congenital conditions for both dogs and cats in its standard accident and illness policy. You can also get coverage for your senior dog or cat through Pets Best because the insurance company doesn’t have an age limit for coverage.
No upper age limits
24/7 pet helpline
5% multi-pet discount
$2 transaction fee with each payment if you pay monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually
Doesn’t determine pre-existing conditions until you file a claim
May deny claims if you can’t provide your pet’s entire medical history
ASPCA: Best for multiple pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care coverage
ASPCA pet insurance offers a 10% discount for pet parents who insure multiple pets, compared to the more typical 5% discount that most pet insurance companies offer. The insurer also offers fairly comprehensive coverage with its accident and illness plan, giving pet owners coverage for things like behavioral problems and alternative therapies.
10% multi-pet discount
Ability to visit any licensed vet in U.S. or Canada
Complete Coverage option covers both cancer treatments and hip dysplasia
14-day waiting period for accident and illness coverage
Claims can take up to 30 days to process
More expensive than competitors
To find the best pet insurance options in Wyoming, we requested two sample quotes from 14 different pet insurance companies: one quote from each insurer for a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized dog and one quote per company for a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. We used a Cheyenne address and ZIP code for creating the quotes.
In both the canine and feline quote requests, we asked for accident and illness coverage at 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 in annual coverage limits.
In addition to gathering quotes, we also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Wyoming
Pet insurance in Wyoming is cheaper than the national average. The average Wyomingite pays $61 per month to insure a dog and $21 per month to insure a cat.
Nationally, the average cost of pet insurance for a dog is $71 and the average cost for a cat is $37.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Wyoming
It’s a good idea to have pet insurance to help you cover unexpected veterinary care costs, regardless of where you live. Wyoming has some specific hazards that can potentially harm your dog or cat.
The following state-specific hazards are why pet insurance is so important in Wyoming:
Canine parvovirus: This highly contagious and often fatal virus can cause gastrointestinal illness — especially in puppies — although vaccination can protect your dog.[3] Metro Animal Services in Casper, Wyoming, has reported multiple cases of parvo in 2024. The right wellness policy can help you afford vaccination against parvo.
Winter weather: Wyoming’s subzero temperatures can harm your pets, even during a short jaunt outside. Not only do Wyoming winters put animals at risk of hypothermia and dehydration, but walking on ice or ice-melt products can also cause cracked paws or eczema.
Wild animals: Although Wyoming only has two different types of venomous snakes, the state has plenty of species other than snakes that could pose a threat to your furry friend. If your pet has a run-in with a wild animal in a rural area, a pet insurance plan can help you pay for an emergency vet visit.
Wyoming pet regulations and laws
The Equality State has several pet-related laws. Here’s what cat and dog owners need to know about Wyoming statutes:
Cruelty to animals: Wyoming considers cruelty to animals a misdemeanor that carries up to six months of jail time and a fine of up to $750 for a first offense, although felony cruelty to animals carries a jail sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to $5,000.
Domestic violence protection orders: This statute gives peace of mind to anyone escaping an abusive home. Under the law, the person petitioning for an order of protection will receive possession of the pet.
Rabies vaccinations: Cats and dogs older than 3 months must have a valid rabies vaccination certificate.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet parents have several options when choosing pet health insurance coverage. The most common plans offer either accident-only coverage or accident and illness coverage, although most pet health insurance plans also offer wellness coverage options that can help you pay for routine medical care.
Before making a decision about a pet insurance policy, consider your pet’s specific needs — including important factors like pet age, medical conditions, and injuries that are common for the breed — and any other specific health risks facing your four-footed companion.
Here’s a breakdown of what each of these types of pet insurance will cover.
Accident and illness plan
Whether your pet has an illness or injury, an accident and illness plan will help you afford the vet visits that will help it get better. This kind of coverage has higher premiums than accident-only insurance, but the additional coverage can make it easier for you to afford unexpected medical bills for your pet.
Here’s what an accident and illness plan covers:
Allergies
Broken bones or fractures
Cancer
Cuts and wounds
Diagnostics
Gastrointestinal issues
Hospitalization
Infectious diseases
Ingesting foreign objects
Injuries
Lab testing
Poisoning
Select prescriptions
Surgeries
Accident and illness plans don’t cover dental exams, pre-existing conditions, routine care, or vaccinations.
Accident-only plan
If you purchase an accident-only insurance plan, you’ll save money on your premiums, but the insurance will only cover the cost of emergency care and ongoing care after an accident. It’s a good idea to understand exactly what an accident-only plan covers so you can make the best financial decision.
Here’s what an accident-only plan covers:
Accidental injuries
Broken bones
Car accidents
Cuts
Fractures
Ingesting foreign objects
Poisoning
Wounds
Accident-only plans don’t cover the following:
Allergies
Breed-specific conditions
Congenital conditions
Diabetes
Gastrointestinal issues
Hereditary conditions
Illnesses like cancer
Infectious diseases
Pre-existing conditions
Wellness plan
If you’d like to have coverage for preventive care and routine vet visits, you may choose to add wellness coverage to your base insurance plan. You’ll likely have to pay a small additional cost for this rider.
Here’s what a wellness plan covers:
Blood testing and analysis
Checkups
Dental exams
Flea, tick, and heartworm medications
Microchipping
Spay or neuter surgery
Urine testing and analysis
Vaccinations
Wellness plans don’t cover accidents, illnesses, or pre-existing conditions.
How to find the best pet insurance in Wyoming
Pet insurance is one of the most important investments you can make in your pet’s health. To find the right policy for your specific needs, follow these steps:
1. Assess your financial needs
If you have a robust emergency fund, you may not need comprehensive pet insurance. Calculate how much coverage you need based on your current financial situation.
2. Think about what your pet needs
Depending on your fur baby’s breed, age (younger pets qualify for cheaper monthly premiums), pre-existing conditions, and health concerns, you might need more or less coverage.
3. Read customer reviews
Customer service and claims processing are two aspects of an insurance company that you can learn about through reviews and testimonials.
4. Shop around
Comparing quotes among multiple insurance companies is the best way to find the right coverage at an affordable price. But don’t just compare numbers. Make sure you also compare how each company handles coverage options, deductibles, annual coverage limits, reimbursement rates, upper age limits, and any exclusions the insurer puts on common breed-specific conditions like hip dysplasia.
Wyoming pet insurance FAQs
The following information can help you make the best decision for your pet’s coverage needs and answer your remaining questions about pet insurance in Wyoming.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Wyoming?
No. Wyoming pet owners pay less for pet insurance than the average American. Your premiums may vary depending on your ZIP code and your pet’s age, health issues, and pre-existing conditions.
How much does pet insurance cost in Wyoming?
In Wyoming, the average cost of pet insurance is $57 per month. Cat owners in Wyoming pay an average of $21 per month for pet health insurance, while dog owners pay an average of $61 each month.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Wyoming?
No. You’ll typically find that pet insurance doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions in Wyoming or anywhere else in the U.S.
Which level of pet insurance is the best?
It depends. The best level of pet insurance varies on your pet’s needs and your financial situation. Accident and illness insurance has higher premiums, but it covers more vet visits than accident-only insurance, which means it may be cheaper in the long run if your pet needs a lot of veterinary care.
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
