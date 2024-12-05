Best Pet Insurance in Wyoming (2024)

Figo, Pets Best, and ASPCA pet health insurance are a few of the best pet insurance companies available in Wyoming.

Updated December 16, 2024

A pet insurance policy in Wyoming can help you pay for veterinary care if your dog or cat has an accident or develops an illness. Though you’ll have to pay a monthly premium for pet insurance, having coverage can save you money in the event of an unexpected accident or injury that requires emergency veterinary care.

The average cost of pet insurance in Wyoming is $21 per month for cat insurance and $61 for dog insurance. This is cheaper than the national average of $71 per month for dog insurance and $37 for cat health insurance.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the right pet insurance policy for your beloved furry companion in Wyoming.

Quick Facts

  • The overall average cost of pet insurance in Wyoming is $57 per month.

  • Pet insurance companies offer three common types of coverage: accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness coverage.[1]

  • Depending on the severity of the crime, the state of Wyoming classifies cruelty to animals as a misdemeanor or a felony, punishable by jail time and a fine.[2]

Best pet insurance companies in Wyoming

The best pet insurance company for your pet in Wyoming will depend on where you live and your pet’s specific needs and circumstances, but Figo, Pets Best, and ASPCA are three of the best insurers in Wyoming. All three companies have quality coverage options that cost less than both the state and national averages.

Find out more about Figo, Pets Best, and ASPCA coverage options below.

Insurance Company
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
Figo$16$7$100, $250, $500, $750$5,000, $10,000, unlimited70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
Pets Best$19$13$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000$5,000, $10,000, unlimited70%, 80%, 90%
ASPCA$33$16$100, $250, $500$2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,00070%, 80%, 90%

Figo: Best for fast claim payments

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $7

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, and optional add-ons (vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, behavioral conditions, and end-of-life and remembrance coverage)

Not only does Figo offer the lowest monthly premiums of all the featured pet insurers in Wyoming, but the company also says that it closes most claims within three business days. Considering that pet parents have to pay out of pocket for veterinary care and wait for reimbursement from their pet insurance company, quick claim payments help make Figo even more appealing.

Figo also doesn’t impose an upper age limit on older pets, and it may cover some curable pre-existing conditions, making it a great insurance option for Wyoming pet owners.

Pros

  • No upper age limits

  • Money-back guarantee if you don’t file any claims and cancel your Figo pet insurance policy within the first 30 days of policy period

  • Figo Pet Cloud app helps you file claims, access 24/7 video chat with a vet, and even find pet-friendly restaurants and service providers

Cons

  • Frequent customer complaints about claims denials

  • Considers if an issue is a pre-existing condition while reviewing your claim

  • Waiting periods of six months for orthopedic coverage, 14 days for illnesses, and one day for accidents

Pets Best: Best for breeds with common hereditary conditions

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $19

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $13

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care

Certain breeds are prone to common hereditary conditions, and many insurers limit or exclude medical care for such conditions for specific breeds. But Pets Best includes several common congenital conditions for both dogs and cats in its standard accident and illness policy. You can also get coverage for your senior dog or cat through Pets Best because the insurance company doesn’t have an age limit for coverage.

Pros

  • No upper age limits

  • 24/7 pet helpline

  • 5% multi-pet discount

Cons

  • $2 transaction fee with each payment if you pay monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually

  • Doesn’t determine pre-existing conditions until you file a claim

  • May deny claims if you can’t provide your pet’s entire medical history

ASPCA: Best for multiple pets

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care coverage  

ASPCA pet insurance offers a 10% discount for pet parents who insure multiple pets, compared to the more typical 5% discount that most pet insurance companies offer. The insurer also offers fairly comprehensive coverage with its accident and illness plan, giving pet owners coverage for things like behavioral problems and alternative therapies.

Pros

  • 10% multi-pet discount

  • Ability to visit any licensed vet in U.S. or Canada

  • Complete Coverage option covers both cancer treatments and hip dysplasia

Cons

  • 14-day waiting period for accident and illness coverage

  • Claims can take up to 30 days to process

  • More expensive than competitors

  • To find the best pet insurance options in Wyoming, we requested two sample quotes from 14 different pet insurance companies: one quote from each insurer for a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized dog and one quote per company for a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. We used a Cheyenne address and ZIP code for creating the quotes.

    In both the canine and feline quote requests, we asked for accident and illness coverage at 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 in annual coverage limits.

    In addition to gathering quotes, we also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.

Cost of pet insurance in Wyoming

Pet insurance in Wyoming is cheaper than the national average. The average Wyomingite pays $61 per month to insure a dog and $21 per month to insure a cat

Nationally, the average cost of pet insurance for a dog is $71 and the average cost for a cat is $37.

Why pet insurance is important if you live in Wyoming

It’s a good idea to have pet insurance to help you cover unexpected veterinary care costs, regardless of where you live. Wyoming has some specific hazards that can potentially harm your dog or cat.

The following state-specific hazards are why pet insurance is so important in Wyoming:

  • Canine parvovirus: This highly contagious and often fatal virus can cause gastrointestinal illness — especially in puppies — although vaccination can protect your dog.[3] Metro Animal Services in Casper, Wyoming, has reported multiple cases of parvo in 2024. The right wellness policy can help you afford vaccination against parvo.

  • Winter weather: Wyoming’s subzero temperatures can harm your pets, even during a short jaunt outside. Not only do Wyoming winters put animals at risk of hypothermia and dehydration, but walking on ice or ice-melt products can also cause cracked paws or eczema.

  • Wild animals: Although Wyoming only has two different types of venomous snakes, the state has plenty of species other than snakes that could pose a threat to your furry friend. If your pet has a run-in with a wild animal in a rural area, a pet insurance plan can help you pay for an emergency vet visit.

Wyoming pet regulations and laws

The Equality State has several pet-related laws. Here’s what cat and dog owners need to know about Wyoming statutes:

  • Cruelty to animals: Wyoming considers cruelty to animals a misdemeanor that carries up to six months of jail time and a fine of up to $750 for a first offense, although felony cruelty to animals carries a jail sentence of up to two years and a fine of up to $5,000.

  • Domestic violence protection orders: This statute gives peace of mind to anyone escaping an abusive home. Under the law, the person petitioning for an order of protection will receive possession of the pet.

  • Rabies vaccinations: Cats and dogs older than 3 months must have a valid rabies vaccination certificate.

Types of pet insurance coverage

Pet parents have several options when choosing pet health insurance coverage. The most common plans offer either accident-only coverage or accident and illness coverage, although most pet health insurance plans also offer wellness coverage options that can help you pay for routine medical care.

Before making a decision about a pet insurance policy, consider your pet’s specific needs — including important factors like pet age, medical conditions, and injuries that are common for the breed — and any other specific health risks facing your four-footed companion.

Here’s a breakdown of what each of these types of pet insurance will cover.

Accident and illness plan

Whether your pet has an illness or injury, an accident and illness plan will help you afford the vet visits that will help it get better. This kind of coverage has higher premiums than accident-only insurance, but the additional coverage can make it easier for you to afford unexpected medical bills for your pet.

Here’s what an accident and illness plan covers:

  • Allergies

  • Broken bones or fractures

  • Cancer

  • Cuts and wounds

  • Diagnostics

  • Gastrointestinal issues

  • Hospitalization

  • Infectious diseases

  • Ingesting foreign objects

  • Injuries

  • Lab testing

  • Poisoning

  • Select prescriptions

  • Surgeries

Accident and illness plans don’t cover dental exams, pre-existing conditions, routine care, or vaccinations.

Accident-only plan

If you purchase an accident-only insurance plan, you’ll save money on your premiums, but the insurance will only cover the cost of emergency care and ongoing care after an accident. It’s a good idea to understand exactly what an accident-only plan covers so you can make the best financial decision.

Here’s what an accident-only plan covers:

  • Accidental injuries

  • Broken bones

  • Car accidents

  • Cuts

  • Fractures

  • Ingesting foreign objects

  • Poisoning

  • Wounds

Accident-only plans don’t cover the following:

  • Allergies

  • Breed-specific conditions

  • Congenital conditions

  • Diabetes

  • Gastrointestinal issues

  • Hereditary conditions

  • Illnesses like cancer

  • Infectious diseases

  • Pre-existing conditions

Wellness plan

If you’d like to have coverage for preventive care and routine vet visits, you may choose to add wellness coverage to your base insurance plan. You’ll likely have to pay a small additional cost for this rider.

Here’s what a wellness plan covers:

  • Blood testing and analysis

  • Checkups

  • Dental exams

  • Flea, tick, and heartworm medications

  • Microchipping

  • Spay or neuter surgery

  • Urine testing and analysis

  • Vaccinations

Wellness plans don’t cover accidents, illnesses, or pre-existing conditions.

How to find the best pet insurance in Wyoming

Pet insurance is one of the most important investments you can make in your pet’s health. To find the right policy for your specific needs, follow these steps:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/a6cd5b8958/banking-96x96-green_036-piggy-bank.svg

    1. Assess your financial needs

    If you have a robust emergency fund, you may not need comprehensive pet insurance. Calculate how much coverage you need based on your current financial situation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/df30ef509c/dog.svg

    2. Think about what your pet needs

    Depending on your fur baby’s breed, age (younger pets qualify for cheaper monthly premiums), pre-existing conditions, and health concerns, you might need more or less coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    3. Read customer reviews

    Customer service and claims processing are two aspects of an insurance company that you can learn about through reviews and testimonials.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    4. Shop around

    Comparing quotes among multiple insurance companies is the best way to find the right coverage at an affordable price. But don’t just compare numbers. Make sure you also compare how each company handles coverage options, deductibles, annual coverage limits, reimbursement rates, upper age limits, and any exclusions the insurer puts on common breed-specific conditions like hip dysplasia.

Wyoming pet insurance FAQs

The following information can help you make the best decision for your pet’s coverage needs and answer your remaining questions about pet insurance in Wyoming.

  • Is pet insurance more expensive in Wyoming?

    No. Wyoming pet owners pay less for pet insurance than the average American. Your premiums may vary depending on your ZIP code and your pet’s age, health issues, and pre-existing conditions.

  • How much does pet insurance cost in Wyoming?

    In Wyoming, the average cost of pet insurance is $57 per month. Cat owners in Wyoming pay an average of $21 per month for pet health insurance, while dog owners pay an average of $61 each month.

  • Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Wyoming?

    No. You’ll typically find that pet insurance doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions in Wyoming or anywhere else in the U.S.

  • Which level of pet insurance is the best?

    It depends. The best level of pet insurance varies on your pet’s needs and your financial situation. Accident and illness insurance has higher premiums, but it covers more vet visits than accident-only insurance, which means it may be cheaper in the long run if your pet needs a lot of veterinary care.

