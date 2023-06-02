>Pet Insurance

Chewy Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2024)

Chewy pet insurance offers a range of plans for different budgets, and most include free telehealth visits.

Updated May 21, 2024

Chewy is an online retailer that sells pet products, like dog food and chew toys, to more than 20 million pet parents. The company, known for its customer service, also offers pet insurance policies in collaboration with Lemonade and Trupanion, two top pet insurers.[1]

Chewy’s unique plans come with features like medication coverage and free telehealth visits. Here’s what you should know about each policy, including sample premiums, so you can decide if Chewy pet insurance is right for you and your pet.

Quick Facts

  • Most pet insurance companies reimburse pet parents for their vet bills. But several Chewy plans have the option of the insurer paying a participating veterinarian directly.

  • Many Chewy plans are expensive relative to the coverage they provide, but you may find the policy worth the price if you plan to use the unlimited video visits.

  • Chewy offers an affordable and comprehensive accident-only plan for cats.

Chewy pet insurance: Our verdict

Chewy offers three accident and illness plans, one accident-only plan, and four wellness plans, with options for every budget. Most plans include unique features like unlimited telehealth vet visits free of charge and coverage for medication purchased from Chewy. Multi-pet discounts are also available.

The CarePlus Value plan, provided by Lemonade, may be a good fit for pet parents who want a low deductible and free telehealth and don’t mind the exclusions. The cost of other policies for dogs may be unnecessarily expensive, but Chewy’s accident-only plan for cats is affordably priced and offers great coverage, making Chewy worth considering for budget-minded cat owners.

But since you can’t customize a policy with Chewy, some pet parents may find that other pet insurers offering flexible plans provide a better fit. Check out the best pet insurance companies for other options.

Chewy pet insurance pros and cons

Before signing up for pet insurance with Chewy, consider some of its pros and cons.

Pros

  • Free and unlimited video vet visits available seven days per week with most plans.

  • Direct vet payment available with Trupanion-provided policies.

  • Coverage of up to 100% for medication and supplements purchased from Chewy.

Cons

  • Customization options, like choice of deductible, annual limit, or reimbursement rate, are not available.

  • Higher premiums than some other pet insurance companies — especially for dogs.

  • Both Trupanion and Lemonade have mixed customer reviews.

Chewy plans and coverages

Chewy’s offerings include several CarePlus plans for pets with different healthcare needs, provided by its pet insurance partners. All plans offer free and unlimited telehealth visits through Chewy’s Connect With a Vet service, with no waiting period or deductible, with the exception of the basic wellness plan from Trupanion.

Good to Know

Note that you can only get coverage for your pet’s annual checkup if you purchase one of the wellness offerings. Accident and illness policies don’t cover routine pet healthcare, but they do cover emergency care.

Accident only

The Chewy CarePlus accident-only plan, from partner insurer Trupanion, pays for 80% of care costs for covered accidents with no annual limit after a $250 deductible. That includes surgeries, hospitalizations, blood tests and other diagnostic tests, orthotics and prosthetics, and 100% coverage for medications and supplements purchased from Chewy.

Covered accidents include broken bones, traumatic injuries, foreign object ingestion, and dental accidents. The plan doesn’t cover any illnesses or dental disease, nor does it pay for exam fees and certain advanced treatments. It also doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions.

You can either file a claim through the member portal for any vet, or Trupanion can pay your veterinarian directly.

Value

Lemonade provides Chewy’s value plan, which covers 80% of eligible vet bills — up to $20,000 per year — after a $250 deductible. It reimburses you for surgeries, hospitalizations, lab fees, exam fees, medicines, and supplements when your pet receives treatment for a covered accident or illness.

Covered conditions include the accidents described above and a range of illnesses that aren’t considered pre-existing, like vomiting and diarrhea, allergies and infections, chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes, and congenital and hereditary conditions. The plan doesn’t cover incurable pre-existing conditions, preventive care, dental disease, physical therapy, or behavioral conditions.

Essential Plus

The Essential Plus plan, from Trupanion, covers 90% of treatment costs for covered accidents and illnesses with no annual limit after a $250 deductible. It covers surgeries, diagnostic tests, hospitalization, 100% of medications and supplements purchased from Chewy, orthotics and prosthetics, and even prescription food.

The plan doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, veterinary exam fees, routine care, rehabilitative treatments, elective treatments, or preventable conditions. You can get direct vet payment or reimbursement for any of the conditions covered in the plans above, plus dental disease. Unlimited telehealth visits are free with no waiting period or deductible.

Complete

Chewy’s most comprehensive insurance plan from Trupanion pays 90% of your vet bills after a $250 deductible, with no annual limit. You can get reimbursement for treatment at any vet or opt for direct payments to participating vets.

In addition to the treatments and conditions covered in the Essential Plus plan, the Complete plan also covers:

  • Dental disease and accidents

  • Vet exam fees

  • Physical and behavioral therapies

The plan doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, routine care, or preventable conditions.

Trupanion wellness plans

You can purchase Trupanion wellness plans as stand-alone plans or with a Trupanion accident and illness policy. Chewy’s basic routine care plan from Trupanion offers limited savings and doesn’t include preventive medicines or video consults.

The plan covers each of the following, up to a maximum reimbursement amount for each service:

  • Exam fees

  • Vaccines

  • Fecal tests

  • Heartworm tests

  • Routine blood work

Keep in Mind

Chewy’s comprehensive wellness plan from Trupanion covers the preventive care services above with higher caps on reimbursement or direct payment, plus preventive medications for parasites and free telehealth visits. While this plan is more expensive, it offers greater savings if you plan to use all the covered services.

Lemonade’s wellness plans

Chewy offers routine care plans from Lemonade for policyholders who select the Lemonade value plan for their accident and illness coverage. Both plans offer similar coverage to Trupanion’s plans, but they provide higher coverage limits and greater overall savings when you use all the services. The Preventative+ plan also covers routine dental cleaning.

How much does Chewy pet insurance cost?

Chewy offers plans at several different price points, so you can pick a pet insurance policy that fits your budget and individual needs. Your rate will depend on your pet’s species, breed, age, and location.[2] Note that even the most comprehensive plan comes with out-of-pocket expenses. For example, you’ll need to pay a deductible and co-insurance.

Insurify pulled sample quotes for dogs and cats to give you an idea of pricing, but you’ll want to compare customized quotes from a few pet insurance companies before choosing a policy.

Cost of Chewy dog insurance

The dog insurance quotes below are based on a 2-year-old mixed-breed, medium-sized male dog living in Hartford, Connecticut.

PlanMonthly Quote for Dogs
Accident only$19.14
Value$43.87
Essential Plus$78.55
Complete$96.72
Trupanion Wellness (Basic)$20
Trupanion Wellness (Comprehensive)$33
Lemonade Preventative$17.58
Lemonade Preventative+$26.62

Cost of Chewy cat insurance

Cats are typically cheaper to insure than dogs. The cat insurance quotes below are based on a 2-year-old female American shorthair cat living in Hartford, Connecticut.

PlanMonthly Quote for Cats
Accident only$6.47
Value$23.99
Essential Plus$25.24
Complete$30.41
Trupanion Wellness (Basic)$20
Trupanion Wellness (Comprehensive)$33
Lemonade Preventative$11
Lemonade Preventative+$17.59

How customers feel about Chewy pet insurance

Lemonade and Trupanion received mixed reviews from customers on third-party websites. Some policyholders had overwhelmingly positive experiences, while others had complaints. 

Lemonade has an excellent Trustpilot rating of 4.4 out of 5, with nearly 2,000 reviews.

Note that the company sells other insurance products in addition to pet insurance. Lemonade’s customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) are less favorable. Trupanion has a 4.2-out-of-5 rating on Trustpilot and an even lower rating than Lemonade on the BBB.

Customers who love Lemonade say the claims process is fast and easy, the customer service team is top notch, and the coverage is transparent and provides peace of mind.

But some customers complained that their policy didn’t cover their claims or that they found it difficult to get help from a human. Before buying a Lemonade plan from Chewy, make sure you understand the policy, as many reviewers state their surprise in exclusions stated in their policy documents.

Trupanion customers enjoyed the clear and comprehensive coverage, the quick claims, and the compassionate customer service.

But some customers complained about the cost, premiums that increase dramatically over time, and the company’s use of per-condition deductibles rather than annual deductibles. Others found the customer service team to be unresponsive and received claim denials without an explanation.

The bottom line: Is Chewy pet insurance worth it?

An emergency vet visit or treatment for a chronic condition can cost thousands of dollars.[3] If you can’t comfortably afford the cost out of your savings and want to prioritize your pet’s health, pet insurance is worth it. But Chewy’s plans may be less cost-effective than some other pet insurance policies, depending on your individual needs.

For example, the CarePlus Complete plan costs about $1,160 per year for a 2-year-old dog. Given the out-of-pocket costs associated with the plan, your pet would need to have significant health issues to make the plan worth it. Since the plan doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, there’s no way to know if your pet would use the benefits provided.

In general, if your pet remains healthy, you’ll end up spending more on premiums than you’d spend on your pet’s care without insurance. At the same time, pet insurance can save you thousands of dollars if your pet needs expensive care. But the more a plan costs, the more likely you are to lose money. That’s why it’s important to compare pet insurance quotes and buy the cheapest plan that offers the coverage you need.

Chewy pet insurance FAQs

If you’re considering enrolling your pet in a Chewy pet insurance plan, this additional information may help you choose the best coverage option for your needs.

  • How much does Chewy reimburse?

    Chewy’s reimbursement method depends on whether Lemonade pet insurance or Trupanion provides the plan you choose. Lemonade policyholders must file a claim on the app or online before receiving reimbursement for their paid veterinary bills, while Trupanion insurance plans offer direct payment to most vets for the most seamless experience.

  • Does Chewy cover pre-existing conditions?

    Chewy pet insurance plans don’t cover chronic pre-existing conditions, like allergies or knee conditions. Trupanion plans don’t cover any condition for which signs or symptoms were present in the 18 months prior to the policy effective date, even if not listed in your pet’s medical records. Lemonade covers cured pre-existing conditions after a year of no symptoms or treatment.

  • How do you cancel Chewy pet insurance?

    You can cancel your Chewy pet insurance plan at any time, but the requirements to receive a refund vary by plan type, insurer, and claims history. Review your plan documents for details.

    To cancel a Lemonade insurance plan, call 1 (800) 672-4399 or email help@lemonade.com. To cancel a Trupanion plan, call 1 (844) 958-1679 or email care@trupanion.com.

  • How do you contact Chewy customer service?

    You can reach a Chewy customer service representative at any time by calling 1 (800) 672-4399. Existing Chewy customers can also manage their policy online by logging in or contacting Trupanion or Lemonade directly with policy-specific questions.

Sources

  1. Chewy.com. "Chewy Expands CarePlus Pet Insurance And Wellness Offerings Nationwide."
  2. National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "Pet Insurance."
  3. CareCredit. "Back to Veterinary Financing How Much Does a Vet Visit Cost?."
