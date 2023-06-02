Chewy Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2024)

Chewy plans and coverages

Chewy’s offerings include several CarePlus plans for pets with different healthcare needs, provided by its pet insurance partners. All plans offer free and unlimited telehealth visits through Chewy’s Connect With a Vet service, with no waiting period or deductible, with the exception of the basic wellness plan from Trupanion.

Good to Know Note that you can only get coverage for your pet’s annual checkup if you purchase one of the wellness offerings. Accident and illness policies don’t cover routine pet healthcare, but they do cover emergency care.

Accident only

The Chewy CarePlus accident-only plan, from partner insurer Trupanion, pays for 80% of care costs for covered accidents with no annual limit after a $250 deductible. That includes surgeries, hospitalizations, blood tests and other diagnostic tests, orthotics and prosthetics, and 100% coverage for medications and supplements purchased from Chewy.

Covered accidents include broken bones, traumatic injuries, foreign object ingestion, and dental accidents. The plan doesn’t cover any illnesses or dental disease, nor does it pay for exam fees and certain advanced treatments. It also doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions.

You can either file a claim through the member portal for any vet, or Trupanion can pay your veterinarian directly.

Value

Lemonade provides Chewy’s value plan, which covers 80% of eligible vet bills — up to $20,000 per year — after a $250 deductible. It reimburses you for surgeries, hospitalizations, lab fees, exam fees, medicines, and supplements when your pet receives treatment for a covered accident or illness.

Covered conditions include the accidents described above and a range of illnesses that aren’t considered pre-existing, like vomiting and diarrhea, allergies and infections, chronic conditions such as cancer and diabetes, and congenital and hereditary conditions. The plan doesn’t cover incurable pre-existing conditions, preventive care, dental disease, physical therapy, or behavioral conditions.

Essential Plus

The Essential Plus plan, from Trupanion, covers 90% of treatment costs for covered accidents and illnesses with no annual limit after a $250 deductible. It covers surgeries, diagnostic tests, hospitalization, 100% of medications and supplements purchased from Chewy, orthotics and prosthetics, and even prescription food.

The plan doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, veterinary exam fees, routine care, rehabilitative treatments, elective treatments, or preventable conditions. You can get direct vet payment or reimbursement for any of the conditions covered in the plans above, plus dental disease. Unlimited telehealth visits are free with no waiting period or deductible.

Complete

Chewy’s most comprehensive insurance plan from Trupanion pays 90% of your vet bills after a $250 deductible, with no annual limit. You can get reimbursement for treatment at any vet or opt for direct payments to participating vets.

In addition to the treatments and conditions covered in the Essential Plus plan, the Complete plan also covers:

Dental disease and accidents

Vet exam fees

Physical and behavioral therapies

The plan doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, routine care, or preventable conditions.

Trupanion wellness plans

You can purchase Trupanion wellness plans as stand-alone plans or with a Trupanion accident and illness policy. Chewy’s basic routine care plan from Trupanion offers limited savings and doesn’t include preventive medicines or video consults.

The plan covers each of the following, up to a maximum reimbursement amount for each service:

Exam fees

Vaccines

Fecal tests

Heartworm tests

Routine blood work

Keep in Mind Chewy’s comprehensive wellness plan from Trupanion covers the preventive care services above with higher caps on reimbursement or direct payment, plus preventive medications for parasites and free telehealth visits. While this plan is more expensive, it offers greater savings if you plan to use all the covered services.

Lemonade’s wellness plans

Chewy offers routine care plans from Lemonade for policyholders who select the Lemonade value plan for their accident and illness coverage. Both plans offer similar coverage to Trupanion’s plans, but they provide higher coverage limits and greater overall savings when you use all the services. The Preventative+ plan also covers routine dental cleaning.