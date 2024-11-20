Best Pet Insurance in New Mexico (2024)

Pets Best, Embrace, and Healthy Paws are some of the best pet insurance companies in the state.

Excellent
Sarah Sharkey
Written bySarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

  • 7+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Contributor to top media, including USA Today

A passionate personal finance advocate, Sarah’s writing has graced the pages of many of the personal finance and insurance industries’ top web publications.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Updated November 20, 2024

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Pets can add joy to your life. But as most pet owners know, furry companions come with many costs, including surprise vet bills.

New Mexico pets face a variety of health risks, from respiratory illness and heat stroke to encounters with coyotes and other wildlife. If you own a pet in New Mexico, a pet insurance policy can provide financial peace of mind during surprise vet visits.

On average, pet insurance policies cost $58 per month in New Mexico, according to data from Insurify partner Fletch. Comparing pet insurance quotes could help you find a policy for lower-than-average costs.

Quick Facts

  • Dog insurance costs an average of $62 per month in New Mexico.

  • Cat insurance in the Land of Enchantment costs an average of $28 per month.

  • Pet insurance generally covers accidents and illnesses, which can help you save money on care during a pet health emergency.

Best pet insurance companies in New Mexico

New Mexico pet parents have many pet insurance companies to choose from. But some companies stand out from the crowd. The table below highlights the best pet insurance companies in the state for accident and illness pet insurance.

Insurance Company
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
Pets Best$16$10$50 to $2,000 in $50 increments$2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
Embrace$40$17$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000,  unlimited70%, 80%, 90%
Healthy Paws$42$16$100, $250, $500, $1,000Unlimited70% and 80%

Pets Best: Best for direct vet payments

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans

When you work with Pets Best, the company may be able to pay the vet directly for their portion of the bill.[1] Many pet parents may find it more convenient for the insurer to cover costs up front rather than wait for reimbursement. Besides painless payment, the company offers a range of affordable policies.

Pros

  • 4-star Trustpilot rating

  • Highly rated mobile app

  • Option to pay vet directly

Cons

  • Limited number of available discounts

  • Doesn’t cover prescription food

  • Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries

Embrace: Best for discount seekers

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $40

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $17

  • Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness rewards for routine care

Embrace’s Healthy Pet Discount Program offers a premium discount for each year your pet stays healthy. In addition to these savings, you can score a 10% discount for insuring multiple pets and 5% off for a qualifying military connection.[2]

Many pet parents can find an affordable way to insure their furry friend through this company, especially if their pet is lucky enough to avoid major health issues.

Pros

  • 4-star Trustpilot rating

  • Multi-pet discount

  • Healthy Pet discount program can help you save

Cons

  • Processes claims within 10–15 business days 

  • Older pets only eligible for accident-only coverage

  • Accident and illness plan doesn’t cover prescription food

Healthy Paws: Best for straightforward coverage

  • Sample monthly quote for dogs: $42

  • Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

  • Plans available: Accident and illness

Healthy Paws offers a single policy option that covers accidents and illnesses. The plan comes with an unlimited payout feature, which means your pet remains covered regardless of how many expensive vet bills you have in a single year.[3] 

You can customize the deductible amount and reimbursement rate. For pet parents seeking unlimited coverage for unexpected accidents and illnesses, this straightforward option might be the best fit. When it’s time to file a claim, you can expect a fast turnaround. The insurer process most claims within two business days.

Pros

  • 4-star Trustpilot rating

  • Unlimited payouts included in single plan option

  • Covers medical care from licensed vets in Canada

Cons

  • No available add-ons

  • No available discounts

  • No coverage for after-life expenses, like cremation or burial

  • We researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, customer reviews, and costs. For each quote, we used a New Mexico address. 

    For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, $5,000 or more in annual coverage, and ZIP code 48127.

Cost of pet insurance in New Mexico 

Pet insurance in New Mexico costs an average of $58 per month, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. Dog insurance costs an average of $62 per month, and cat insurance costs $28 per month, on average.

Overall, New Mexico pet owners pay slightly less than the national average of $68 per month to insure their four-legged family members.

Find Cheap Pet Insurance in New Mexico

Find coverage from top companies in less than two minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)
Shopper Approved

Why pet insurance is important if you live in New Mexico

Pet insurance is especially important for pet parents in the Land of Enchantment due to the following risk factors in the state:

  • Extreme heat: The extreme heat possible in the state could lead to your pet overheating. Authorities recommend limiting your pet’s outdoor time to avoid heat dangers and potential emergency treatment.

  • Canine respiratory syndrome: Reports of a respiratory issue spreading between dogs in the state could be cause for concern. Some experts recommend avoiding dog parks and other places where dogs could pick up this germ from other pets.

  • Snakes: New Mexico is home to many rattlesnakes. If a rattlesnake bites your unlucky pet, it could need emergency care.

  • Wildlife: Large predators, like black bears and mountain lions, could pose a threat to pets in New Mexico.

New Mexico pet regulations and laws

The state of New Mexico expects pet owners to follow the rules listed below:

  • Rabies vaccines: Dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies at the age of 3 months. Pets must receive rabies boosters within the designated timeline.[4]

  • Leash laws: Many cities in New Mexico, like Albuquerque and Santa Fe, require owners to keep dogs on a leash when outside. The leash should be 8 feet or shorter.

  • Licensing: Many cities in New Mexico require pet owners to register dogs, which must wear a tag containing the license information on their collar.

  • Exotic pets: New Mexico doesn’t allow citizens to hold wild animals as pets.

  • Hiking rules: New Mexico offers many hiking opportunities in remote areas. While dogs are allowed in most state parks and even White Sands National Park, most parks require a leash.[5]

Types of pet insurance coverage

Pet insurance companies usually offer three main types of plans: accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness plans.

Accident-only plans tend to be the cheapest option. But you’ll only be able to file claims for vet bills related to accidents. Wellness plans are often an add-on option, which can provide a more robust level of coverage at a higher price point.

As you look for coverage, your pet’s age is a big factor. Generally, older pets require a more expensive premium than younger pets.

Another key factor is the annual deductible you choose. A higher deductible — which represents the amount you’ll have to pay out of pocket in a single year for unexpected vet bills — tends to lead to a lower premium. A lower deductible — which puts more of the financial risk on the insurer — usually leads to a higher premium.

Accident and illness plan

Accident and illness plans typically cover:

  • Acupuncture

  • Blood disorders

  • Broken bones

  • Cancer treatments

  • Chemotherapy

  • Chiropractic care

  • Chronic conditions

  • Cuts

  • Diabetes

  • Diarrhea

  • Ear infections

  • Heart disease

  • Hip dysplasia

  • Ingested objects

  • Medication related to accident or illness

  • Poisonings

  • Sprains

  • Surgeries

  • Vomiting

Notably, accident and illness plans generally don’t cover heartworm medication, flea medication, preventative care, and vaccines.

Learn More: How Much Does a Vet Visit Cost?

Learn More: How Much Does a Vet Visit Cost?

Accident-only plan

An accident-only plan typically covers injuries resulting from an accident. Covered care may include:

  • ACL tears

  • Bite wounds

  • Broken bones

  • Cuts

  • Ingested objects

  • Injuries or emergency accidents, like injuries after a car accident

  • Sprains

Like an accident and illness plan, an accident-only pet insurance policy usually doesn’t cover illnesses, preventative care, vaccines, or heartworm medication.

Wellness plan

Wellness plans provide coverage for preventative care, which may include:

  • Flea and heartworm medication

  • Physical exams

  • Preventative care

  • Vaccines

Protect Your Best Friend with Affordable Pet Insurance

See quotes from up to 10 major pet insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
4.8/5 (3,806+ reviews)
Shopper Approved

How to find the best pet insurance in New Mexico

As you look for the right pet insurance policy for your furry friend, keep the following steps in mind:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42b0636613/veterinary-96x96-orange_018-paw-print.svg

    1. Determine what you need

    Before you look for an insurer, decide what type of policy and level of coverage you need. For example, some pet parents might want wellness features, while others might prioritize unlimited coverage options.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    2. Shop around

    Different insurance companies consider various factors when determining your premium. Taking the time to compare quotes across multiple insurers is the best way to find affordable pet insurance for your situation.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/7e0cfb8f9f/veterinary-96x96-green_024-smartphone.svg

    3. Make adjustments

    The cost of a pet insurance policy can change dramatically when you adjust the coverage limit or deductible amount. Consider tweaking your coverage to find affordable coverage options that protect your pet without becoming a major financial burden.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    4. Read customer reviews

    Before committing to a policy, read customer feedback about the company. If customers often report a complicated claims experience or unpleasant process, consider looking elsewhere for an insurance policy for your best friend.

New Mexico pet insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about pet insurance in New Mexico, the following information can help.

  • How much is pet insurance in New Mexico?

    New Mexico pet parents pay an average of $58 per month for pet insurance. Cat owners pay an average of $28 per month for coverage, while dog owners pay an average of $62 per month.

  • Is pet insurance more expensive in New Mexico?

    The national average cost of pet insurance is $67 per month, which is higher than the average monthly premium of $58 in New Mexico.

  • Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in New Mexico?

    In New Mexico, as in other U.S. states, pet insurers usually don’t cover pre-existing medical conditions. But some companies may provide coverage for a pre-existing condition if your pet hasn’t exhibited symptoms or needed treatment for a certain period of time.

  • What is the best pet insurance company in New Mexico?

    Some of the best pet insurance companies in New Mexico include Pets Best, Embrace, and Healthy Paws. But the right pet health insurance policy varies based on your situation.

Sources

  1. Pets Best. "Pet Insurance That Pays Your Vet Directly."
  2. Embrace Pet Insurance. "What Discounts Could I Get for My Embrace Policy?."
  3. Healthy Paws. "Top-Rated Pet Insurance Plan."
  4. New Mexico Commission of Public Records, State Records Center and Archives. "Title 7 Health, Chapter 4 Disease Control, Part 2 Animal Control Requirements."
  5. New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. "Know Before You Go - FAQs."
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo