Best Pet Insurance in New Mexico (2024)

Updated November 20, 2024
Table of contents
Pets can add joy to your life. But as most pet owners know, furry companions come with many costs, including surprise vet bills.
New Mexico pets face a variety of health risks, from respiratory illness and heat stroke to encounters with coyotes and other wildlife. If you own a pet in New Mexico, a pet insurance policy can provide financial peace of mind during surprise vet visits.
On average, pet insurance policies cost $58 per month in New Mexico, according to data from Insurify partner Fletch. Comparing pet insurance quotes could help you find a policy for lower-than-average costs.
Dog insurance costs an average of $62 per month in New Mexico.
Cat insurance in the Land of Enchantment costs an average of $28 per month.
Pet insurance generally covers accidents and illnesses, which can help you save money on care during a pet health emergency.
Best pet insurance companies in New Mexico
New Mexico pet parents have many pet insurance companies to choose from. But some companies stand out from the crowd. The table below highlights the best pet insurance companies in the state for accident and illness pet insurance.
Insurance Company
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
|Pets Best
|$16
|$10
|$50 to $2,000 in $50 increments
|$2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$40
|$17
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Healthy Paws
|$42
|$16
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|Unlimited
|70% and 80%
Pets Best: Best for direct vet payments
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16
Sample monthly quote for cats: $10
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans
When you work with Pets Best, the company may be able to pay the vet directly for their portion of the bill.[1] Many pet parents may find it more convenient for the insurer to cover costs up front rather than wait for reimbursement. Besides painless payment, the company offers a range of affordable policies.
4-star Trustpilot rating
Highly rated mobile app
Option to pay vet directly
Limited number of available discounts
Doesn’t cover prescription food
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries
Embrace: Best for discount seekers
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $40
Sample monthly quote for cats: $17
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness rewards for routine care
Embrace’s Healthy Pet Discount Program offers a premium discount for each year your pet stays healthy. In addition to these savings, you can score a 10% discount for insuring multiple pets and 5% off for a qualifying military connection.[2]
Many pet parents can find an affordable way to insure their furry friend through this company, especially if their pet is lucky enough to avoid major health issues.
4-star Trustpilot rating
Multi-pet discount
Healthy Pet discount program can help you save
Processes claims within 10–15 business days
Older pets only eligible for accident-only coverage
Accident and illness plan doesn’t cover prescription food
Healthy Paws: Best for straightforward coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $42
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness
Healthy Paws offers a single policy option that covers accidents and illnesses. The plan comes with an unlimited payout feature, which means your pet remains covered regardless of how many expensive vet bills you have in a single year.[3]
You can customize the deductible amount and reimbursement rate. For pet parents seeking unlimited coverage for unexpected accidents and illnesses, this straightforward option might be the best fit. When it’s time to file a claim, you can expect a fast turnaround. The insurer process most claims within two business days.
4-star Trustpilot rating
Unlimited payouts included in single plan option
Covers medical care from licensed vets in Canada
No available add-ons
No available discounts
No coverage for after-life expenses, like cremation or burial
We researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, customer reviews, and costs. For each quote, we used a New Mexico address.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, $5,000 or more in annual coverage, and ZIP code 48127.
Cost of pet insurance in New Mexico
Pet insurance in New Mexico costs an average of $58 per month, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. Dog insurance costs an average of $62 per month, and cat insurance costs $28 per month, on average.
Overall, New Mexico pet owners pay slightly less than the national average of $68 per month to insure their four-legged family members.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in New Mexico
Pet insurance is especially important for pet parents in the Land of Enchantment due to the following risk factors in the state:
Extreme heat: The extreme heat possible in the state could lead to your pet overheating. Authorities recommend limiting your pet’s outdoor time to avoid heat dangers and potential emergency treatment.
Canine respiratory syndrome: Reports of a respiratory issue spreading between dogs in the state could be cause for concern. Some experts recommend avoiding dog parks and other places where dogs could pick up this germ from other pets.
Snakes: New Mexico is home to many rattlesnakes. If a rattlesnake bites your unlucky pet, it could need emergency care.
Wildlife: Large predators, like black bears and mountain lions, could pose a threat to pets in New Mexico.
New Mexico pet regulations and laws
The state of New Mexico expects pet owners to follow the rules listed below:
Rabies vaccines: Dogs and cats must be vaccinated against rabies at the age of 3 months. Pets must receive rabies boosters within the designated timeline.[4]
Leash laws: Many cities in New Mexico, like Albuquerque and Santa Fe, require owners to keep dogs on a leash when outside. The leash should be 8 feet or shorter.
Licensing: Many cities in New Mexico require pet owners to register dogs, which must wear a tag containing the license information on their collar.
Exotic pets: New Mexico doesn’t allow citizens to hold wild animals as pets.
Hiking rules: New Mexico offers many hiking opportunities in remote areas. While dogs are allowed in most state parks and even White Sands National Park, most parks require a leash.[5]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurance companies usually offer three main types of plans: accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness plans.
Accident-only plans tend to be the cheapest option. But you’ll only be able to file claims for vet bills related to accidents. Wellness plans are often an add-on option, which can provide a more robust level of coverage at a higher price point.
As you look for coverage, your pet’s age is a big factor. Generally, older pets require a more expensive premium than younger pets.
Another key factor is the annual deductible you choose. A higher deductible — which represents the amount you’ll have to pay out of pocket in a single year for unexpected vet bills — tends to lead to a lower premium. A lower deductible — which puts more of the financial risk on the insurer — usually leads to a higher premium.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans typically cover:
Acupuncture
Blood disorders
Broken bones
Cancer treatments
Chemotherapy
Chiropractic care
Chronic conditions
Cuts
Diabetes
Diarrhea
Ear infections
Heart disease
Hip dysplasia
Ingested objects
Medication related to accident or illness
Poisonings
Sprains
Surgeries
Vomiting
Notably, accident and illness plans generally don’t cover heartworm medication, flea medication, preventative care, and vaccines.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan typically covers injuries resulting from an accident. Covered care may include:
ACL tears
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Cuts
Ingested objects
Injuries or emergency accidents, like injuries after a car accident
Sprains
Like an accident and illness plan, an accident-only pet insurance policy usually doesn’t cover illnesses, preventative care, vaccines, or heartworm medication.
Wellness plan
Wellness plans provide coverage for preventative care, which may include:
Flea and heartworm medication
Physical exams
Preventative care
Vaccines
How to find the best pet insurance in New Mexico
As you look for the right pet insurance policy for your furry friend, keep the following steps in mind:
1. Determine what you need
Before you look for an insurer, decide what type of policy and level of coverage you need. For example, some pet parents might want wellness features, while others might prioritize unlimited coverage options.
2. Shop around
Different insurance companies consider various factors when determining your premium. Taking the time to compare quotes across multiple insurers is the best way to find affordable pet insurance for your situation.
3. Make adjustments
The cost of a pet insurance policy can change dramatically when you adjust the coverage limit or deductible amount. Consider tweaking your coverage to find affordable coverage options that protect your pet without becoming a major financial burden.
4. Read customer reviews
Before committing to a policy, read customer feedback about the company. If customers often report a complicated claims experience or unpleasant process, consider looking elsewhere for an insurance policy for your best friend.
New Mexico pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about pet insurance in New Mexico, the following information can help.
How much is pet insurance in New Mexico?
New Mexico pet parents pay an average of $58 per month for pet insurance. Cat owners pay an average of $28 per month for coverage, while dog owners pay an average of $62 per month.
Is pet insurance more expensive in New Mexico?
The national average cost of pet insurance is $67 per month, which is higher than the average monthly premium of $58 in New Mexico.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in New Mexico?
In New Mexico, as in other U.S. states, pet insurers usually don’t cover pre-existing medical conditions. But some companies may provide coverage for a pre-existing condition if your pet hasn’t exhibited symptoms or needed treatment for a certain period of time.
What is the best pet insurance company in New Mexico?
Some of the best pet insurance companies in New Mexico include Pets Best, Embrace, and Healthy Paws. But the right pet health insurance policy varies based on your situation.
