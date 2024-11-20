Best Pet Insurance in New Mexico (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in New Mexico

New Mexico pet parents have many pet insurance companies to choose from. But some companies stand out from the crowd. The table below highlights the best pet insurance companies in the state for accident and illness pet insurance.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $16 $10 $50 to $2,000 in $50 increments $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Embrace $40 $17 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Healthy Paws $42 $16 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 Unlimited 70% and 80%

Pets Best: Best for direct vet payments

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $16

Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans

When you work with Pets Best, the company may be able to pay the vet directly for their portion of the bill.[1] Many pet parents may find it more convenient for the insurer to cover costs up front rather than wait for reimbursement. Besides painless payment, the company offers a range of affordable policies.

Pros 4-star Trustpilot rating

Highly rated mobile app

Option to pay vet directly Cons Limited number of available discounts

Doesn’t cover prescription food

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries

Embrace: Best for discount seekers

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $40

Sample monthly quote for cats: $17

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness rewards for routine care

Embrace’s Healthy Pet Discount Program offers a premium discount for each year your pet stays healthy. In addition to these savings, you can score a 10% discount for insuring multiple pets and 5% off for a qualifying military connection.[2]

Many pet parents can find an affordable way to insure their furry friend through this company, especially if their pet is lucky enough to avoid major health issues.

Pros 4-star Trustpilot rating

Multi-pet discount

Healthy Pet discount program can help you save Cons Processes claims within 10–15 business days

Older pets only eligible for accident-only coverage

Accident and illness plan doesn’t cover prescription food

Healthy Paws: Best for straightforward coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $42

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness

Healthy Paws offers a single policy option that covers accidents and illnesses. The plan comes with an unlimited payout feature, which means your pet remains covered regardless of how many expensive vet bills you have in a single year.[3]

You can customize the deductible amount and reimbursement rate. For pet parents seeking unlimited coverage for unexpected accidents and illnesses, this straightforward option might be the best fit. When it’s time to file a claim, you can expect a fast turnaround. The insurer process most claims within two business days.

Pros 4-star Trustpilot rating

Unlimited payouts included in single plan option

Covers medical care from licensed vets in Canada Cons No available add-ons

No available discounts

No coverage for after-life expenses, like cremation or burial