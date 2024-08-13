>Pet Insurance

Best Pet Insurance in Texas (2024)

Embrace, Lemonade, and Pets Best offer some of the best pet insurance policies in Texas.

Updated August 13, 2024

Pet insurance helps pet parents care for their furry friends if they’re in an accident or become ill. It can also cover vet bills for routine care, including annual wellness checks to catch health issues early and vaccinations to prevent illness. The average cost of pet insurance for Texas pet owners is $59.13 per month, which is slightly lower than the national average of $66.98.

Here’s what you need to know about comparing pet insurance quotes and finding the right pet insurance company at the best price in the Lone Star State.

Quick Facts

  • Texas residents pay an average monthly rate of $62.75 for dog insurance and $30.06 for cat insurance.

  • Some cities in Texas require pet owners to spay or neuter their pets.

  • Pet insurance in Texas is slightly more expensive than in neighboring states, including Oklahoma and Louisiana.

Best pet insurance companies in Texas

You want to make sure you have the best pet insurance policy to keep your pet healthy and safe while still sticking to your budget. When you’re looking for an insurance company, price is important, but so are a number of factors, including deductible options, annual coverage limits, and reimbursement options.

Here are some of Insurify’s top choices for the best pet insurance companies for pet owners in Texas.

Insurance Company
Average Monthly Cost for Dogs
Average Monthly Cost for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
Embrace$23.79$16.50$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited70%, 80%, 90%
Lemonade$19.51$12$100, $250, $500, $750$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,00070%, 80%, 90%
Pets Best$23.83$19.48$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000$5,000, unlimited70%, 80%, 90%

Embrace: Best for curable pre-existing conditions

  • Average monthly quote for dogs: $23.79

  • Average monthly quote for cats: $16.50

Embrace pet insurance offers a range of deductibles, annual limits, and reimbursement options so you can customize your pet insurance to your needs. The company offers a quick and easy claims submission process through its website and app. The average claim takes 10–15 days to process.

Embrace also distinguishes between curable and incurable pre-existing conditions and may cover curable conditions if your pet is symptom-free for 12 months.

Plans available

  • Accident

  • Accident and illness

  • Wellness 

  • Optional add-ons

Pros

  • 24/7 pet health line

  • Exam fee coverage for all covered accidents and illnesses

  • Any licensed vet is eligible

Cons

  • No accident and illness enrollment for senior pets age 15 or older; they’re only eligible for accident-only coverage

  • Can’t customize accident-only plan for senior pets

  • No coverage for prescription food without a wellness plan

Lemonade: Best for add-on coverage options

  • Average monthly quote for dogs: $19.51

  • Average monthly quote for cats: $12

Not only does Lemonade offer affordable pet insurance, but it also provides a wide range of plans and add-on coverage options, allowing you to customize your animal’s plan. Add-ons include coverage for vet visit fees, dental illnesses, behavioral issues, physical therapy, and end-of-life coverage.

You can save with a variety of discounts, including 10% for bundling with other insurance products (homeowners, auto, life), 5% for insuring multiple pets, and 5% for paying annually.

Plans available

  • Accident and illness

  • Extended accident and illness

  • Preventative care

  • Optional add-ons

Pros

  • Quick and easy claims process through mobile app

  • Visit any licensed veterinarian in the U.S.

  • Competitive monthly premiums

Cons

  • Not available in all states

  • Only provides insurance for dogs and cats

  • Has limits around coverage for senior pets

Pets Best: Best for deductible options

  • Average monthly quote for dogs: $23.83

  • Average monthly quote for cats: $19.48

Pets Best offers a variety of ways to customize your pet’s insurance, including a wide range of deductible options starting as low as $50 and as high as $1,000. With Pets Best, you can take your furry best friend to any veterinary office in the U.S. or Canada, including specialty and emergency care clinics.

Pets Best offers online claims submissions that pay out in as little as two days after processing. It’s also one of the few pet insurance companies that offers to pay your vet directly.

Plans available

  • Accident only 

  • Accident and illness

  • Routine care and pet wellness coverage

Pros

  • No upper age limits for senior pets

  • 24/7 pet helpline

  • Accident and illness plans include periodontal disease coverage

Cons

  • Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues

  • Only provides coverage for dogs and cats

  • Only two options for annual coverage limits ($5,000 or unlimited)

  • To choose the best pet insurance companies in Texas, we researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting periods, and customer reviews.

    To calculate pet insurance costs, we used a Texas address. To determine the average quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old medium-sized mixed-breed male dog. For cat insurance, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.

    Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 annual deductible, and $15,000 or more in annual coverage.

Cost of pet insurance in Texas

The average cost of pet insurance in Texas is $59.13 per month, which is lower than the national average of $66.98, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. 

The average monthly cost of dog insurance is $62.75, and cat insurance is $30.06.

Pet insurance prices in Texas are slightly higher than in neighboring states, including Oklahoma, where dog insurance is $54.05 and cat insurance costs $31.88. In Louisiana, pet owners pay an average of $51.28 monthly for dog insurance and $27.40 for cat insurance.

Why pet insurance is important if you live in Texas

Without pet insurance, caring for your furry family member can cost a lot of money. Living in Texas, your pet might have more exposure to:

  • Snake bites: Texas is home to rattlesnakes, copperheads, and cottonmouth snakes.[1] If a snake bites your pet, you’ll want to take your pet to the nearest vet clinic to see if it needs an antivenom. Some pet insurance companies cover snake bites under accident-only coverage.

  • Parvovirus: Canine parvovirus is a very contagious, and sometimes fatal, disease that affects dogs. Puppies between 6 weeks and 6 months have the most cases, and certain breeds are more vulnerable than others.[2] Texas has a high prevalence of Parvo due to its warm climate and high dog population.

  • Chagas disease: Spread by insects known as “kissing bugs,” this parasite can enter your pet’s digestive tract and infect your animal. While some dogs will never develop symptoms, those that do have signs that are similar to heart disease. Chagas disease is common in Texas and other Gulf Coast states.[3]

Texas pet regulations and laws

To ensure you’re following the most up-to-date pet regulations and laws, check with your specific city. Some laws to consider in Texas include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/df30ef509c/dog.svg

    Puppy lemon laws

    If you purchase a dog from a breeder and your pet becomes sick, you might wonder if you have the right to a refund. While some states allow a refund, this isn’t the case in Texas.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/06226b9990/veterinary-96x96-blue_027-scalpel.svg

    Spay/neuter laws

    Some cities in Texas require you to spay or neuter your pets. In Fort Worth, for example, you must spay or neuter all female dogs and cats older than 6 months and all males older than 8 months, or you have to get an intact pet permit.[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/101x101/88ac443824/dog-collar.svg

    Leash laws

    Some cities in Texas also have leash laws. For example, in Beaumont, dogs that are outside of an enclosed area and off their owner’s property are considered “at large.”

Types of pet insurance coverage

Many pet insurance companies offer three categories of coverage — accident and illness, accident-only, and wellness coverage.

Accident-only coverage is the most cost-effective option but isn’t as comprehensive as accident and illness coverage. Accident and illness is the most popular option among pet owners, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association (NAPHIA).[5]

Accident and illness plan

If you’re like most pet owners in the U.S., you’ll opt for combined accident and illness plans. This type of coverage is more comprehensive than accident-only insurance, covering the diagnosis (such as X-rays and blood tests) and treatment of the illness, such as surgery or prescription medications. This type of plan typically doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions, pregnancy-related costs, cosmetic procedures, or alternative treatments.

Accident and illness plans include coverage for accidents plus illnesses, including:

  • Allergies

  • Cancer

  • Cruciate ligament injuries

  • Digestion issues 

  • Ear infections

  • Epilepsy 

  • Hip dysplasia 

  • Infections 

  • New chronic conditions, such as arthritis and diabetes

  • Skin and ear infections

  • Urinary tract infections

Accident-only plan

Accident-only pet insurance is less expensive than an accident and illness plan and provides coverage to treat accident-related medical care. For instance, if your dog is hit by a car and requires emergency surgery, an accident-only plan will help cover the costs, including any X-rays or diagnostic services. An accident-only plan doesn’t cover illnesses.

Here are some examples of what an accident-only policy typically covers:

  • Broken bones

  • Bite wounds

  • Foreign body ingestion

  • Lacerations 

  • Ligament tears

  • Motor vehicle accidents 

  • Poisoning 

Wellness plan

You can purchase wellness plans, also referred to as preventative or routine coverage, from many pet insurance companies as an additional policy for an extra cost. Some accident and illness plans might include some form of wellness coverage, such as dental benefits. Wellness coverage can help you pay for your pet’s regular care, which can help identify potential issues early.

Wellness pet insurance plans often cover:

  • Annual wellness exams

  • Blood work

  • Dental work

  • Parasite or heartworm tests

  • Screening and diagnostics

  • Vaccinations

How to find the best pet insurance in Texas

Follow the steps below to find an insurance policy for your pet:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/75706d0209/pets-96x96-green_032-dog.svg

    Evaluate your pet’s needs

    Different breeds of cats and dogs have different health risks. When selecting a coverage option, look for a plan that covers everything your pet might need. Don’t forget to compare companies on breed exclusions, limitations, and other coverage details. For example, if you have an older dog, confirm that the company doesn’t have any upper age limitations.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8329623678/money-96x96-blue_025-online-money.svg

    Compare multiple quotes

    When you’ve narrowed down your search to a few companies, compare coverage options and look at factors such as annual coverage limits, deductibles, and reimbursement rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/66ca036eea/customer-focused.svg

    Read customer reviews

    To set yourself up for a positive experience, take a look at customer reviews. This will give you a sense of other pet owners’ experiences with the pet insurance companies you’re considering. The last thing you want to deal with when your pet is hurt or ill is poor customer service.

Texas pet insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about pet insurance, this additional information can help you find the best coverage from the top-rated insurers in the Lone Star state.

  • What is the average cost of pet insurance in Texas?

    The overall average cost of pet insurance in Texas is $59.13 per month. The average monthly cost of dog insurance is $62.75, and cat insurance is $30.06, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner.

    The cost of pet insurance can vary based on a number of factors, including your ZIP code, pet’s age, and type of coverage you select.

  • Is pet insurance more expensive in Texas?

    The average cost of pet insurance in Texas is $59.13, which is lower than the national average rate of $66.98. Comparing quotes from at least three different pet insurance companies will help you find the best coverage for a price that fits within your budget.

  • Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Texas?

    Usually, no. Most pet insurance companies don’t cover pre-existing conditions. Some companies, such as Embrace, distinguish between a curable and incurable pre-existing condition and may cover curable conditions if your pet goes 12 months symptom-free.

  • Do all vets take pet insurance in Texas?

    Pet insurance doesn’t typically require acceptance from your vet. Most policies require the pet owner to pay out of pocket, submit a claim, and then the insurance company reimburses for the claim. Most pet insurance companies allow visits to any veterinarian with a license in your state.

  • What is the best level of pet insurance?

    The best level of pet insurance for you and your furry friend will depend on your pet’s individual history, needs, and budget. Most pet owners in the U.S. opt for comprehensive coverage that offers accident, illness, and potentially some included wellness coverage.

