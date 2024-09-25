Best Pet Insurance in Colorado (2024)

6 years experience in personal finance writing
Updated December 6, 2024
Colorado pet parents pay an average monthly premium of $78 for pet insurance, which is a bit higher than the national average premium of $67. Pet insurance is usually worth the cost since it can help protect your pet’s health and offset the costs related to unexpected accidents or injuries.
Here’s what you should know about the best insurers for Colorado residents and how to find the right pet insurance products for your dog or cat.
Spot, Healthy Paws, and ASPCA are the best pet insurance companies for Colorado pet owners.
Colorado pets are at risk for rattlesnake bites, poisonous plants, and frostbite.
You can find the best pet insurance policy for your coverage needs by comparing quotes from at least three different insurers.
Best pet insurance companies in Colorado
The best pet insurance company for you will depend on your pet’s age, health history, and your ZIP code. Learn more about three of the best options for Colorado cat owners and dog owners below.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Spot
|$70
|$47
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Healthy Paws
|$51
|$19
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|Unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|ASPCA
|$40
|$18
|$100, $250, $500
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
Spot: Best for comprehensive coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $70
Sample monthly quote for cats: $47
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
Spot Pet Insurance entered the market in 2019, so the company has less operating experience than some of its competitors. But thanks to its customizable coverage options, Spot has quickly become one of the top pet insurance companies.
When you sign up for a Spot Pet Insurance plan, you can choose from a wide variety of deductibles and reimbursement amounts. You also have the option to add on a wellness plan. And if you’re looking for ways to save, you can choose an accident-only plan for your pets.[1]
Unlimited reimbursement option available
Many different deductible amounts
Accident-only coverage available
More expensive than other insurers
14-day waiting period for accidents
Newer to pet insurance industry
Healthy Paws: Best for unlimited coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $51
Sample monthly quote for cats: $19
Plans available: Accident and illness
Owned by insurance company Chubb, Healthy Paws is a great option for anyone looking for unlimited annual or lifetime payouts. The company covers alternative therapies that other pet insurers may not cover, like acupuncture and chiropractic care.[2]
No maximum annual or lifetime payouts
Covers alternative therapies
Processes most claims in two days
Only one plan type available
Doesn’t cover exam fees
More restrictions on coverage than other insurers
ASPCA: Best for pets with hereditary conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $40
Sample monthly quote for cats: $18
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care
ASPCA offers a wide variety of coverage options and is one of the only insurers that also covers horses. If you choose an accident and illness policy, your pet will receive coverage for hereditary conditions like heart disease, eye disorders, and hip dysplasia.[3] ASPCA doesn’t have an upper age limit for coverage, making the company a good option for older pets.
One of the least expensive options listed
Many different types of coverage limits
Covers hereditary and congenital conditions
Must contact the insurer for unlimited coverage
No online chat or 24/7 customer service
14-day waiting period for accidents
To calculate the cost for each quote, we used a Colorado address. For the sample dog quote, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed, medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage. We also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Colorado
Colorado residents pay an average monthly rate of $82 for dog insurance and $46 per month for cat insurance.
In comparison, the national average is $71 per month for dogs and $37 per month for cats. The only states with higher average pet insurance costs are California and Connecticut.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Colorado
Veterinary expenses are increasing across the board and rose 7.6% from May 2023 to May 2024, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.[4] A pet insurance policy is a great way to protect yourself from high vet bills and ensure your pet gets the medical care it needs.
Dogs and cats living in Colorado face some of the following common hazards:[5]
Snake bites: Colorado pets are at risk for rattlesnake bites, which can come with very negative health consequences — especially for small dogs and cats.
Poisonous plants: Your property may have poisonous plants that are hazardous to pets, like azaleas, hydrangeas, and lilies.
Frostbite: Colorado has very cold winters, and pets left outside on extremely cold days are at risk for frostbite.
Heatstroke: Leaving your pets outdoors during hot summer days puts them at higher risk for heatstroke.
Toxic chemicals: Pets are at risk for ingesting toxic chemicals during every season. Watch out for antifreeze during the winter months and insecticides and fertilizer during spring and summer.
Colorado pet regulations and laws
If you’re a pet owner in Colorado, these are some state laws and regulations you’ll want to know about:
Vaccinations: All dogs and cats older than 4 months must receive a rabies vaccination.
Spay and neuter: Pet owners must have their dogs and cats spayed or neutered when they’re 6 months or older.
Leash laws: Colorado doesn’t have a statewide leash law for dogs, but individual cities may impose one. For example, Denver has a leash law, and dogs caught off-leash will either face impoundment or the owner will receive a fine.
Liability: If your dog bites and severely injures another person, that person has the right to bring a civil lawsuit against you. The only exception is if your dog bites that person while they’re illegally trespassing on your property.
Types of pet insurance coverage
The two main types of pet insurance available are accident and illness and accident-only coverage. Most insurers offer accident and illness policies, which is the most robust coverage you can find. Accident-only policies are a good way to protect yourself from major vet bills related to your pet’s injuries, but not all insurance companies offer this option.
Increasingly, many insurers are also beginning to offer add-on wellness plans that cover the cost of routine visits and dental care.
Take a closer look at each plan type more closely to see what the coverage includes below.
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness policy covers the following health issues:
Illnesses: This includes minor illnesses like ear infections, UTIs, or colds.
Accidents: An accident and illness plan will also cover accidents, including broken bones, lacerations, and toxic ingestions.
Chronic conditions: This policy also covers chronic conditions like cancer treatments, arthritis, and heart disease.
Behavioral problems: Accident and illness coverage may cover behavioral problems like excessive licking, barking, or destructive chewing.
Dental conditions: If your pet breaks a tooth or needs a root canal, this policy will cover it.
Diagnostic testing: This plan can cover any diagnostic testing to diagnose a medical condition, like X-rays or MRIs.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only policy covers the costs of care following accidents, including the following medical conditions:
Accidents: Accident-only coverage pays for accidents like swallowing a foreign object, breaking a bone, or colliding with a moving vehicle.
Heat stroke: It also covers heatstroke treatment for pets left outside or in a hot car for too long.
Lacerations: If your pet cuts itself on a sharp object, accident-only coverage will pay to treat the condition.
Wellness plan
Wellness plans reimburse you for a portion of the money spent on preventative care, like routine exams, vaccines, dental cleanings, and fecal exams. Some wellness plans may also cover parasite prevention and microchipping fees. Pet owners often purchase this coverage on top of an existing accident and illness or accident-only plan.
How to find the best pet insurance in Colorado
Many different factors can affect the cost of pet insurance, including your pet’s age, health history, and breed. You can take the following steps to find the best pet insurance coverage in Colorado:[6]
Consider your pet’s breed
When you’re shopping for pet insurance, it’s important to consider your pet’s breed. For example, if your pet has genetic predispositions to certain health conditions, you’ll want to look for an insurer that will cover it.
Understand any exclusions
Before choosing a pet insurer, you want to understand what that company won’t cover. For example, you’ll want to check if that insurer has any age limits for coverage, breed exclusions, or waiting periods.
Look for additional benefits
You should also consider any additional benefits offered, like a 24/7 pet hotline or direct vet pay.
Shop around
It’s a good idea to receive and compare quotes from at least three different pet insurance companies. This will allow you to compare the price, coverage, and discounts each company offers.
Colorado pet insurance FAQs
Pet insurance is optional coverage, but it’s usually worth the cost. By investing in pet insurance, you won’t have to turn down necessary medical coverage for your pet because you can’t afford it. Here’s some additional information about buying pet insurance in Colorado.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Colorado?
Pet insurance in Colorado costs more than the national average, and it’s more expensive than most other states. You can save money on pet insurance by choosing an accident-only plan or a higher deductible.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in Colorado?
Colorado pet owners pay an average monthly premium of $82 for dogs and $46 for cats. The average overall monthly rate for pet insurance is $78. The only states with higher monthly costs are California and Connecticut.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Colorado?
No. Pet insurance won’t cover pre-existing conditions. But you may be able to find coverage if your pet’s condition is curable or if it remains symptom-free for a certain period of time.
Jamie Johnson is a Kansas City-based personal finance writer whose work has been featured on several of the top finance and business sites in the country, including Insider, Credit Karma, Bankrate, Rocket Mortgage, Fox Business, Quicken Loans, and The Balance. For the past six years, she's dedicated more than 10,000 hours of research and writing to more than 2,000 articles about personal finance topics.
Jamie has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.
