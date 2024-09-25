Best Pet Insurance in Colorado (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Colorado

The best pet insurance company for you will depend on your pet’s age, health history, and your ZIP code. Learn more about three of the best options for Colorado cat owners and dog owners below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $70 $47 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Healthy Paws $51 $19 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 Unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% ASPCA $40 $18 $100, $250, $500 $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90%

Spot: Best for comprehensive coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $70

Sample monthly quote for cats: $47

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness

Spot Pet Insurance entered the market in 2019, so the company has less operating experience than some of its competitors. But thanks to its customizable coverage options, Spot has quickly become one of the top pet insurance companies.

When you sign up for a Spot Pet Insurance plan, you can choose from a wide variety of deductibles and reimbursement amounts. You also have the option to add on a wellness plan. And if you’re looking for ways to save, you can choose an accident-only plan for your pets.[1]

Pros Unlimited reimbursement option available

Many different deductible amounts

Accident-only coverage available Cons More expensive than other insurers

14-day waiting period for accidents

Newer to pet insurance industry

Healthy Paws: Best for unlimited coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $51

Sample monthly quote for cats: $19

Plans available: Accident and illness

Owned by insurance company Chubb, Healthy Paws is a great option for anyone looking for unlimited annual or lifetime payouts. The company covers alternative therapies that other pet insurers may not cover, like acupuncture and chiropractic care.[2]

Pros No maximum annual or lifetime payouts

Covers alternative therapies

Processes most claims in two days Cons Only one plan type available

Doesn’t cover exam fees

More restrictions on coverage than other insurers

ASPCA: Best for pets with hereditary conditions

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $40

Sample monthly quote for cats: $18

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care

ASPCA offers a wide variety of coverage options and is one of the only insurers that also covers horses. If you choose an accident and illness policy, your pet will receive coverage for hereditary conditions like heart disease, eye disorders, and hip dysplasia.[3] ASPCA doesn’t have an upper age limit for coverage, making the company a good option for older pets.

Pros One of the least expensive options listed

Many different types of coverage limits

Covers hereditary and congenital conditions Cons Must contact the insurer for unlimited coverage

No online chat or 24/7 customer service

14-day waiting period for accidents