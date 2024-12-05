Best Pet Insurance in Delaware (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Delaware

The right pet insurance can provide peace of mind and protect you from unexpected vet bills. But everyone has their own needs, so it’s important to compare multiple options. Here are the three best insurers for pet parents in Delaware.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $47 $25 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Healthy Paws $50 $24 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 Unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Paw Protect $44 $31 $100, $250, $500 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Spot: Best for customized coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $47

Sample monthly quote for cats: $25

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Spot pet insurance is the best option for anyone looking for comprehensive coverage options. You can pick from three plans, and Spot offers a wide variety of deductibles, annual coverage limits, and reimbursement rates. This allows you to create a plan that meets your pet’s needs and fits within your budget.

Pros Covers behavioral issues and alternative therapies

Covers curable pre-existing conditions

Unlimited annual coverage Cons 14-day waiting period for coverage

Premiums increase as your pet ages

No option to pay your vet directly

Healthy Paws: Best for fast claim processing

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $50

Sample monthly quote for cats: $24

Plans available: Accident and illness

Healthy Paws is a great option thanks to its quick claims reimbursement. The company processes most claims within two days, and it offers unlimited annual payouts. You can also request to have Healthy Paws pay your vet directly, though you have to request a direct deposit ahead of treatment.

Pros Promises quick claims processing

Unlimited annual payouts

Option to pay your vet directly Cons Doesn’t cover preventative care

Doesn’t offer an accident-only plan

15-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses

Paw Protect: Best for quick accident coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44

Sample monthly quote for cats: $31

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Paw Protect is a good choice if you’re looking for quick coverage. Accident coverage starts two days after you buy your policy. In comparison, other pet insurance companies make you wait two weeks before coverage begins.

Paw Protect also has a 24/7 pet telehealth line, which is a great resource for pet owners. You’ll have access to veterinary experts who can answer questions about your pet’s symptoms and recommend whether a trip to the vet is warranted.

Pros 24/7 pet telehealth line

Offers a 10% multi-pet discount and a 5% military discount

Accident coverage begins two days after purchasing your policy Cons You’ll pay a deductible and a copay every time you file a claim

No mobile app

$25 one-time admin fee