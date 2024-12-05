Best Pet Insurance in Delaware (2024)

6 years experience in personal finance writing
If you have a pet, you want to ensure it gets the best veterinary care possible. But an unexpected illness or injury could end up costing hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and many people don’t have that kind of cash on hand.
Purchasing pet insurance reduces the stress that comes with unexpected vet bills. Let’s look at the best options for buying pet insurance in Delaware and the most important factors to consider.
Spot, Healthy Paws, and Paw Protect are the three best options for pet insurance policies in Delaware.
Pet owners pay an average monthly rate of $76 for dogs and $40 for cats for pet insurance in Delaware.
Ticks are one of the biggest risks for pets in Delaware.
Best pet insurance companies in Delaware
The right pet insurance can provide peace of mind and protect you from unexpected vet bills. But everyone has their own needs, so it’s important to compare multiple options. Here are the three best insurers for pet parents in Delaware.
|Spot
|$47
|$25
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Healthy Paws
|$50
|$24
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|Unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Paw Protect
|$44
|$31
|$100, $250, $500
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Spot: Best for customized coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $47
Sample monthly quote for cats: $25
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Spot pet insurance is the best option for anyone looking for comprehensive coverage options. You can pick from three plans, and Spot offers a wide variety of deductibles, annual coverage limits, and reimbursement rates. This allows you to create a plan that meets your pet’s needs and fits within your budget.
Covers behavioral issues and alternative therapies
Covers curable pre-existing conditions
Unlimited annual coverage
14-day waiting period for coverage
Premiums increase as your pet ages
No option to pay your vet directly
Healthy Paws: Best for fast claim processing
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $50
Sample monthly quote for cats: $24
Plans available: Accident and illness
Healthy Paws is a great option thanks to its quick claims reimbursement. The company processes most claims within two days, and it offers unlimited annual payouts. You can also request to have Healthy Paws pay your vet directly, though you have to request a direct deposit ahead of treatment.
Promises quick claims processing
Unlimited annual payouts
Option to pay your vet directly
Doesn’t cover preventative care
Doesn’t offer an accident-only plan
15-day waiting period for accidents and illnesses
Paw Protect: Best for quick accident coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44
Sample monthly quote for cats: $31
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Paw Protect is a good choice if you’re looking for quick coverage. Accident coverage starts two days after you buy your policy. In comparison, other pet insurance companies make you wait two weeks before coverage begins.
Paw Protect also has a 24/7 pet telehealth line, which is a great resource for pet owners. You’ll have access to veterinary experts who can answer questions about your pet’s symptoms and recommend whether a trip to the vet is warranted.
24/7 pet telehealth line
Offers a 10% multi-pet discount and a 5% military discount
Accident coverage begins two days after purchasing your policy
You’ll pay a deductible and a copay every time you file a claim
No mobile app
$25 one-time admin fee
We selected the best pet insurers in Delaware after researching more than a dozen different companies. We used a Delaware address and ZIP code when applying for each quote. For dog insurance, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cat insurance, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage. We also researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
Cost of pet insurance in Delaware
In Delaware, pet owners pay an average monthly premium of $72 for pet insurance, exceeding the national average of $67 per month. Pet insurance for dogs costs an average monthly rate of $76, while cat insurance has an average monthly rate of $40.
These higher-than-average costs may be partly due to the fact that Delaware is one of the most expensive states for veterinary care. Delaware also scores in the top 10 for states with the highest cost of emergency vet care, according to pet insurance company Lemonade.[1]
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Delaware
These are some of the top reasons why purchasing pet insurance is important in Delaware:
Ticks and Lyme disease: Ticks are common in Delaware, and many can be found right in your backyard. They’re active year-round, and pets aren’t immune to tick bites. Ticks can lead to Lyme disease and other illnesses.
Poisonous plants: Delaware is home to several poisonous plants, including poison ivy, poison oak, and water hemlock. Each can cause severe reactions in pets, possibly requiring vet visits and treatment.
Severe storms: Delaware is a coastal state subject to severe storms with heavy winds, rain, and flooding. Severe storms can be stressful for pets and possibly expose them to contaminated water.
Extreme heat: Delaware often experiences high temperatures during the summer months, putting pets at risk for dehydration and heat stroke.
Delaware pet regulations and laws
Delaware pet parents need to be aware of these pet regulations and laws:
Leash laws: Dogs aren’t permitted to run off leash in public areas. Violating this law comes with a $50 civil penalty.
Licensing requirements: All Delaware dogs and cats older than 6 months must be licensed. Failing to license your pets can lead to fines and penalties.
Dangerous dog laws: Delaware also has laws addressing dangerous dogs and the threat they pose to others. A dog is dangerous if it has previously attacked another person or animal without provocation. Owners must register dangerous dogs with the state, keep them confined, and display warning signs on the property.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Accident and illness is the most common type of pet insurance, but accident-only coverage is also a good option for older pets or anyone looking to save money. Wellness plans can cover the cost of routine visits, dental exams, and certain vaccinations.
Here’s a look at the three main types of pet insurance plans and what each covers.[2]
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness plan covers accidents like broken bones, cuts, or swallowed objects and major and minor illnesses. It also covers the following:
Chronic conditions
Labwork
Prescriptions
Surgeries
X-rays
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan provides coverage for treatment resulting from accidents like broken bones, lacerations, accidental poisoning, or ingesting foreign objects. It also covers any testing, medication, or surgeries needed as a result of that accident.
But this plan won’t cover any illnesses or chronic conditions your pet experiences. And it won’t provide coverage for routine visits, vaccinations, or dental care.
Wellness plan
Wellness plans can help keep pets healthy and catch problems early before they become major issues. A wellness program may cover the following items:
Dental cleanings
Flea, tick, and heartworm medications
Microchipping services
Routine lab work
Routine visits
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Delaware
The best pet insurance varies depending on your pet’s breed, age, and medical history. Here are the steps you can take to find pet insurance that meets your pet’s needs and fits within your budget:[3]
Consider your pet’s needs
Different types of pets need different coverage. For example, an older pet may be able to get by with an accident-only policy. You’ll also want to find pet health insurance that doesn’t have any upper-age limits on coverage. Meanwhile, puppies and kittens may benefit from accident and illness coverage, as well as a wellness plan.
Ask for recommendations
Ask your veterinarian if they can recommend any pet insurance companies they’ve had a good experience with. You can also ask for referrals from friends and family members.
Compare multiple quotes
Shopping around is the best way to find affordable pet insurance that meets your coverage needs. Apply for free quotes from at least three different insurers and see which offers you the best price and coverage options.
Delaware pet insurance FAQs
It can take some time to find the right pet insurance company, but it’s worth the effort. The following information may help you in your search for Delaware pet insurance.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Delaware?
Pet insurance in Delaware costs an average monthly rate of $72, which is higher than the national average. This could be because veterinary and emergency veterinary services are more expensive in the state.
How much is pet insurance in Delaware?
Pet insurance in Delaware costs an average of $76 per month for dogs and $40 per month for cats.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Delaware?
No. Pet insurance in Delaware — like most states — doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions. A pre-existing condition is a health issue or condition your pet developed prior to the start of your policy.
What is the best pet insurance company in Delaware?
The best pet insurance company will vary depending on your budget and your pet’s needs. But if you’re looking for some places to begin looking, Spot, Healthy Paws, and Paw Protect are three excellent options. Certain pet insurance companies, like Lemonade and ManyPets, don’t offer coverage in Delaware yet.
