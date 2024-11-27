Best Pet Insurance in West Virginia (2024)

3 years of content writing
Table of contents
Common pet ailments in West Virginia — like snake bites, rabies, and parvovirus — can result in thousands of dollars in medical expenses for pet owners. Luckily, pet insurance can help. Pet insurance covers unexpected vet bills due to accidents and illnesses, so you can give your furry friend the quality healthcare it deserves while enjoying peace of mind.
Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance in West Virginia so you can find the best plan for your needs and pet.
West Virginians can purchase an accident and illness policy for comprehensive coverage and an accident-only policy for more affordable coverage.
The average monthly cost of pet insurance in West Virginia is about $49, which is lower than the U.S. monthly average of $67.
Most pet insurance policies exclude coverage for pre-existing conditions.
Best pet insurance companies in West Virginia
The best pet insurance company in the Mountain State for you depends on your pet’s needs and your financial situation. The table below shows sample rates for cats and dogs from some of the top pet insurance companies in West Virginia.
|Figo
|$18
|$7
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Embrace
|$42
|$28
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|AKC
|$25
|$17
|$100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
Figo: Best for cheap pet insurance
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $18
Sample monthly quote for cats: $7
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness
West Virginia pet owners who want to save money should consider Figo for its cheaper-than-average coverage. This company offers the lowest rates for pet insurance in West Virginia and provides a wide range of coverage options for customizability.
No age limit to enroll pets
30-day money-back guarantee
Comprehensive mobile app with unique benefits
Many customer complaints about claim denials
Only identifies pre-existing conditions when you file a claim
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions and 14-day waiting period for illnesses
Embrace: Best for wellness plans
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $42
Sample monthly quote for cats: $28
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
If you’re a pet parent who wants to manage preventative care costs, look into the Embrace Wellness Rewards plan. It reimburses routine care expenses up to an annual limit of $300, $500, or $700, depending on your plan. In addition, it offers unique wellness benefits such as grooming, training, gland expression, and more.
Several available coverage options
10% multi-pet discount
Unique wellness coverages not found with other insurers
Limited accident and illness coverage for older pets
More expensive than competitors
No early cancellations
AKC: Best for pre-existing conditions
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25
Sample monthly quote for cats: $17
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness
AKC offers comprehensive coverage for pre-existing conditions, and the company covers curable and incurable pre-existing conditions once you reach 365 days of continuous coverage.
Cheaper than the national average
Many coverage options
Can submit claims using mail, email, fax, or mobile app
Limited coverage for fights with another animal and ingestion of foreign objects and toxins
Can only enroll senior pets in an accident-only plan
Charges a monthly service fee of $3
Insurify chose the best pet companies by researching and comparing various factors, including coverage options, deductible options, discounts, covered pets, waiting periods, and customer reviews. For each quote, we used a West Virginia address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in West Virginia
The average cost of pet insurance in West Virginia is $53 per month for dog insurance and $25 per month for cat insurance.
This is cheaper than the national average cost of $71 for dogs and $37 for cats, according to Insurify data.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in West Virginia
Pet insurance protects your pet against various risks in West Virginia, including:
Canine parvovirus: Several shelters across the state have reported a rise in this contagious and fatal disease.[1] Fortunately, a preventive plan can cover parvo vaccinations.
Rabies: Your pet can contract this fatal disease from wild animals such as raccoons.[2] A wellness plan can cover vaccinations to prevent it.
Snake bites: West Virginia has some of the highest instances of snake bites in the country.[3] The accident portion of your policy reimburses you for medical treatment it a snake bites your pet.
West Virginia pet regulations and laws
Pet owners must adhere to several pet regulations and laws regarding pet ownership in West Virginia, including:
Rabies vaccination laws: Dogs and cats older than 6 months must receive a rabies vaccine with three-year immunity. This must be followed by a booster after one year.[4]
Leash laws: West Virginia doesn’t have statewide leash laws, but it holds owners responsible for any damages or injuries caused by pets that roam freely. It’s a good idea to check your city or county’s specific leash laws, as they may vary.
Dangerous dog laws: Anyone with a dog generally considered vicious must obtain a special $10 license from the county assessor. In addition to a standard license, the state requires owners to securely contain these dogs.[5]
Types of pet insurance coverage
In general, pet insurance companies offer three types of plans. An accident and illness plan provides the most comprehensive coverage. It’s often the most popular but also the most expensive plan.
An accident-only policy provides basic coverage exclusively for injuries due to accidents. It’s cheaper than accident and illness insurance but provides limited coverage.
Finally, West Virginia pet parents can also buy a wellness plan. These plans can be an affordable way to manage the annual cost of routine care by spreading it into monthly payments.
Accident and illness plans offer a broad range of coverages. These plans can cover injuries due to unexpected accidents like:
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Car impacts
Cuts and lacerations
Ingested toxins
Swallowed objects
Torn ligaments
Accident and illness plans can also cover a range of acute and chronic illnesses, such as:
Allergies
Arthritis
Cancer
Ear infections
Epilepsy
Hip dysplasia
Skin infections
Urinary tract infections (UTIs)
Additionally, accident and illness policies reimburse you for unexpected diagnostic tests and emergency treatments, including:
Blood work
Hospitalization
MRIs
Prescription medications
Surgery
Sutures
Ultrasounds
X-rays
While accident and illness policies offer broad protection, you should be aware of several exclusions. They won’t cover pre-existing conditions, preventative care, elective and cosmetic services, breeding and pregnancy, or experimental treatment.
Accident-only plans cover the same accidents as an accident and illness plan but exclude treatment for illnesses. If you’re on a tight budget, an accident-only plan can be a cost-effective option for emergencies. If you opt for an accident-only policy, consider building a rainy day fund for unexpected pet illnesses to afford medical care when your pet gets sick.
Accident-only plans also have exclusions for pre-existing conditions, preventative care, and elective services.
Since a standard pet insurance policy excludes preventative care, wellness plans can cover this gap. You pay an extra cost to include a wellness add-on to your pet insurance. Then, your insurance company will pay for preventative care services up to your limit. Note that policies may have a per-service or per-condition limit.
Some routine expenses that wellness plans cover include:
Blood tests
Fecal tests
Flea and tick prevention
Microchipping
Routine vet visits
Urinalysis
Vaccinations
Wellness plans don’t cover accidents or illnesses, pre-existing conditions, non-preventative treatments, elective and cosmetic procedures, or breeding and pregnancy.
How to find the best pet insurance in West Virginia
Most pet insurers don’t cover pre-existing health conditions — even if a previous insurer covered it. That’s why it’s important to buy the right coverage from the start.
Below are a few tips to find the best pet insurance in West Virginia:
Evaluate your pet’s needs
Different companies offer different coverages. Before buying a policy, compare insurers based on your pet’s breed, age, species, and potential health issues (your vet can help you with this). If your pet had a previous health problem, received treatment, and is now cured, look for an insurer that covers curable pre-existing conditions.
Consider your financial situation
It’s a good idea to only buy as much coverage as you can afford. While accident and illness policies are more comprehensive, accident-only policies are cheaper if you’re on a budget.
Compare different pet insurance companies
Pet insurance premiums can vary widely by company, so you’ll want to obtain quotes from multiple insurers. Ensure each quote has similar coverage details — including the annual deductible, reimbursement rate, and policy limit — for the most accurate comparison.
West Virginia pet insurance FAQs
Finding the right pet insurance can be confusing. Check out the additional information below about pet insurance in West Virginia.
How much is pet insurance in West Virginia?
The average cost of pet insurance in West Virginia is $53 per month for dogs and $25 per month for cats. The cost of your pet insurance policy can vary based on your location and coverage options, as well as your pet’s age, species, size, and breed.
Is pet insurance more expensive in West Virginia?
No. Pet insurance in West Virginia is less expensive than the national average rates of $72 per month for dogs and $38 per month for cats.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in West Virginia?
Most pet insurers won’t cover pre-existing conditions in West Virginia. But AKC will cover curable and incurable pre-existing conditions after 365 days of continuous coverage.
What is the best pet insurance company in West Virginia?
The best pet insurance company in West Virginia depends on the cost and your coverage needs. The cheapest company is Figo, the most customizable is Embrace, and AKC is the best for pre-existing conditions, based on Insurify’s research.
