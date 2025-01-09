Best Pet Insurance in Nevada (2025)

8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
Nevada is a diverse state. Whether you’re hiking with your dog in Red Rock Canyon or cuddling up with your cat in Reno, one thing’s certain: The right pet insurance can give you the peace of mind that you’ll be able to take care of unexpected vet bills for most of your pet’s health issues.
Pet insurance in Nevada costs an average of $35 per month for cats and $67 per month for dogs. But the cost of a pet insurance policy depends on many factors, including your ZIP code, your pet’s age, and more. Here’s what you should know about finding pet insurance in the Silver State.
Nevada is home to six different types of venomous snakes, but most types of pet insurance plans generally cover treatment from snake bites.[1]
Most insurers offer three policy options: accident and illness, accident only, and optional wellness coverage.
Nevada pet insurance costs slightly less than the national monthly averages of $37 per month for cats and $71 per month for dogs.
Best pet insurance companies in Nevada
It can be overwhelming to shop for policies if you’re a Nevada pet owner since you have so many options for pet health insurance. To help you get started in your search, you can see the best pet insurance companies that don’t skimp on quality service below.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limits
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Figo
|$24
|$10
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Pets Best
|$17
|$11
|$50–$2,000, in $50 increments
|$2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Lemonade
|$22
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000–$100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
Figo: Best for cat owners
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $24
Sample monthly quote for cats: $10
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness powerup, exam fee powerup
Cats can live a long time, and some insurers will drop older pets right when they need help the most. Figo doesn’t do that, though, making it a good option for cat owners — especially given its low price tag. And if you’re one of the many thousands of military members currently stationed in Nevada, you could qualify for an extra discount.[2]
No maximum pet age limit
Offers pre-existing condition review at policy start
5% discount for military and multi-pet households
More expensive for dogs
Lackluster reviews from customers
Doesn’t offer accident-only policies
Pets Best: Best for dog owners
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $17
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident only, essential, plus, elite, wellness
Pets Best offers the lowest rate on dog insurance. It also offers a wide range of plan choices that allow you better control over your pet insurance costs. Many insurers will extend coverage to pre-existing conditions if your pet is healthy for a while, but Pets Best doesn’t — something to keep in mind if your pet has had medical issues in the past.
Good reviews from customers
Many ways to create a tailored plan
Can send payment directly to your vet
Strict exclusions for all pre-existing conditions
Amount of coverage options can be overwhelming
$5 fee for monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual payments
Lemonade: Best for customizable plans
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22
Sample monthly quote for cats: $11
Plans available: Accident and illness, preventative, add-ons for vet visit fees, physical therapy, end of life and remembrance, dental illness, and behavioral conditions
You won’t have any problem finding the right coverage options with Lemonade pet insurance — in fact, if anything, you’ll have more decisions to make. That’s great because you can dial in your price and coverages exactly where you need them based on your pet’s needs. But it’s more of a journey to get a quote than with most other pet insurers.
More flexible plans
Highly rated mobile app
Lots of discount options
Doesn’t offer unlimited coverage
Exclusions for bilateral conditions
Analysis paralysis with choice options
For each quote, we used a Nevada address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
From there, we looked through each company’s policies for important factors like the waiting periods, levels of coverage available, reimbursement rates, types of veterinary care covered, customer reviews from reliable sources, and more. We used this information to narrow the list down to the three best pet insurers charging the lowest premiums in Nevada.
Cost of pet insurance in Nevada
Pet insurance typically costs $35 per month for cats and $67 per month for dogs in Nevada, based on average monthly premiums. This is about 7% cheaper for cats and dogs than the national average.
Your exact costs may be different depending on your pet’s breed, species, age, and more.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Nevada
Nevada’s dry climate spares pets from diseases common in many other states, including mosquito- and tick-borne diseases. But Nevada pet owners face other challenges:
Pools: Pet pool safety is just as important as kid pool safety when you’re cooling off from the summer heat, especially for many breeds that can’t swim well, like bulldogs.
Snakes: Rattlesnakes are common in Nevada, even in urban areas. It’s possible to train dogs to avoid rattlesnakes, but if a snake bites your dog, it’ll need lifesaving vet help right away.
Giardia: This gut-wrenching disease is common in Nevada. Pets easily get this parasite from the environment and can pass it on to their owners.[3]
Heatstroke: This is an ever-present danger in Nevada due to how high and how quickly the temperature can rise. Immediate treatment can save your pet’s life but can be costly.
Nevada pet regulations and laws
Nevada pet owners are subject to multiple rules that may vary depending on where you live within the state. It’s best to check with your county and local government.
Here’s an example of what to look for:
Licensing: Your city may require you to register any cats and dogs you own. You may also need to microchip or keep a tag on your pet.
Spay/neuter requirements: Dogs and cats older than 4 months must be spayed or neutered if you live in some areas, like Henderson and Las Vegas.
Rabies vaccinations: All Nevada cats and dogs must stay current on rabies vaccinations.
Household pet limits: Pet owners in some areas, like Clark County, can’t keep more than three cats and dogs.[4]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Individual insurance contracts aren’t one-size-fits-all. Each pet insurance company offers a range of coverage options. The particular details vary by insurer, but you’ll find three broad types of plan options from most companies.
Accident and illness plan
The pet insurance plan that most insurers offer is an accident and illness plan. It’s the most popular option because it’s the best way to cover your pet against the widest range of medical conditions and injuries, including:
Broken bones and other accidental injuries
Cancer treatments and surgeries
Canine parvovirus and other illnesses
Diagnostic tests for covered conditions
Glaucoma and other eye conditions
Pet insurance companies typically don’t cover pre-existing conditions, though some insurers will after a certain amount of time has passed. Orthopedic conditions like hip dysplasia sometimes have longer waiting periods than others.
Accident-only plan
If you still want to help your pet but don’t want to pay as much for coverage, many insurers offer an accident-only policy that covers medical emergencies but not illnesses. It’s usually cheaper than an accident and illness plan.
Here are a few examples of emergency treatments this type of plan will pay for:
Car accidents
Dog park injuries
Intestinal blockages
Poisoning
Snakebites
Look for an insurer that offers a 24/7 live pet health advice phone line if cost is your primary concern. If you’re able to call up a licensed vet to see whether it’s worth taking your pet to the ER, you can save a lot of money.
Wellness plan
If you’re looking for the most comprehensive coverage, many insurers offer an optional wellness plan that you can add to your primary policy for an additional cost.
For example, a Lemonade pet insurance policy with a Preventative Care package covers the following items:
Annual wellness exam
FeLV/FIV testing
Parasite testing
Routine blood work
Vaccinations (up to three)
Lemonade also offers a higher-level Preventative+ Package that covers parasite prevention medications and routine dental cleanings.
How to find the best pet insurance in Nevada
It’s very easy to buy a pet insurance policy for your pet. But it’s a good idea to do some research first to make sure you have the right one.
1. Start with your pet’s needs
Consider whether your pet has any pre-existing conditions that insurers exclude from coverage. And think about what specific health risks might crop up in the future so you can find policies that better protect against those risks.
2. Consider your finances
Take a look at your budget to see what you can afford for monthly premiums. This is also a good time to look at your savings and see what you can afford for deductible options and reimbursement rates.
3. Compare quotes and coverages
Try to get quotes from at least three different insurance companies. Since you’ve already figured out what deductibles, reimbursement rates, and coverage limits you can afford, this step should be pretty easy.
4. Comb through the policy documents
The fine print is where you’ll really find out if it’s the best pet insurance option for you. Pay close attention to what it excludes, the definitions it uses for various insurance terms, and other conditions to make sure you’re covered.
Nevada pet insurance FAQs
Buying pet insurance is one of the best things you can do to ensure your furry friend lives a long and happy life. Here’s some more quick information about pet insurance in Nevada.
How much is pet insurance in Nevada?
The average cost of pet insurance in Nevada is $35 per month for cats and $67 per month for dogs. That’s about 7% cheaper than in the rest of the United States combined, but it’s still possible to find even more affordable rates by comparing quotes from several insurers.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Nevada?
The average Nevada resident pays lower rates for pet insurance than people in other states. Nevada cat owners pay an average monthly premium of $35, for example, compared to $37 nationwide. Nevada dog owners pay $67 per month, on average, compared to $71 across the U.S.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Nevada?
Generally, no. Most insurers deny coverage for pre-existing conditions based on a review of your pet’s vet records when you submit a claim. Some companies will cover those conditions if enough time passes without your pet exhibiting any symptoms — an important consideration if your pet has faced health issues in the past.
What is the best pet insurance company in Nevada?
The best overall pet insurance company in Nevada is Figo, followed by Pets Best and Lemonade. Other insurers may offer better products depending on your pet’s breed, its age, whether you live in a rural or metro area, and the amount of coverage you want. That’s why it’s best to get quotes from other insurance companies, too.
