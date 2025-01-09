Best Pet Insurance in Nevada (2025)

Best pet insurance companies in Nevada

It can be overwhelming to shop for policies if you’re a Nevada pet owner since you have so many options for pet health insurance. To help you get started in your search, you can see the best pet insurance companies that don’t skimp on quality service below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limits ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $24 $10 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Pets Best $17 $11 $50–$2,000, in $50 increments $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Lemonade $22 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000–$100,000 70%, 80%, 90%

Figo: Best for cat owners

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $24

Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness powerup, exam fee powerup

Cats can live a long time, and some insurers will drop older pets right when they need help the most. Figo doesn’t do that, though, making it a good option for cat owners — especially given its low price tag. And if you’re one of the many thousands of military members currently stationed in Nevada, you could qualify for an extra discount.[2]

Pros No maximum pet age limit

Offers pre-existing condition review at policy start

5% discount for military and multi-pet households Cons More expensive for dogs

Lackluster reviews from customers

Doesn’t offer accident-only policies

Pets Best: Best for dog owners

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $17

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident only, essential, plus, elite, wellness

Pets Best offers the lowest rate on dog insurance. It also offers a wide range of plan choices that allow you better control over your pet insurance costs. Many insurers will extend coverage to pre-existing conditions if your pet is healthy for a while, but Pets Best doesn’t — something to keep in mind if your pet has had medical issues in the past.

Pros Good reviews from customers

Many ways to create a tailored plan

Can send payment directly to your vet Cons Strict exclusions for all pre-existing conditions

Amount of coverage options can be overwhelming

$5 fee for monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual payments

Lemonade: Best for customizable plans

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $22

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, preventative, add-ons for vet visit fees, physical therapy, end of life and remembrance, dental illness, and behavioral conditions

You won’t have any problem finding the right coverage options with Lemonade pet insurance — in fact, if anything, you’ll have more decisions to make. That’s great because you can dial in your price and coverages exactly where you need them based on your pet’s needs. But it’s more of a journey to get a quote than with most other pet insurers.

Pros More flexible plans

Highly rated mobile app

Lots of discount options Cons Doesn’t offer unlimited coverage

Exclusions for bilateral conditions

Analysis paralysis with choice options