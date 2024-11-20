Best Pet Insurance in Georgia (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Georgia

To find the best pet insurance companies in Georgia, you need to look beyond just the cost of premiums. While affordable monthly rates are important, other factors — like quality customer service and a straightforward claims process — are also key to a positive experience. Checking online reviews can provide valuable insights into these aspects for the companies you’re evaluating.

The table below outlines some of the best and most affordable pet insurance options in Georgia.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limits ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $20 $12 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500–unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Lemonade $23 $15 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000 60%, 70%, 80%, 90% Pets Best $23 $15 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Spot: Best for affordable monthly premiums

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $20

Sample monthly quote for cats: $12

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on

Spot offers comprehensive coverage, providing up to a 90% reimbursement rate on vet bills after the claim approval process is complete. You can visit any licensed veterinarian in the United States or Canada, giving you flexibility when it comes to pet care.

If you insure multiple pets, you’ll receive a 10% discount. Spot also includes 24/7 access to a telehealth line for advice on any pet health concerns.

Pros Option for unlimited annual reimbursement rate

Coverage available for as little as $9 per month

Discounts available through select pet-related partners Cons Limited to coverage for cats and dogs only

Direct payment to vets not available

No 100% reimbursement option

Lemonade: Best for bundling

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23

Sample monthly quote for cats: $15

Plans available: Accident and illness, vet visit fee coverage, dental illness coverage, behavioral condition coverage, physical therapy coverage, end-of-life coverage

Many pet insurance companies offer only pet insurance products and no other types, like homeowners or auto insurance. This makes it impossible to take advantage of the convenience that comes with bundling insurance products. Alongside a Lemonade policy for your pet, you can purchase renters, homeowners, car, and life insurance.

Pros 5% multi-pet discount

Can bundle multiple insurance policies

Impressive amount of add-ons Cons No bundling discount available for pet insurance policies

No exotic-pet coverage — only cat and dog insurance available

No accident-only plan

Pets Best: Best for aging pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23

Sample monthly quote for cats: $15

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on

With Pets Best, you don’t need to worry about upper age limits that can disqualify your pet from a policy. Pets Best offers coverage for dogs and cats of any age, and it won’t drop your pet from the plan as it grows older.

Pros No upper age limit for coverage

24/7 access to a pet helpline at no extra cost

Trusted by more than 750,000 pet owners Cons No accident-only plan

No coverage for exotic pets, like guinea pigs

Preventative care add-on not available