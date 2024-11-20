Best Pet Insurance in Georgia (2024)

13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Insurance, lending, and retirement expert
Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.
Featured in
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Featured in
Updated November 20, 2024
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Like pet owners all across the United States, Georgia pet parents want to keep their pets healthy and happy for as long as possible. This is where a good pet health insurance policy can really come in handy. On average, pet insurance costs $60 per month in Georgia.
Here’s what you should know about finding pet insurance coverage in the Peach State.
Georgia dog owners pay $63 per month for pet insurance.
Cats cost an average of $32 per month to insure in Georgia.
An accident and illness plan is the best way to get the most comprehensive coverage.
Best pet insurance companies in Georgia
To find the best pet insurance companies in Georgia, you need to look beyond just the cost of premiums. While affordable monthly rates are important, other factors — like quality customer service and a straightforward claims process — are also key to a positive experience. Checking online reviews can provide valuable insights into these aspects for the companies you’re evaluating.
The table below outlines some of the best and most affordable pet insurance options in Georgia.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limits
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Spot
|$20
|$12
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500–unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Lemonade
|$23
|$15
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000
|60%, 70%, 80%, 90%
|Pets Best
|$23
|$15
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Spot: Best for affordable monthly premiums
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $20
Sample monthly quote for cats: $12
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on
Spot offers comprehensive coverage, providing up to a 90% reimbursement rate on vet bills after the claim approval process is complete. You can visit any licensed veterinarian in the United States or Canada, giving you flexibility when it comes to pet care.
If you insure multiple pets, you’ll receive a 10% discount. Spot also includes 24/7 access to a telehealth line for advice on any pet health concerns.
Option for unlimited annual reimbursement rate
Coverage available for as little as $9 per month
Discounts available through select pet-related partners
Limited to coverage for cats and dogs only
Direct payment to vets not available
No 100% reimbursement option
Lemonade: Best for bundling
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23
Sample monthly quote for cats: $15
Plans available: Accident and illness, vet visit fee coverage, dental illness coverage, behavioral condition coverage, physical therapy coverage, end-of-life coverage
Many pet insurance companies offer only pet insurance products and no other types, like homeowners or auto insurance. This makes it impossible to take advantage of the convenience that comes with bundling insurance products. Alongside a Lemonade policy for your pet, you can purchase renters, homeowners, car, and life insurance.
5% multi-pet discount
Can bundle multiple insurance policies
Impressive amount of add-ons
No bundling discount available for pet insurance policies
No exotic-pet coverage — only cat and dog insurance available
No accident-only plan
Pets Best: Best for aging pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $23
Sample monthly quote for cats: $15
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on
With Pets Best, you don’t need to worry about upper age limits that can disqualify your pet from a policy. Pets Best offers coverage for dogs and cats of any age, and it won’t drop your pet from the plan as it grows older.
No upper age limit for coverage
24/7 access to a pet helpline at no extra cost
Trusted by more than 750,000 pet owners
No accident-only plan
No coverage for exotic pets, like guinea pigs
Preventative care add-on not available
Our search for the best pet insurance companies in Georgia involved taking a detailed look at coverage, deductible choices, discounts, pet eligibility, waiting periods, and customer reviews.
We then obtained quotes from leading insurers using a Georgia address. We based dog quotes on a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male, while cat quotes used a 2-year-old American shorthair female. Both policies included accident and illness coverage, with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and a minimum of $5,000 in yearly coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Georgia
Pet owners in Georgia can relax and enjoy some pretty reasonable pet insurance premiums. On average, Georgia pet owners spend less than other pet parents throughout the country.
While the average monthly premium for pet insurance nationwide is $67, Georgians only spend an average of $60 per month. Cat owners in Georgia tend to save even more, spending just $32 per month compared to dog owners, who spend an average of $63.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Georgia
If you reside in Georgia, you face some unique challenges that may lead to a vet visit or two, including:
Hurricanes: Many families with pets in Georgia know firsthand how difficult it is to navigate a hurricane with a pet in tow. Understandably, some pets may require medical attention in the midst or aftermath of a hurricane.[1]
Snakes: Seven different types of venomous snakes are native to Georgia. If a snake ever bites your dog or cat, it’s best to visit a veterinarian right away.[2]
Georgia pet regulations and laws
Every state follows its own unique laws and regulations regarding pet ownership, but these are a few examples of Georgia pet rules you should be aware of:
The majority of native wildlife and exotic animals aren’t eligible to be pets in your home.[3]
All pets must have access to adequate food and water.
Pets must also have adequate shelter with proper ventilation. When it comes to temperature, for animals that aren’t used to temperature changes (except horses), the surrounding temperature should stay between 45°F and 85°F.[4]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet insurance companies typically offer three main plan types — accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness plans tend to be the priciest option, as they offer the most extensive protection. Some pet owners add a wellness plan (which is an affordable add-on option) to their base policy. But to save on costs, many pet owners choose accident-only coverage.
Here, you can learn more about each of these plan types.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans are a popular option for pet owners who have a bit of wiggle room in their monthly budget. You’ll spend more for this coverage than for an accident-only plan, but your pet will receive more comprehensive care. Many pet owners find the additional monthly costs worth the peace of mind they get with this plan type.
When you enroll your pet in an accident and illness plan, you should have coverage for issues like:
Accidental injuries
Diagnostic tests
Emergencies
Illnesses
Lab fees
Office visits
Prescriptions
X-rays
Accident-only plan
One way to save on pet insurance is to choose an accident-only plan. While you won’t receive coverage for illnesses, you can rest easy knowing that you get help paying for any pricey accidental injuries.
For example, if a bee sting, broken bone, poisoning, or car accident occurs, you won’t have to stress about a big vet bill.
Wellness plan
Wellness plans aren’t available through all insurers, but they’re becoming more and more popular. This add-on helps keep pets healthy so they don’t develop major illnesses later on. This extra cost may be well worth it to pet owners who want to keep their pets healthy and happy for as long as possible.
Wellness plans typically cover:
Flea and tick prevention
Heartworm prevention
Physical exams
Preventative care
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Georgia
When looking for the best pet insurance plan in Georgia, follow these steps:
1. Compare options
Pet insurance is often very affordable, but don’t choose the first reasonable rate you come across. Gather quotes from several insurers to find the best coverage for your needs at the lowest price.
2. Sign up early
Getting insurance while your pet is young can save you money and ensure coverage for any future health issues. Policies are usually cheaper for younger pets, and enrolling early helps you avoid exclusions for pre-existing conditions like hip dysplasia.
3. Ask about discounts
Many insurers offer policy discounts, though they aren’t always advertised. Before committing to a plan, it’s always a good idea to ask for information about any available discounts that could reduce your premium.
Georgia pet insurance FAQs
If you’re still unsure whether pet insurance is right for you, here’s some more information on how these policies work in the state of Georgia.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Georgia?
Pet insurance is slightly cheaper in Georgia. While the national average cost of pet insurance is $67 per month, the Georgia average is $60.
How much does pet insurance cost in Georgia?
On average, Georgia pet owners spend $60 per month to secure a pet insurance policy. Cat owners spend just $32 per month, and dog owners spend an average of $63.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Georgia?
Most Georgia pet insurance companies, if not all, won’t cover pre-existing conditions. But it never hurts to ask potential insurers whether they cover any of your pet’s pre-existing conditions, as some exceptions may apply.
What is the best pet insurance company in Georgia?
If you’re looking for a pet health insurance policy in Georgia, consider requesting quotes from Spot, Lemonade, and Pets Best. All these pet insurers offer affordable rates and quality coverage for pet owners and their furry friends.
Sources
- Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. "Georgia Disaster History."
- Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "Venomous Snakes of Georgia."
- Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "Guide to Legal Pets."
- Georgia Secretary of State. "Subject 40-13-13 ANIMAL PROTECTION."
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.
15+ years in content creation
7+ years in business and financial services content
Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.
Featured in