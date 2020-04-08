ASPCA Pet Insurance Reviews: How It Stacks Up (2025)

Co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast


Table of contents
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is a non-profit organization that offers information on taking care of pets and other animals. The organization also focuses on animal welfare, preventing cruelty, and rescuing animals as well as providing some shelter services.[1]
You can also get a health insurance policy through the ASPCA to protect your pet. Here’s what you need to know about ASPCA pet insurance policies to help you decide if this insurance company is right for you and your pet.
ASPCA pet health insurance policies include coverage for a pet’s accidents, comprehensive wellness, and preventive care, depending on your goals.
You can choose from various reimbursement rates and deductibles to match your budget and needs.
The ASPCA offers a 10% discount on your base plan premium for enrolling multiple pets.
ASPCA pet insurance: Our verdict
ASPCA pet health insurance offers standard plans that have a degree of customization depending on your desired reimbursement rates and deductibles. ASPCA insurance is in line with other pet insurance companies, offering similar reimbursement rates, premiums, and deductibles.
You can choose deductible amounts of $100, $250, or $500 and reimbursement rates of 70%, 80%, or 90%.[2]
ASPCA offers annual coverage limits ranging from $5,000 to unlimited, but you can only select an annual limit of up to $10,000 without calling for a quote. To get access to an unlimited annual coverage limit, you need to call ASPCA for a quote. You don’t have to do this with some other pet insurance companies.
Finally, while ASPCA touts its app for submitting claims and managing your plan, it has negative reviews from users.
ASPCA pet insurance pros and cons
When evaluating the value of ASPCA pet insurance, consider the pros and cons along with comparing it to other pet insurance plans.
You can choose from wellness and preventive plans, as well as pet accident plans.
ASPCA doesn’t require a veterinary exam to enroll your pet.
ASPCA is one of the few pet insurance companies to include horses in its coverage options, in addition to cats and dogs.
Customer reviews for the app are relatively low.
ASPCA has a 14-day waiting period for coverage of accidents and illnesses.
You might have to wait up to 30 days for your claim to process.
ASPCA pet insurance plans and coverages
ASPCA offers two standard plans for pet insurance, with one add-on plan.
Complete Coverage
With the Complete Coverage option, ASPCA will reimburse you for eligible costs, including those related to diagnosis, exams, and various treatments for your pet’s injuries and illnesses. On top of that, you can get coverage to address hereditary issues, behavioral problems, and even alternative therapies.
Accident-Only Coverage
This is an emergency pet insurance plan designed to cover the unexpected, including patching up your pet after an injury or accident. It can cover surgery and hospitalization, as well as medications. But it doesn’t cover illnesses. This plan costs less than the Complete Coverage option.
Preventive Care Coverage
If you want to add vaccines, checkups, and other preventive services to your base pet insurance plan, ASPCA offers the option to add this to your coverage for a monthly fee. You can use this coverage to get reimbursed for screenings and other measures that can help you catch problems early and keep your pet healthy all year long.
Preventive Care Coverage has two tiers: Basic, which will cover up to $250 in preventive care costs per year, and Prime, which will cover up to $450 each year.
What ASPCA pet insurance doesn’t cover
Most pet insurance companies, including ASPCA insurance, don’t cover pre-existing conditions under any pet insurance policy. You can download a sample policy on the ASPCA website to see the specific exclusions in your state.
But a pet insurance policy with the ASPCA generally won’t cover the following items:
Breeding costs
Cosmetic procedures that aren’t necessary for health, such as ear cropping or tail docking
Experimental treatments
Ligament and knee conditions that are pre-existing or occurred during the waiting period
Supplements and vitamins
Toys and other non-medical supplies for your pet
Read your policy documents to understand what it covers — and what it won’t cover.
How much does ASPCA pet insurance cost?
Like with any type of insurance, pet owners should be aware that different factors influence how much pet insurance costs through ASPCA. The breed of your cat or dog, as well as its age, matters.
Additionally, your level of reimbursement and your annual deductible will influence the cost. For example, if you choose a 90% reimbursement rate, you’ll pay more than if you have a 70% rate. Choosing a higher deductible can lead to a lower premium.
Cost of ASPCA dog insurance
Insurify looked at the cost of ASPCA dog insurance for a medium-sized, male mixed-breed dog that’s 2 years old.
The coverage is based on a location in Connecticut and an annual limit of $10,000, a deductible of $500, and an 80% reimbursement rate.
Complete Coverage: $47.72 per month
Accident-Only Coverage: $36.98 per month
Basic Preventive Care: $9.95 per month
Prime Preventive Care: $24.95 per month
Cost of ASPCA cat insurance
Insurify looked at the cost of ASPCA cat insurance for a female American shorthair that’s 2 years old.
The coverage is based on a location in Connecticut and an annual limit of $10,000, a deductible of $500, and an 80% reimbursement rate.
Complete Coverage: $22.92 per month
Accident-Only Coverage: $19.93 per month
Basic Preventive Care: $9.95 per month
Prime Preventive Care: $24.95 per month
Cost of ASPCA vs. competitors
Insurify compared ASPCA with several leading pet insurance companies. Here's how it stacks up against competitors Lemonade, Pets Best, and Pumpkin.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Premium: Dogs
Average Monthly Premium: Cats
|Lemonade
|$31
|$19
|Pets Best
|$39
|$19
|ASPCA
|$50
|$26
|Pumpkin
|$112
|$45
How customers feel about ASPCA pet insurance
In general, ASPCA gets good reviews on Trustpilot, with 4.1 stars out of 5.[3] But even though customers are reasonably pleased with the pet insurance they receive, the Google app receives a lower rating of 2.9 stars out of 5. Here are some reviews from the last year on Trustpilot.
On Trustpilot, 73% of the reviews are for five stars, including this one that focuses on the peace of mind the insurance offers and the relief that comes when a pet needs unexpected treatment.
Another 11% of reviews are four-star reviews that say the plan is fair and offer tips on getting better results when submitting a claim.
Even though only 8% of reviews are for one star, they still exist. This is an example of a customer complaining about how difficult it is to use the app and feeling frustrated that a vet appointment wasn’t covered.
The bottom line: Is ASPCA pet insurance worth it?
In general, pet insurance is beneficial because, while you might pay some up-front costs, it can prevent large vet bills in the future. ASPCA pet insurance offers different policies and prices that are in line with other pet insurance companies.
But the app can be difficult to use, and unlimited coverage isn’t assumed. You might need to make a phone call if you want an insurance quote with an annual limit above $10,000.
ASPCA pet insurance FAQs
If you’re considering ASPCA pet insurance, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
Does ASPCA pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions?
No. In general, pet insurance companies won’t reimburse you for treatments related to pre-existing conditions. But ASPCA may cover a condition that was considered pre-existing it it’s been cured and treatment-free for 180 days.
Does ASPCA pet insurance have a waiting period?
Yes. ASPCA pet insurance policies have a waiting period of 14 days for accident and illness coverage. But preventive care coverage is effective on the same day your policy goes into effect.[4]
How do you cancel ASPCA pet insurance?
You can email ASPCA at [email protected] and state the reason for your cancellation, or you can call the customer service line at 1 (866) 204-6764 and talk to a representative.
How do you contact ASPCA customer service?
You can call 1 (866) 204-6764 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time or send an email to [email protected].
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 250,000 pet insurance quotes from our proprietary database — sourced by Fletch Insurance Services LLC (“Fletch”) — to determine the premium prices displayed on this page. These quotes come directly from Insurify’s 10+ partner insurance companies across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reflecting monthly pet insurance costs for both dogs and cats.
Unless otherwise specified, premium prices represent one-year rolling medians to account for market volatility driven by factors such as rising veterinary care costs and increased pet ownership.
Breed-level prices incorporate both mixed and purebred pets. To ensure reliability, a minimum of eight quotes is required for dogs and four quotes for cats. Breeds with significant price deviations from the average are noted explicitly; other breeds are estimated based on average costs for all purebred pets.
Pets are grouped into three age brackets:
- Young: under 12 months
- Adult: 12 months to 7 years
- Senior: over 7 years
Coverage Limits
Dog premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
Cat premium averages reflect policies with annual coverage limits of $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, or unlimited.
For both dogs and cats, monthly premiums are segmented by:
- Deductible options: $250, $500, $1,000
- Reimbursement options: 70%, 80%, 90%
