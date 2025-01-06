Best Pet Insurance in Vermont (2025)

Licensed auto and home insurance agent
Table of contents
Pet insurance is an invaluable resource for pet owners in Vermont, especially for people with multiple pets. This coverage provides some financial cushion against costly veterinarian expenses, including things like vaccinations, checkups, and even X-rays in some cases.
Pet owners in Vermont pay an average of $61 per month for pet insurance, which is slightly less than the national average of $67. Dog owners almost always pay more than cat owners, depending on the pet’s health.
Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance in the Green Mountain State.
The average cost of pet insurance in Vermont is $67 per month for dogs and $34 for cats.
Figo is one of the only pet insurance companies that offer a 100% reimbursement option.
The three main types of pet insurance are accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage.
Best pet insurance companies in Vermont
The table below highlights a few of the best pet insurance companies in Vermont. Each insurer offers different benefits and drawbacks. Exact prices will vary based on your address, so it’s important to compare quotes from insurers on your own too.
|Pets Best
|$19
|$12
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$21
|$9
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Embrace
|$33
|$30
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Pets Best: Best overall
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $19
Sample monthly quote for cats: $12
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans
Pets Best is the best overall pet insurance company for Vermont residents. It offers the cheapest rates for dogs and affordable rates for cats, on average. The company has a variety of deductible options and coverages, including prescription medications, lab tests, and cancer treatments.
No pet age limit
Affordable monthly premiums
24/7 pet helpline
Few annual limit options
Doesn’t cover food
Rehabilitative and chiropractic care only included in the most comprehensive plan
Figo: Best for affordability
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $21
Sample monthly quote for cats: $9
Plans available: Accident and illness, optional wellness, optional veterinary exam fees
Figo is one of the best pet insurance companies for Vermont pet owners looking to save money. It offers the cheapest rates for cats and the second-cheapest rates for dogs on average. It’s also one of the only pet insurance companies around that offer a 100% reimbursement rate.
Figo pet insurance plans cover a variety of things, including diagnostic testing, surgery, prescriptions, and optional coverages for wellness care and vet exam fees. It’s a good option for pet owners who want to save money without compromising on quality.
Money-back guarantee
24/7 video chat with live vet
One-day waiting period for accidents
Six-month orthopedic waiting period
Rates can increase for older pets
Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions until you file a claim
Embrace: Best for customization
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33
Sample monthly quote for cats: $30
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care
Embrace is a good pet insurance option for Vermont pet owners who want to customize their policies. It offers five deductible options and five annual limits, including an unlimited coverage option. Embrace accident and illness plans cover a variety of things, including congenital, genetic, and chronic conditions, as well as physical and alternative therapy.
Ability to customize your policy
Discounts for insuring multiple pets
Can reduce orthopedic waiting period with a vet exam
Not the most affordable option
Pets older than 14 are only eligible for accident-only coverage
Doesn’t cover the cost of prescription food
Insurify selected the best pet insurance companies in Vermont based on a combination of each insurer’s costs, coverage options, annual deductible options, discounts, waiting periods, customer reviews, and types of pets covered.
For each quote, we used a Vermont address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Vermont
The average cost of pet insurance coverage in Vermont is $61 per month. Pet owners pay $34 per month for cat insurance and $67 per month for dog insurance. These costs fall slightly below the national averages of $67 per month overall, $37 for cat insurance, and $71 for dog insurance.
But your exact pet insurance costs will vary based on your ZIP code, pet type, pet’s age, and various other factors.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Vermont
Pet insurance is important to have in any state. Vet bills can be very expensive to pay for out of pocket. Pet insurance offers a safety net so you can rest easy for a minimal cost.
These are some common dangers pet owners should be aware of in Vermont:
Wildlife: Vermont is a very rural state and home to a lot of wildlife, including coyotes and bears, making it more likely that you and your pet might encounter dangerous wildlife on a walk in the woods.
Ticks: Tick-borne diseases are a danger for both dogs and humans in the Northeast, including Vermont. Ticks can be very dangerous, causing serious diseases in some cases.[1]
Frostbite: Winters in New England can get very cold, increasing the risk of frostbite for your pet if it’s outside for too long.
Vermont pet regulations and laws
Vermont has various pet regulations and laws to be aware of, including:
Rabies vaccination: All dogs, cats, and ferrets older than 3 months must receive a rabies vaccination.
Leashing mandates: Some municipalities in Vermont require leashing, but it’s not a statewide mandate.
Dog bites: Owners are fully responsible for dog bites if they occur in public.[2]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Insurance companies typically sell three main types of pet insurance coverage: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness plans. The right plan for you depends on your pet, your pet’s needs, and your financial situation. The most expensive plan tends to be accident and illness coverage combined with a wellness plan, but the higher cost may be worth it.[3]
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans have the most comprehensive coverage, covering a wide variety of accidents, illnesses, and medical care.
What it covers:
Accidents like broken bones, bites, and poison ingestion
Chronic conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and some allergies
Illnesses such as respiratory issues, infections, and cancer treatments
Surgeries, hospitalizations, X-rays, lab work, and various other tests
What it doesn’t cover:
Cosmetic and elective procedures
Pre-existing conditions, including known injuries or illnesses before coverage
Routine preventative veterinary care
Accident-only plan
Accident-only pet insurance covers accidents, so it typically costs less than an accident and illness plan.
What it covers:
Accidental injuries from things such as car accidents
Emergency toxin treatments and poison ingestion
Injuries such as bites, fractures, broken bones, and cuts
What it doesn’t cover:
Genetic or chronic conditions
Illnesses like digestive issues, infections, and cancer
Preventative care like checkups and vaccinations
Wellness plan
Most pet insurance companies offer wellness plans as additional coverage to add to an accident and illness or accident-only policy. These plans cover preventative and routine care and other things standard policies don’t cover.
What it covers:
Annual checkups and wellness exams
Blood tests
Dental cleanings
Flea and tick prevention
Vaccinations
What it doesn’t cover:
Diagnostic imaging
Emergency care
Hospitalization
Illness and injuries
How to find the best pet insurance in Vermont
No singular pet insurance company is the best option for everyone. Every pet and pet owner has different needs, circumstances, and budgets. Consider the following steps to find the best pet insurance product and company for you and your pet:
1. Know your pet’s needs
Make sure you have a thorough understanding of your pet’s breed, medical conditions, health issues, and pre-existing conditions. You’ll also want to understand your pet’s physical needs. Pets that need a lot of outdoor time may be at a higher risk of encountering wildlife. This information can help you choose the policy and company that are best for you and your pet.
2. Read reviews
Customer reviews are one of the best ways to learn about an insurance company. Read reviews from third-party sites to see whether the company can actually meet your needs and offers reliable customer service. Don’t buy a policy until you know how a pet insurance company operates.
3. Compare quotes
Always compare pet insurance quotes from at least three companies before choosing a policy. This is the best way to find the right plan. Consider the company’s premiums, deductibles, reimbursement rates, coverage options, exclusions, and annual limits. The cheapest option isn’t always the best, either. Choose a company that’s both reliable and affordable.
Vermont pet insurance FAQs
If you still want to know more about Vermont pet insurance, check out the answers to the common questions below.
How much is pet insurance in Vermont?
The average cost of a pet insurance policy in Vermont is $61 per month, which adds up to $732 per year. Dog owners in the state pay an average of $67 per month, while cat owners pay an average of $34 per month. The cost of your pet insurance will ultimately depend on your pet’s age, health history, and coverage details. Your pet’s breed may also affect how much you pay for coverage.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Vermont?
No. Pet insurance in Vermont isn’t more expensive than the national average. Vermont pet parents pay an average of $61 per month, just under the national average of $67. On average, they pay $34 per month to insure their cats and $67 per month to insure their dogs, which is also below the national averages of $37 and $71 per month, respectively.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Vermont?
No. In most cases, pet insurance in Vermont doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions. If your pet has a pre-existing condition before you purchase coverage, your insurance company likely won’t cover it.
What is the best pet insurance company in Vermont?
The best pet insurance company in Vermont is Pets Best, according to Insurify’s research. It offers both affordable and reliable coverage for dogs and cats. But it may not be the best option for you, so it’s always a good idea to compare quotes and coverages from multiple companies.
