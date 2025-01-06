Best Pet Insurance in Vermont (2025)

Best pet insurance companies in Vermont

The table below highlights a few of the best pet insurance companies in Vermont. Each insurer offers different benefits and drawbacks. Exact prices will vary based on your address, so it’s important to compare quotes from insurers on your own too.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $19 $12 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $21 $9 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Embrace $33 $30 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Pets Best: Best overall

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $19

Sample monthly quote for cats: $12

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness plans

Pets Best is the best overall pet insurance company for Vermont residents. It offers the cheapest rates for dogs and affordable rates for cats, on average. The company has a variety of deductible options and coverages, including prescription medications, lab tests, and cancer treatments.

Pros No pet age limit

Affordable monthly premiums

24/7 pet helpline Cons Few annual limit options

Doesn’t cover food

Rehabilitative and chiropractic care only included in the most comprehensive plan

Figo: Best for affordability

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $21

Sample monthly quote for cats: $9

Plans available: Accident and illness, optional wellness, optional veterinary exam fees

Figo is one of the best pet insurance companies for Vermont pet owners looking to save money. It offers the cheapest rates for cats and the second-cheapest rates for dogs on average. It’s also one of the only pet insurance companies around that offer a 100% reimbursement rate.

Figo pet insurance plans cover a variety of things, including diagnostic testing, surgery, prescriptions, and optional coverages for wellness care and vet exam fees. It’s a good option for pet owners who want to save money without compromising on quality.

Pros Money-back guarantee

24/7 video chat with live vet

One-day waiting period for accidents Cons Six-month orthopedic waiting period

Rates can increase for older pets

Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions until you file a claim

Embrace: Best for customization

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $33

Sample monthly quote for cats: $30

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care

Embrace is a good pet insurance option for Vermont pet owners who want to customize their policies. It offers five deductible options and five annual limits, including an unlimited coverage option. Embrace accident and illness plans cover a variety of things, including congenital, genetic, and chronic conditions, as well as physical and alternative therapy.

Pros Ability to customize your policy

Discounts for insuring multiple pets

Can reduce orthopedic waiting period with a vet exam Cons Not the most affordable option

Pets older than 14 are only eligible for accident-only coverage

Doesn’t cover the cost of prescription food