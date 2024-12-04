Best Pet Insurance in Rhode Island (2024)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Updated December 4, 2024
Your pet is a part of your family, and you want to do everything you can to keep it safe and healthy. Pet insurance is one way to care for your pet if it experiences an accident or illness. The right pet insurance policy can also help you manage the cost of a large and unexpected vet bill.
The average cost of coverage for pet owners in Rhode Island is $64 per month, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. This is slightly lower than the national monthly average of $67.
Here’s what you need to know to find your furry friend the best pet insurance in Rhode Island.
The average monthly cost of pet insurance in Rhode Island is $70 for dogs and $34 for cats.
Rhode Island law requires all pets older than 4 months to be vaccinated against rabies.[1]
Rhode Island pet owners should watch out for local risks, including coyotes and venomous spiders.
Best pet insurance companies in Rhode Island
Rhode Island pet parents have a variety of great pet insurance companies to choose from. As you start your search, remember that while monthly premiums are important, you can also compare companies based on deductible and reimbursement options and annual limits.
The following table lists three of the best pet insurance companies in Rhode Island.
|Lemonade
|$26
|$15
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Spot
|$29
|$16
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|ASPCA
|$36
|$16
|$100, $250, $500
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
Lemonade: Best for add-on coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $26
Sample monthly quote for cats: $15
Plans available: Accident and illness, extended accident and illness, preventive care, add-on coverage for vet visit fees, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy, and end-of-life care
With a variety of deductible and reimbursement rate options, annual limits, policies, and add-on coverages, Lemonade allows you to design a policy that’s right for your pet.
Rhode Island pet parents can also save 10% on pet insurance when they bundle with other Lemonade insurance products, such as renters or auto insurance. You can also save 5% if you insure more than one pet and 5% if you pay annually instead of monthly.
Highly rated mobile app
Multiple available discounts
Ability to visit any licensed vet in the U.S.
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries
No spay or neuter procedures for pets older than 2 years
Possible age-related policy restrictions
Spot: Best for policy customization
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $29
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care (gold and platinum)
With several deductible and reimbursement options and annual limits ranging from $2,500 to unlimited, Spot policies are highly customizable. With Spot, there are no upper age limits, and you can cover your dog or cat as young as 8 weeks. You also have the opportunity to save up to 10% when you insure multiple pets.
24/7 veterinary helpline
Multi-pet discount
Ability to visit any vet in the U.S. or Canada
No exotic pet coverage
No ability to pay vet directly
$2 monthly transaction fee
ASPCA: Best for senior pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $36
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care add-on
If you have an aging pet, ASPCA has no upper age restrictions on its policies. Cats and dogs as young as 8 weeks can sign up. If you want to insure more than one pet, you can save with a 10% multi-pet discount. Design the policy that’s right for your pet with several deductible and reimbursement options and annual limits ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.
No upper age restrictions
10% multi-pet discount
30-day money-back guarantee
Lower annual limit than many competitors
Longer claims process than other competitors
No exotic pet coverage
To choose the best pet insurance companies in Rhode Island, we researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting periods, and customer reviews.
To calculate the cost of pet insurance, we used a Rhode Island address. To determine quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat.
Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Rhode Island
Rhode Island pet parents pay an average of $70 per month for dog insurance and $34 for cat insurance, for an overall average cost of $64, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. This is slightly lower than the national monthly average of $67.
Pet insurance in the neighboring state of Connecticut is slightly higher, with average monthly premiums of $85 for dogs and $48 for cats. The same is true in Massachusetts, with an average monthly rate of $81 for dogs and $46 for cats.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Rhode Island
If you’re thinking about getting pet insurance in Rhode Island, these are some pet risks to consider:
Coyotes: The eastern coyote resides in Rhode Island. While coyotes typically eat garbage, pet food, or prey on fawns, they can go after your pet. To avoid a coyote encounter, don’t leave bird feeders, compost piles, or pet food in your yard.[2] If a coyote bites your cat or dog, seek veterinary care as soon as possible. Accident-only insurance typically covers animal bites.
Spiders: Rhode Island has two venomous spiders: the brown recluse and the black widow. While it’s rare for spiders to bite pets, it can happen. Symptoms to look for include redness and irritation around the bite and possibly a fever or vomiting in severe cases. If you suspect your pet was bitten, take it to the nearest vet.[3]
Rhode Island pet regulations and laws
As a Rhode Island pet owner, here are some pet regulations and laws to be aware of:
Vaccinations: Rhode Island law requires that all pets older than 4 months are vaccinated against rabies.
Pet licenses: Pet owners are required to get the proper pet license from their local city or town. Failure to license your pet can result in fines or other penalties.
Spay and neuter laws: The state of Rhode Island requires all cats to be spayed or neutered by 6 months. If you want to keep your pet intact for breeding, you must obtain the necessary permits for $100 per cat, per permit.
Leash laws: Check with your specific city or county for leash laws. For instance, in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, if a dog is caught running loose without a leash, you’ll receive a $50 ticket for the first offense, $100 for the second, and $150 for the third.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Three main types of pet insurance policies are available: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness plans. Accident and illness insurance is the most comprehensive, most expensive, and most popular choice in the U.S. Accident-only insurance offers less comprehensive coverage but is generally more affordable. Many insurers also offer wellness plans, which cover routine care.
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness pet insurance policy provides the broadest level of coverage. Some policies even include some elements of wellness coverage, such as dental benefits.
Accident and illness coverage generally includes the diagnosis of illnesses, such as diabetes or cancer, as well as accidents, such as broken bones or fractured teeth. Most accident and illness plans don’t cover routine care, pre-existing conditions, or anything related to pregnancy and birth.
Some examples of accidents and illnesses this type of policy covers include:
Allergies
Arthritis
Cancer treatments
Car accidents
Chronic conditions
Diabetes
Digestive issues
Ear infections
Emergency care
Epilepsy
Heart disease
Skin infections
Urinary tract infections (UTIs)
Vomiting
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan typically offers the lowest monthly premiums but only covers unexpected accidents. Accident-only plans don’t offer reimbursement for chronic or acute illnesses. Accident-only insurance is often a good choice if you’re on a strict budget, you have an outdoor pet that’s high energy and prone to accidents, or you have a pet that’s young and healthy.
Accident-only plans typically cover the following:
Broken bones
Bite wounds
Cuts or abrasions
Eye injuries
Foreign body ingestion
Fractured teeth
Lacerations
Ligament tears
Motor vehicle accidents
Poisoning
Wellness plan
Wellness plans — also known as routine or preventative policies — cover routine care such as vaccinations, tests, and dental work. Some accident and illness plans incorporate some wellness items such as dental benefits. More often, you can purchase a wellness add-on at an additional cost. A wellness plan can help with the early identification and treatment of any health issues.
Wellness plans commonly cover the following:
Annual wellness exams
Blood work
Dental work
Microchipping
Parasite or heartworm tests
Screening and diagnostics
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Rhode Island
Follow the steps below to find the right insurance policy for your four-legged family members:
1. Assess your pet’s needs
Certain breeds of dogs and cats are more likely to develop specific medical conditions. Research your pet’s background so you’re aware of any risks, and select the policy that can best address your pet’s needs.
2. Compare multiple companies
Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to see the range of premiums offered based on your pet’s age, breed, and location. Also look at different companies’ coverage options, deductibles, reimbursement limits, annual limits, waiting periods, and policy exclusions.
3. Review your budget
Calculate the cost you can afford to pay for pet insurance on a monthly or yearly basis. If you’re working with a tight budget, an accident-only plan is often the more affordable choice.
4. Read customer reviews
To find honest reviews of pet insurance companies, spend some time looking at customer reviews on sites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau.
Rhode Island pet insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about how to find the best pet health insurance in Rhode Island, check out the additional information below.
How much is pet insurance in Rhode Island?
The average pet insurance cost in Rhode Island is $64 per month, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. The average cost of dog insurance is $70, and cat insurance is $34.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Rhode Island?
No. The average cost of pet insurance in Rhode Island is $64, which is slightly lower than the national average of $67. Pet insurance is slightly higher in the neighboring states of Connecticut ($80) and Massachusetts ($74).
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Rhode Island?
Most pet insurance companies in Rhode Island don’t cover pre-existing conditions. But some insurers may cover curable pre-existing conditions after your pet has been symptom-free for a defined period of time. For instance, Lemonade pet insurance covers temporary pre-existing conditions or injuries that are symptom and treatment-free for at least 12 months.
What is the best pet insurance company in Rhode Island?
The best pet insurance policy for your pet depends on various factors, including its age, breed, and ZIP code. You also want to consider your budget and the type of coverage that best suits your pet’s needs. Based on our evaluation, some of the top pet insurance companies in Rhode Island include Lemonade, Spot, and ASPCA.
