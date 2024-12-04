Best Pet Insurance in Rhode Island (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Rhode Island

Rhode Island pet parents have a variety of great pet insurance companies to choose from. As you start your search, remember that while monthly premiums are important, you can also compare companies based on deductible and reimbursement options and annual limits.

The following table lists three of the best pet insurance companies in Rhode Island.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Lemonade $26 $15 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, $20,000, $50,000, $100,000 70%, 80%, 90% Spot $29 $16 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% ASPCA $36 $16 $100, $250, $500 $2,500, $5,000, $7,000, $10,000 70%, 80%, 90%

Lemonade: Best for add-on coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $26

Sample monthly quote for cats: $15

Plans available: Accident and illness, extended accident and illness, preventive care, add-on coverage for vet visit fees, dental illness, behavioral conditions, physical therapy, and end-of-life care

With a variety of deductible and reimbursement rate options, annual limits, policies, and add-on coverages, Lemonade allows you to design a policy that’s right for your pet.

Rhode Island pet parents can also save 10% on pet insurance when they bundle with other Lemonade insurance products, such as renters or auto insurance. You can also save 5% if you insure more than one pet and 5% if you pay annually instead of monthly.

Pros Highly rated mobile app

Multiple available discounts

Ability to visit any licensed vet in the U.S. Cons Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament injuries

No spay or neuter procedures for pets older than 2 years

Possible age-related policy restrictions

Spot: Best for policy customization

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $29

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care (gold and platinum)

With several deductible and reimbursement options and annual limits ranging from $2,500 to unlimited, Spot policies are highly customizable. With Spot, there are no upper age limits, and you can cover your dog or cat as young as 8 weeks. You also have the opportunity to save up to 10% when you insure multiple pets.

Pros 24/7 veterinary helpline

Multi-pet discount

Ability to visit any vet in the U.S. or Canada Cons No exotic pet coverage

No ability to pay vet directly

$2 monthly transaction fee

ASPCA: Best for senior pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $36

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventive care add-on

If you have an aging pet, ASPCA has no upper age restrictions on its policies. Cats and dogs as young as 8 weeks can sign up. If you want to insure more than one pet, you can save with a 10% multi-pet discount. Design the policy that’s right for your pet with several deductible and reimbursement options and annual limits ranging from $2,500 to $10,000.

Pros No upper age restrictions

10% multi-pet discount

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Lower annual limit than many competitors

Longer claims process than other competitors

No exotic pet coverage