Best Pet Insurance in New York City (2024)

Updated December 2, 2024
Table of contents
Pet owners everywhere want what’s best for their beloved companions, and New Yorkers are no different. Having a good pet insurance policy for your pet can make all the difference financially if your pet experiences an unexpected accident or illness.
The average cost of pet insurance in New York state is $76 per month. While paying for the added expense of pet insurance each month may not be ideal, it can save you a lot of money if your pet needs unexpected veterinary care.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the best pet insurance in New York City at the lowest price.
The average monthly cost of pet insurance in New York state is $80 to insure a dog and $45 to insure a cat.
Most pet insurers offer accident-only and accident and illness plans. Some insurance companies also sell wellness plans.
New York City pets face risks of extreme weather, elevator accidents, and collisions with vehicles.
Best pet insurance companies in New York City
When looking for the best pet insurance policy in New York City, you want to consider other factors in addition to price. Finding affordable pet insurance coverage is the goal, but you should also consider how each pet insurance company meets your coverage needs. Keep available coverage types, customer service reputations, and claim experience and satisfaction in mind when choosing a pet insurance company.
Learn more about a few of the best pet insurance companies in New York City below.
Insurance Company
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
Deductible Options
Annual Limit
Reimbursement Options
|Spot
|$73
|$38
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500 to unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$60
|$62
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$44
|$23
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
Spot: Best for coverage options
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $73
Sample monthly quote for cats: $38
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on
Spot Insurance is a pet insurer that offers flexibility. The company allows you to choose your annual plan limit, reimbursement amount, and annual deductible.[1] When you sign up for a new Spot pet insurance plan, you can earn a bonus in the form of a $25 Amazon gift card.
Coverage available for as little as $9 per month
Potential unlimited annual reimbursement amount
Access to exclusive pet owner discounts
No direct payment option
No exotic pet coverage
No 100% reimbursement option
Embrace: Best for annual limit and reimbursement amounts
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $60
Sample monthly quote for cats: $62
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fee add-on, prescription drug add-on
Embrace Insurance is a great option if you’re looking for a pet insurance company that’ll allow you to choose an unlimited annual limit amount or a 100% reimbursement option. If you’re an anxious pet parent, you may appreciate having access to a 24/7 telehealth support line.[2]
5% military discount and 10% multi-pet discount
Add-ons for exam fees and prescription drugs available
$25 bonus for Wellness Rewards members to use on eligible preventive care services
Dogs and cats older than 15 can’t qualify for accident and illness plan
No exotic pet coverage
Can’t bundle with other insurance types
Figo: Best for elderly pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44
Sample monthly quote for cats: $23
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on, veterinary fee add-on
Figo Insurance doesn’t penalize pet owners for having older dogs and cats. Many pet insurers won’t insure pets once they hit an age limit, which can make it challenging to find care for senior pets.
But with Figo, age isn’t a concern. You can buy pet insurance coverage for a dog or cat of any age.[3] You can also add a wellness add-on to your pet insurance plan.
No upper age limit for dogs or cats
Wellness and veterinary care add-ons are available
Can earn money back toward preventative care costs with Figo Wellness Powerup
No accident-only plan
Only one potential discount
No exotic pet coverage available
To find the best pet insurance companies in New York City, we researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews. From there, we requested quotes from the top insurers.
For each quote, we used a New York City address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in New York City
New York City is a notoriously expensive place to call home but even more so for pet parents. On average, it costs $76 per month to insure pets in the state of New York. This average monthly premium is a bit higher than the national average of $67.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in New York City
Living in major metro areas poses some unique threats to your pet’s health. Alongside the accidents and illnesses that can burden a pet in any city, here are a few examples of why pet insurance can really come in handy in New York City:
Extreme weather: New York City gets hot in the summer and cold in the winter, with temperatures sometimes reaching extreme highs and lows that may harm your pet’s health.
Elevator accidents: Manhattan-based dogs tend to take a lot more rides on an elevator than the average pooch, thanks to the city’s vertical apartment space. Elevators can be dangerous for dogs if their leash catches in the closing doors.
Collisions with vehicles: When walking your dog in the city, you likely face a greater risk of vehicle or bike collisions than if you were walking in a suburban or rural area.
New York City pet regulations and laws
Being a responsible pet owner means staying on the good side of the law. Here are some New York City pet rules you should keep top of mind:
Get a dog license. Attach a license tag to your dog’s collar when it’s in public. Licenses are valid for one to five years, and you must renew them. Register your dog online on the NYC.gov website.
Follow the leash law. When out in public, keep your dog on a leash no longer than six feet.
Vaccinate against rabies. Ensure your dog receives initial and subsequent rabies vaccinations as required. Consult your veterinarian to stay up to date.
Don’t tether your dog. It’s illegal to tie or chain your dog for more than three hours.[4]
Types of pet insurance coverage
The three main types of pet insurance are accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage.[5] Accident and illness plans are generally the most expensive because they offer the most comprehensive coverage.
Some pet parents may choose to also buy a wellness plan, which is a common low-cost add-on. Many pet owners opt for accident-only plans to save money on coverage.
Accident and illness plan
Also known as comprehensive coverage, this pet insurance plan type provides pet owners with medical care for a wide range of health issues. That high level of coverage comes with a higher cost but can save you significant money if your pet needs care for an unexpected accident or illness.
Coverage with an accident and illness plan typically includes:
Accidental injuries
Diagnostic tests
Emergencies
Illnesses
Lab fees
Office visits
Prescriptions
X-rays
Accident-only plan
If you want to save some money on coverage, consider buying your pet an accident-only plan. This simpler option offers protection from unexpected incidents, such as bee stings or vehicle collisions. While it has less coverage, an accident-only plan provides peace of mind by covering surprise vet bills related to accidents.
An accident-only plan generally includes coverage for things like accidental injuries, broken bones, and poisoning.
Wellness plan
Not all pet insurers offer a wellness plan, but they’re becoming more common. This affordable add-on helps cover routine veterinary care and preventive services. While this may feel like an extra cost you don’t need to pay each month, you may find that investing in preventative care helps you avoid running into bigger vet bills later.
Wellness plans often include coverage for:
Flea prevention
Heartworm prevention
Physical exams
Preventive care
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in New York City
If you live in New York City and want to make sure your pet has the best pet insurance policy possible, consider these tips:
Enroll your pet early
By signing up for cat or dog insurance while your pet is still young and healthy, you stand to save a lot of money on insurance premiums. Older pets, or those with chronic or pre-existing conditions, often have higher monthly premiums due to the increased risk of the owner filing costly claims.
Compare a few quotes
Don’t settle for the first insurance policy you find, even if it appears to be a good deal. It’s always a good idea to request pet insurance quotes from at least three different insurers for the same coverage type and amount to ensure you get the best price.
Ask for discounts
It never hurts to ask for information about potential discounts, so chat with an insurance agent before committing to any plans about the types of discounts you can qualify for. That way, you can get your pet top-tier coverage at a fair price.
New York City pet insurance FAQs
Owning a pet in any city is a big responsibility, but New Yorkers face some special challenges when it comes to keeping their pets healthy. The following information can answer your remaining questions about buying pet insurance as a New York pet owner.
Is pet insurance more expensive in New York City?
Pet insurance is slightly more expensive in New York. The average cost of pet insurance in New York state is $76 per month, compared to the national average of $67.
What is the average cost of pet insurance in New York City?
On average, pet owners in the state of New York spend $76 per month on pet insurance monthly premiums. The average cost of coverage is $45 for cats and $80 for dogs.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in New York City?
Some pet insurance policies in New York City may cover pre-existing conditions, but it’s challenging to find an insurer that covers them. If you have an insured pet that develops a new condition, you may need to stick with your existing company to receive coverage for that illness.
Is Lemonade pet insurance available in New York City?
Yes. Currently, New York City pet parents can insure their dogs and cats with Lemonade. Lemonade pet insurance is available in most states.
