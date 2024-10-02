Best Pet Insurance in New York City (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in New York City

When looking for the best pet insurance policy in New York City, you want to consider other factors in addition to price. Finding affordable pet insurance coverage is the goal, but you should also consider how each pet insurance company meets your coverage needs. Keep available coverage types, customer service reputations, and claim experience and satisfaction in mind when choosing a pet insurance company.

Learn more about a few of the best pet insurance companies in New York City below.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $73 $38 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500 to unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Embrace $60 $62 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $44 $23 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100%

Spot: Best for coverage options

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $73

Sample monthly quote for cats: $38

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on

Spot Insurance is a pet insurer that offers flexibility. The company allows you to choose your annual plan limit, reimbursement amount, and annual deductible.[1] When you sign up for a new Spot pet insurance plan, you can earn a bonus in the form of a $25 Amazon gift card.

Pros Coverage available for as little as $9 per month

Potential unlimited annual reimbursement amount

Access to exclusive pet owner discounts Cons No direct payment option

No exotic pet coverage

No 100% reimbursement option

Embrace: Best for annual limit and reimbursement amounts

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $60

Sample monthly quote for cats: $62

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fee add-on, prescription drug add-on

Embrace Insurance is a great option if you’re looking for a pet insurance company that’ll allow you to choose an unlimited annual limit amount or a 100% reimbursement option. If you’re an anxious pet parent, you may appreciate having access to a 24/7 telehealth support line.[2]

Pros 5% military discount and 10% multi-pet discount

Add-ons for exam fees and prescription drugs available

$25 bonus for Wellness Rewards members to use on eligible preventive care services Cons Dogs and cats older than 15 can’t qualify for accident and illness plan

No exotic pet coverage

Can’t bundle with other insurance types

Figo: Best for elderly pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44

Sample monthly quote for cats: $23

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on, veterinary fee add-on

Figo Insurance doesn’t penalize pet owners for having older dogs and cats. Many pet insurers won’t insure pets once they hit an age limit, which can make it challenging to find care for senior pets.

But with Figo, age isn’t a concern. You can buy pet insurance coverage for a dog or cat of any age.[3] You can also add a wellness add-on to your pet insurance plan.

Pros No upper age limit for dogs or cats

Wellness and veterinary care add-ons are available

Can earn money back toward preventative care costs with Figo Wellness Powerup Cons No accident-only plan

Only one potential discount

No exotic pet coverage available