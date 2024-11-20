Best Pet Insurance in Nebraska (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Nebraska

Finding the best pet insurance companies involves digging deeper than just cost. While you want to find an affordable pet insurer, you also want a reliable one.

As part of your research, check online reviews about the customer service and claims experience for each pet insurance company you’re considering. Here are the top pet insurance companies for both price and service in Nebraska.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Spot $15 $10 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,500–unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Figo $26 $11 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Embrace $38 $26 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Spot: Best for variety of coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $15

Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, preventative care add-on

Spot Insurance is a popular insurance option for pet parents, and it’s easy to see why. You can receive up to 90% cashback on vet bills after you file an approved claim, and you can visit any licensed vet in both the U.S. and Canada.

If you have more than one pet on your policy, you can enjoy a 10% multi-pet discount. Spot also offers a 24/7 telehealth helpline if you’re worried about your pet.

Pros Can visit any vet in U.S. or Canada

Trustpilot rating of 4.7 (out of 5) stars

Exclusive customer discounts with pet product and service companies Cons No 100% reimbursement option

No option to pay your vet directly

Only offers coverage for cats and dogs

Figo: Best for older pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $26

Sample monthly quote for cats: $11

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness add-on, veterinary fee add-on

Figo Insurance has no upper age limits for insurable pets — although your puppy or kitten must be at least 8 weeks old to obtain coverage. With Figo, you can get insurance for senior pets, and if they have a pre-existing condition that’s curable, it may be covered.

Plus, you can include a wellness add-on (at an additional cost) to enhance your pet insurance plan with coverage for vaccines, dental care, and more.

Pros Option for 100% reimbursement

May cover curable pre-existing conditions

Only one annual deductible to meet Cons Only offers a multi-pet discount and a military discount (in select states)

No coverage available for exotic pets

Doesn’t offer an accident-only plan

Embrace: Best for limit, coverage, and reimbursement options

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $38

Sample monthly quote for cats: $26

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, exam fee add-on, prescription drug add-on

Embrace Insurance is a solid choice for pet owners who want flexibility, with options for unlimited annual coverage limits and 100% reimbursement rate. Policies can also cover dental illnesses, extra office visits for senior pets, and preventable conditions.

Pros Dental illness treatment covered up to $1,000 per year

International travel coverage available

Wellness Rewards members receive $25 credit toward eligible preventive care Cons Notable number of negative reviews regarding claims payment on Trustpilot

No coverage available for prescription food

Pets older than 15 years can’t qualify for accident and illness plans