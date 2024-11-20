Best Pet Insurance in Nebraska (2024)

13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Owning a pet is a big responsibility in any state, but Nebraska pet owners face unique hazards, like extreme weather events, that can put their dogs and cats at risk. To help cover unforeseen costs relating to accidents and illnesses, a Nebraska pet parent can buy a pet insurance policy. On average, pet insurance costs $57 per month in Nebraska, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner.
Read on to learn more about how pet insurance works and how to find pet insurance in Nebraska.
The average cost of pet insurance in Nebraska is cheaper than the national average.
Rabies is a common issue in Nebraska.[1] A pet wellness policy that covers vaccinations can help protect your pet.
In Nebraska, pet insurance for a dog averages $60 per month, while the average for a cat is $30 monthly.
Best pet insurance companies in Nebraska
Finding the best pet insurance companies involves digging deeper than just cost. While you want to find an affordable pet insurer, you also want a reliable one.
As part of your research, check online reviews about the customer service and claims experience for each pet insurance company you’re considering. Here are the top pet insurance companies for both price and service in Nebraska.
|Spot
|$15
|$10
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,500–unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Figo
|$26
|$11
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Embrace
|$38
|$26
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$2,000, $5,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
To identify the top pet insurance companies in Nebraska, we evaluated each company’s coverage options, deductibles, available discounts, eligible pets, waiting periods, and feedback from customers.
We then gathered sample rate quotes from the top choices using a Nebraska address. For dog insurance, we requested quotes for a 2-year-old medium-sized mixed-breed male. For cats, we used a 2-year-old female American Shorthair. Both profiles included accident and illness coverage, with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and at least $5,000 in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Nebraska
Nebraska pet parents may have an easier time finding affordable coverage than residents of other states. The average monthly cost of pet insurance in Nebraska is $47, which is significantly lower than the national average of $67.
Cat owners can expect to spend an average of $22 per month for coverage, and dog owners can plan on about $47 monthly. These averages are less than the national average premium rate for cats ($37) and dogs ($71).
Keep in mind that the cost of a pet insurance policy can vary greatly, depending on multiple factors.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Nebraska
A good pet insurance policy can come in handy in any state, but Nebraska pet owners have a few extra reasons to consider pet insurance as a way to help pay for veterinary care.
Rabies: The state of Nebraska recently issued a warning to pet parents about vaccinating for rabies due to an uptick in local cases. If you have a wellness plan, it may cover a rabies vaccination. Your pet could require treatment if exposed to rabies.
Natural disasters and extreme weather: Nebraska is prone to experiencing natural disasters and extreme weather events such as floods, wildfires, and extreme heat — all of which can lead to injured pets who require medical attention.[2]
Tick-borne diseases: Like many states, Nebraska has several diseases transmitted by ticks that pet owners should be aware of, including Lyme disease.
Nebraska pet regulations and laws
All states have their own unique requirements that pet owners must follow. Let’s look at some common examples of pet regulations and laws in Nebraska.
Nebraska requires all dogs and cats to get a rabies vaccination by the time they’re 3 months old.
If you adopt a pet from an out-of-state breeder or bring a pet into Nebraska from outside the state, you must have a certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI) from an accredited vet at least 30 days before entering the state. The CVI must list the animal’s origin, Nebraska destination, and reason for the move.[3]
Licensing requirements vary by county, but many Nebraska counties require all pets to have a license. Licensing fees can vary by county and whether a pet is neutered.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Some pet insurance companies offer unique add-on coverage types, but most offer the same three types of pet insurance — accident only, accident and illness, and wellness coverage. Understandably, accident-only plans are popular because they’re less expensive than an accident and illness plan.
Pet owners may also choose to add a wellness add-on to their policy for extra coverage. While wellness add-ons are typically inexpensive, they increase annual premiums. It’s a good idea to check the coverage details of any policy you’re considering, regardless of the type of pet insurance policy.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans — which you may hear referred to as comprehensive pet insurance — offer pet owners extensive medical protection for various health issues. Though it comes with higher monthly premiums, this type of plan can help you save considerably if your pet requires treatment for an unexpected illness or injury.
Coverage with an accident and illness plan generally includes:
Accidental injuries
Diagnostic tests
Emergencies
Illnesses
Lab fees
Office visits
Prescriptions
X-rays
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan is a lower-cost pet insurance option that covers unexpected events like bee stings or car accidents. It won’t cover illnesses or preventive or routine care.
While it doesn’t offer as much coverage as other plans, it provides reassurance by covering surprise vet bills due to accidents. Typical accident-only plans include protection for injuries, fractures, and poisonings.
Wellness plan
Not all pet insurers offer wellness plans, but they’re becoming easier to find due to a rise in popularity among pet owners. This budget-friendly add-on helps cover routine checkups and preventive care.
Although it might seem like an unnecessary monthly expense, investing in preventive care now can help you avoid larger vet bills in the future.
Wellness plans often cover:
Flea prevention
Heartworm prevention
Physical exams
Preventive care
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Nebraska
To find the right pet insurance policy for your pet in Nebraska, consider these helpful tips:
1. Get coverage when your pet is young
While you’re young, healthy pets may not need much medical attention now, but they may require a lot more as they grow older. The younger your pet is when you first enroll it in a pet insurance plan, the cheaper your policy tends to be. You also won’t have to worry about issues like non-coverage for pre-existing conditions if you enroll your pet when it’s in perfect health.
2. Shop around
Many pet insurance policies are affordable, but don’t sign up for the first insurer you come across with reasonable insurance premiums. Often, the best way to save is by comparing multiple quotes. Spend some time requesting a few different pet insurance quotes to see which pet insurance company can offer you the most coverage for the best price.
3. Inquire about discounts
Many pet insurance companies offer a variety of discounts you may qualify for, but they may not inform you of discounts up front. Before signing up for any policies, ask for information about potential discounts.
Nebraska pet insurance FAQs
To better understand how pet insurance works in Nebraska, check out these frequently asked questions on the topic.
How much is pet insurance in Nebraska?
On average, pet insurance costs $47 per month in the state of Nebraska. But the type of pet you plan to insure can affect how much you spend on coverage. For example, in Nebraska insuring a cat costs an average of $22 per month and a dog costs $47.
Many factors can affect the cost of pet insurance, including your ZIP code, pet’s age, gender, and breed, so your pet’s premium could be higher or lower than the state average.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Nebraska?
Pet insurance is typically less expensive in Nebraska than some other states. The national average cost of pet insurance monthly is $67, but Nebraska pet owners pay an average of $47.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Nebraska?
It will be very challenging to find a pet insurance company in Nebraska that covers pre-existing conditions (like hip dysplasia), but technically it’s not impossible. When comparing quotes from a handful of different insurers, don’t be shy. You can ask if the pet insurer will cover any of your pet’s pre-existing conditions.
What is the best pet insurance company in Nebraska?
If you’re looking for a pet insurance policy in Nebraska, consider Spot, Figo, or Embrace during your search. These insurers offer reasonable rates and have strong customer reviews.
