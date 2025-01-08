Best Pet Insurance in Pennsylvania (2025)

Más de 10 años escribiendo sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Ex editora asociada de finanzas de Investopedia
Jess es experta en seguros, banca y otros temas de finanzas personales. Sus artículos han aparecido en numerosos medios de comunicación web, como Investopedia.
Featured in
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in
Updated January 8, 2025
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Table of contents
Vet bills can cost several thousand dollars per year, depending on your pet’s age and health. These out-of-pocket costs can be a serious financial burden. The average cost of pet insurance for Pennsylvania pet parents is $63 per month. But coverage for your pet may be more or less, depending on the insurer, your chosen coverage, and your pet’s age, breed, and health history.
Here’s what you should know about choosing the best pet insurance policy for your cat or dog.
Pennsylvania pet owners can typically choose to buy basic accident-only coverage, a more comprehensive accident and illness plan, or a stand-alone or add-on wellness plan.[1]
The average cost of pet insurance in Pennsylvania is $35 per month for cat insurance and $68 for dog insurance.
Most pet insurance companies don’t cover pre-existing conditions. Signing your pet up for coverage at a young age can help ensure fewer excluded pre-existing conditions.
Best pet insurance companies in Pennsylvania
The best way to find a pet policy that satisfies your coverage needs and budget is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Pets Best, Healthy Paws, and AKC are three of the top pet insurance companies in Pennsylvania.
The following table details average prices, deductible options, reimbursement limits, and reimbursement percentages to help you compare the three best options in the state.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Pets Best
|$25
|$16
|$100, $200, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|HealthyPaws
|$49
|$19
|$100, $250, $500, $1,000
|Unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|AKC
|$31
|$27
|$100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000
|$2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Pets Best: Best for low rates
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25
Sample monthly quote for cats: $16
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Pets Best has the lowest average rates out of all the pet insurance products reviewed, making it a good option if your budget is a priority. With multiple pet insurance plans available, including optional wellness insurance, Pets Best offers flexible coverage for accidents, illnesses, and more.
Very affordable
Multiple plans available
Several deductible options
Wellness coverage add-on is fairly expensive
Fewer annual limit options than some competitors
Long waiting periods apply for certain conditions
Healthy Paws: Best for no reimbursement limits
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $49
Sample monthly quote for cats: $19
Plans available: Accident and illness
Accidents and illnesses happen to our pets, often when we least expect it — and the vet bills are sometimes costly. While many pet insurance companies have reimbursement limits, Healthy Paws offers unlimited reimbursements. If your pet has a serious injury or emergency, Healthy Paws doesn’t have a cap on how much it’ll pay out annually.
No reimbursement limits
Very affordable for cats
Multiple deductible options
Somewhat expensive for dogs
Only one plan option
Long waiting periods apply for certain conditions
AKC: Best for flexible deductible options
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31
Sample monthly quote for cats: $27
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Unlike some pet insurers that offer limited deductible options, AKC lets you choose from several. This flexibility is helpful, as you can adjust your deductible to suit your financial situation. A higher deductible often means lower monthly pet insurance premiums, though you’ll need to pay more out of pocket before your pet insurance coverage kicks in.
Relatively affordable
Several deductible options
Several add-ons available
Add-ons can increase policy costs
Hereditary conditions not covered in the basic plan
Waiting periods apply for certain injuries
We researched each pet insurance company’s costs, coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews, and analyzed that information to choose the best companies.
For each quote, we used a Pennsylvania address. For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old medium-sized mixed-breed male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with an 80% reimbursement rate, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Pennsylvania
The average cost of a pet insurance policy in Pennsylvania is $63 per month, which is marginally cheaper than the national average cost of $67 per month. Pet insurance in nearby New Jersey is also a bit more expensive on average, at $71 per month.
How much you pay for coverage will also depend on whether you have a cat or dog. On average, Pennsylvania pet owners pay $34 per month for cat insurance and $68 for dog insurance. Your pet’s age, breed, and health issues will also affect your pet insurance premiums.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Pennsylvania
Pet insurance is important if you live in Pennsylvania — especially if your dog or cat spends a lot of time outside. Your dog or cat may face the following risks in Pennsylvania:
Snake bites: The state has a few species of venomous snakes, including the copperhead, the timer rattlesnake, and the eastern massasauga.
Canine brucellosis: This infection can cause reproductive failure, eye issues, and more.
Parvovirus: This illness causes gastrointestinal distress, which can lead to death.
Respiratory illness: A mysterious respiratory illness has infected dogs in Pennsylvania.[2]
Pennsylvania pet regulations and laws
Like many other states, Pennsylvania has certain regulations and laws related to dogs and cats. These regulations and laws help keep both pets and people safe.
Here are a few regulations Pennsylvania pet owners must follow:
Dog license: You must get a dog license shortly after you buy or adopt a new pup. A county treasurer issues these licenses.
Owner control: Owners must keep their dogs under their control when outside, either on a leash or through voice control.
Rabies vaccinations: Both dogs and cats older than 3 months must have current rabies vaccinations.[3]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Common types of pet insurance include accident and illness plans, accident-only plans, and wellness plans. Accident-only coverage is generally the cheaper option, followed by accident and illness, which provides more comprehensive coverage. Insurers may offer wellness plans as stand-alone coverage or as add-ons to another care plan for an additional cost.
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness plans may cover diagnostics (MRIs, X-rays, blood work, and ultrasounds) and treatment for medical conditions and injuries, including the following:
Accidental poisoning
Allergies
Arthritis
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Broken teeth
Foreign body ingestion
Infections and viruses
Lacerations
Injured ligaments (long waiting periods may apply)
Other unexpected illnesses
Viruses and infections
These plans don’t typically cover preventative and routine vet care, routine dental care, or wellness exams.
Accident-only plan
Accident-only plans may cover diagnostics (MRIs, X-rays, blood work, ultrasounds, etc.) and treatment for:
Accidental poisoning
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Broken teeth
Foreign body ingestion
Infections and viruses
Injured ligaments (long waiting periods may apply)
Lacerations
These plans don’t typically cover the following:
Arthritis
Other unexpected illnesses
Preventative and routine veterinary care
Routine dental care
Viruses and infections
Wellness exams
Wellness plan
Wellness plans typically include coverage for the following:
Blood work
Flea and tick prevention
Heartworm medication
Regular pet health exams
Routine dental care
Vaccinations
These plans don’t cover the diagnosis and treatment of accidents or injuries.
How to find the best pet insurance in Pennsylvania
If you want to buy pet insurance but don’t know where to start, here are some steps for finding the best pet insurance policy for your furry family member.
Consider your coverage needs
Pet insurers commonly offer accident and illness coverage, but some companies offer additional coverage for things like hereditary conditions, veterinary exam fees, or wellness visits. Think about your pet’s coverage needs and your budget when comparing plans.
Research policy features
Look at deductible options, annual reimbursement limits, reimbursement percentages, and waiting periods to find the best policy.
Get quotes
Many pet insurance companies let you get online quotes for pet insurance by entering some basic information about your cat or dog. Costs will vary based on factors like your location and your pet’s breed, age, and health history. For instance, you might pay a different rate in Philadelphia than you would in Pittsburgh or Harrisburg.
Pennsylvania pet insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Pennsylvania pet insurance companies and find the best pet insurance plan for your needs.
How much is pet insurance in Pennsylvania?
The average cost of pet insurance in Pennsylvania is $63 per month. Cat insurance policies in Pennsylvania cost an average of $34 per month, and dog insurance is $68 per month. Younger pets are generally cheaper to insure.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Pennsylvania?
Pet insurance in Pennsylvania costs slightly less than the national average. Pennsylvania pet owners pay an average of $63 per month, which is a bit lower than the national average of $67 per month.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Pennsylvania?
No. Pet insurance doesn’t typically cover pre-existing conditions. But some companies may cover curable pre-existing conditions.
Which company has the best pet insurance policy in Pennsylvania?
Pets Best, Healthy Paws, and AKC are the top pet insurance policies in Pennsylvania. Each company offers fairly affordable insurance rates, multiple deductible options, and other helpful features.
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts about pet insurance."
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. "Temporary Order Designating Dangerous Transmissible Diseases."
- Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. "Pennsylvania's Dog Laws."
Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Jess has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in