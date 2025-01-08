Best Pet Insurance in Pennsylvania (2025)

Best pet insurance companies in Pennsylvania

The best way to find a pet policy that satisfies your coverage needs and budget is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Pets Best, Healthy Paws, and AKC are three of the top pet insurance companies in Pennsylvania.

The following table details average prices, deductible options, reimbursement limits, and reimbursement percentages to help you compare the three best options in the state.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Pets Best $25 $16 $100, $200, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% HealthyPaws $49 $19 $100, $250, $500, $1,000 Unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% AKC $31 $27 $100, $250, $300, $400, $500, $600, $750, $1,000 $2,500, $5,000, $7,500, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Pets Best: Best for low rates

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25

Sample monthly quote for cats: $16

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Pets Best has the lowest average rates out of all the pet insurance products reviewed, making it a good option if your budget is a priority. With multiple pet insurance plans available, including optional wellness insurance, Pets Best offers flexible coverage for accidents, illnesses, and more.

Pros Very affordable

Multiple plans available

Several deductible options Cons Wellness coverage add-on is fairly expensive

Fewer annual limit options than some competitors

Long waiting periods apply for certain conditions

Healthy Paws: Best for no reimbursement limits

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $49

Sample monthly quote for cats: $19

Plans available: Accident and illness

Accidents and illnesses happen to our pets, often when we least expect it — and the vet bills are sometimes costly. While many pet insurance companies have reimbursement limits, Healthy Paws offers unlimited reimbursements. If your pet has a serious injury or emergency, Healthy Paws doesn’t have a cap on how much it’ll pay out annually.

Pros No reimbursement limits

Very affordable for cats

Multiple deductible options Cons Somewhat expensive for dogs

Only one plan option

Long waiting periods apply for certain conditions

AKC: Best for flexible deductible options

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31

Sample monthly quote for cats: $27

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Unlike some pet insurers that offer limited deductible options, AKC lets you choose from several. This flexibility is helpful, as you can adjust your deductible to suit your financial situation. A higher deductible often means lower monthly pet insurance premiums, though you’ll need to pay more out of pocket before your pet insurance coverage kicks in.

Pros Relatively affordable

Several deductible options

Several add-ons available Cons Add-ons can increase policy costs

Hereditary conditions not covered in the basic plan

Waiting periods apply for certain injuries