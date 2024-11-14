Best Pet Insurance in Missouri (2024)

4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content
Table of contents
A pet insurance policy is likely worth the investment for pet owners in Missouri. With pet insurance, you can save money on vet bills for various accidents and injuries. It can also help you pay for standard vet procedures and medical care.
On average, Missouri residents pay $56 per month to insure their dogs and $26 per month to insure their cats. This is less expensive than the national monthly averages of $71 for dogs and $37 for cats.
Let’s dive deeper into pet insurance coverage in Missouri, including how to compare quotes and zero in on the right coverage for your furry best friend.
Pet insurance is more affordable in Missouri than in many other U.S. states, likely due to the lower cost of living.
A wellness plan is an add-on that could help pay for rabies vaccinations, which Missouri requires.
St. Louis, Kansas City, and Springfield each have specific laws for pet owners.
Best pet insurance companies in Missouri
A variety of pet insurers operate in Missouri. Figo, Pets Best, and Embrace are a few of the best pet insurance companies. The table below shows coverage options, average costs, and other details about each of the top pet insurance companies in Missouri.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|Figo
|$19
|$8
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000, $1,500
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Pets Best
|$12
|$10
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000 or unlimited for accident and illness plans
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Embrace
|$44
|$24
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Figo: Best for senior pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $19
Sample monthly quote for cats: $8
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage
Figo’s accident and illness plan comes in three tiers: Essential, Preferred, and Ultimate. You can choose the plan with the coverage limit and reimbursement rate that makes the most sense for your pet. A 100% reimbursement rate is an option if you prefer complete coverage.
Since Figo doesn’t impose upper age limits, like some other pet insurance companies, you can secure coverage for older pets without hassle. Also, you can use its highly rated mobile app to file a claim and manage your pet insurance policy on the go.
No upper age limits
“Powerups” for routine services
Multi-pet discount available
Accident-only policies not available
Exam fee coverage requires a “powerup” for an additional cost
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions
Pets Best: Best for customizable coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $12
Sample monthly quote for cats: $10
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Pets Best makes it a breeze to customize your pet insurance. Once you determine if you want an accident-only or accident and illness policy, you can pick from six deductibles, including a low $50 deductible and unlimited limits for accident and illness coverage.
Pets Best also stands out for its multiple discounts. You can save money on your coverage if you insure more than one pet, are part of the military community, or work as a veterinarian or for a vet office. In addition, the 24/7 pet hotline may come in handy if you have an emergency question about your pet’s health.
Unlimited coverage limits available with accident and illness plan
Several available discounts
24/7 Pet Helpline
Excludes supplements and special food
Only more expensive plans cover exam fees
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues
Embrace: Best for low deductibles
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44
Sample monthly quote for cats: $24
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage
Embrace has a unique diminishing deductible that can help save money on your insurance costs. Each year you don’t file a claim, the company will lower your deductible by $50. Another perk is Embrace’s highly customizable plans, which allow you to choose from five deductibles and five coverage limits, including unlimited coverage.
You may add on Wellness Rewards, which can help cover preventative care and routine services. Additionally, Embrace offers a few discounts and a 24/7 vet hotline you can call any time with pet health questions.
Diminishing deductible available
Multi-pet and military discounts available
Customizable plans with five deductibles and five coverage limits
14-day waiting period for illnesses
Required physical exam to enroll your pet
Claims processing can take 10–15 days
To find the best pet insurance companies in Missouri, Insurify researched each pet insurer’s coverage levels, deductible amounts, annual limits, discounts, waiting periods, pets covered, and customer reviews. We also used a Missouri address to pull quotes.
For the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a 2-year-old mixed-breed medium-sized male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $10,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Missouri
Missouri pet owners pay an average of $56 per month for dog insurance and $26 per month for cat insurance, based on Insurify data. Missourians pay less for pet insurance compared to pet owners in neighboring states Kansas and Kentucky.
Missouri’s average premiums are also cheaper than the U.S. average of $56 per month for dogs and $32 per month for cats for accident and illness policies.[1]
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Missouri
Pet insurance isn’t required in Missouri, but it’s often a good idea to avoid the high costs of sudden accidents and illnesses. Here are a couple reasons why a pet insurance plan is a smart move if you own a pet in Missouri:[2] [3]
Ticks: Ticks are common in Missouri, and it’s important to protect your pet from the various diseases they can cause, including Lyme disease. They’re most active in the spring through fall seasons. Insurance may help you pay for treatment and preventative medicine.
Required rabies vaccination: Due to the presence of rabies in Missouri, the state requires rabies vaccination for all dogs and cats that are 4 months or older. Pet insurance with wellness coverage can help cover the cost of a rabies vaccination and other preventive services.
Missouri pet regulations and laws
Pet regulations in Missouri differ by city, so it’s important to check your local regulations. Below, you’ll find details on a few pet laws in various parts of the Show Me State.
Kansas City: All dogs and cats that live within city limits must have a city license on their collar. Also, while it’s legal to own a pit bull in Kansas City, the city mandates it to be spayed or neutered.
St. Louis: Per St. Louis pet laws, no more than four dogs and cats can live on a property within a residential-zoned district. The city also mandates leashes for pets unless they’re in a designated dog exercise park. In addition, pet owners may not tether pets outside for more than 10 continuous hours.
Springfield: The city of Springfield doesn’t permit pit bulls. In addition, it’s illegal to tether your pet with the intention of restraint or confinement.
Types of pet insurance coverage
Pet owners can select from three types of pet insurance products: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage. Accident and illness plans offer the most robust coverage, are the most popular, and cost more.
Here’s an overview of what you can expect from each standard plan.
Accident and illness plan
An accident and illness policy covers a long list of accidents and illnesses your pet may face. It’ll likely pay for the following:
Allergies
Broken bones or fractures
Cancer
Cuts and wounds
Gastrointestinal issues
Hospitalization
Infectious diseases
Ingesting foreign objects
Injuries
Lab tests and diagnostic exams
Poisoning
Some prescription medications
Treatments and surgeries
Accident and illness pet insurance policies typically won’t reimburse you for pre-existing conditions, dental exams, and routine care services, such as spay and neuter surgery or vaccinations.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan limits coverage to unexpected accidents, like food poisoning and accidents. It usually provides reimbursement for the following:
Accidental injuries
Broken bones
Car accidents
Cuts and wounds
Ingesting foreign objects
Poisoning
Accident-only coverage is cheaper than accident and illness plans but restricts coverage for the following:
Allergies
Breed-specific conditions
Diabetes
Cancer and other illnesses
Congenital conditions
Infectious diseases
Pre-existing conditions
Wellness plan
A wellness plan is often available as an add-on to an accident and illness or accident-only policy. It helps pay for preventative care and routine services, such as:
Blood and urine testing
Dental exams
Microchipping
Spay/neuter procedures
Vaccinations
Wellness exams
How to find the best pet insurance in Missouri
These tips can help you lock in the ideal pet insurance policy in Missouri:
1. Understand your needs
Determine whether you need a comprehensive accident and illness plan or prefer accident-only coverage. Consider your pet’s needs and your unique financial situation.
2. Shop around
Next, get pet insurance quotes from at least three different pet insurance companies. Pay attention to pet insurance rates, deductibles, reimbursement rates, and discounts to secure the best deal and cheapest pet insurance.
3. Read reviews
Check reputable third-party review sites to get an idea of each pet insurer’s reputation. Real reviews of pet insurance companies can help you learn about each company’s customer service.
4. Finalize a policy
After you figure out the right pet insurance company and policy, you can apply for coverage on its website. You’ll need to submit basic details about yourself and your pet, such as its age and breed.
Missouri pet insurance FAQs
Deciding on a pet insurance policy can be an important financial decision. Here’s more information on pet insurance in Missouri.
How much is pet insurance in Missouri?
In Missouri, pet owners pay $56 per month for dog coverage and $26 per month for cat coverage. These are cheaper than the national average pet insurance rates.
What is the best pet insurance company in Missouri?
The best pet insurer in Missouri depends on your budget, needs, and preferences. Figo, Pets Best, and Embrace are three good options you may want to explore.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Missouri?
Pet insurance companies typically don’t pay for pre-existing conditions in Missouri. But you might find a policy that covers a pre-existing condition, such as heart disease, if your pet has been symptom-free for a certain period of time.
Is Lemonade pet insurance available in Missouri?
Yes. Lemonade offers pet insurance coverage in Missouri. The company offers customizable coverage options and a few discounts, including one for multiple pets.
