Best Pet Insurance in Missouri (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Missouri

A variety of pet insurers operate in Missouri. Figo, Pets Best, and Embrace are a few of the best pet insurance companies. The table below shows coverage options, average costs, and other details about each of the top pet insurance companies in Missouri.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $19 $8 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000, $1,500 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Pets Best $12 $10 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000 or unlimited for accident and illness plans 70%, 80%, 90% Embrace $44 $24 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Figo: Best for senior pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $19

Sample monthly quote for cats: $8

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage

Figo’s accident and illness plan comes in three tiers: Essential, Preferred, and Ultimate. You can choose the plan with the coverage limit and reimbursement rate that makes the most sense for your pet. A 100% reimbursement rate is an option if you prefer complete coverage.

Since Figo doesn’t impose upper age limits, like some other pet insurance companies, you can secure coverage for older pets without hassle. Also, you can use its highly rated mobile app to file a claim and manage your pet insurance policy on the go.

Pros No upper age limits

“Powerups” for routine services

Multi-pet discount available Cons Accident-only policies not available

Exam fee coverage requires a “powerup” for an additional cost

Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Pets Best: Best for customizable coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $12

Sample monthly quote for cats: $10

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Pets Best makes it a breeze to customize your pet insurance. Once you determine if you want an accident-only or accident and illness policy, you can pick from six deductibles, including a low $50 deductible and unlimited limits for accident and illness coverage.

Pets Best also stands out for its multiple discounts. You can save money on your coverage if you insure more than one pet, are part of the military community, or work as a veterinarian or for a vet office. In addition, the 24/7 pet hotline may come in handy if you have an emergency question about your pet’s health.

Pros Unlimited coverage limits available with accident and illness plan

Several available discounts

24/7 Pet Helpline Cons Excludes supplements and special food

Only more expensive plans cover exam fees

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues

Embrace: Best for low deductibles

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $44

Sample monthly quote for cats: $24

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness coverage

Embrace has a unique diminishing deductible that can help save money on your insurance costs. Each year you don’t file a claim, the company will lower your deductible by $50. Another perk is Embrace’s highly customizable plans, which allow you to choose from five deductibles and five coverage limits, including unlimited coverage.

You may add on Wellness Rewards, which can help cover preventative care and routine services. Additionally, Embrace offers a few discounts and a 24/7 vet hotline you can call any time with pet health questions.

Pros Diminishing deductible available

Multi-pet and military discounts available

Customizable plans with five deductibles and five coverage limits Cons 14-day waiting period for illnesses

Required physical exam to enroll your pet

Claims processing can take 10–15 days