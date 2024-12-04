Best Pet Insurance in Washington (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Washington

Pet insurance prices and coverage options vary among companies in Washington. The best pet insurance company for your pet’s needs and your budget will depend on your pet’s age, health history, and breed.

Below, you can review a comparison chart for three of the best pet insurance companies in the state: ASPCA, Lemonade, and Pets Best.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ ASPCA $35 $25 $100, $250, $500 $2,500–$10,000 70%, 80%, 90% Lemonade $25 $14 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000–$100,000 70%, 80%, 90% Pets Best $31 $21 $100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

ASPCA: Best for comprehensive benefits

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $35

Sample monthly quote for cats: $25

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, basic preventive care, prime preventive care

ASPCA offers comprehensive pet insurance that covers accidents, illnesses, and chronic conditions like diabetes or cancer treatments. It also covers behavioral issues, hereditary and congenital disorders, and alternative treatments such as acupuncture and chiropractic care.

For more protection, you can even add coverage for prescription medications, specialized food, and supplements.

Pros Can file a claim through the mobile app, website, email, fax, or mail

No waiting period for preventive care

Covers behavioral, alternative therapies, and chronic conditions Cons Premiums may be more expensive than competitors

Must pay veterinary bills up front before reimbursement

Limited options for annual coverage caps

Lemonade: Best for cost-conscious pet owners

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25

Sample monthly quote for cats: $14

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, optional add-ons for vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions

Lemonade offers some of the lowest pet insurance rates in Washington, with average costs well below the state average. It also has customization options that can help you build your perfect plan. Some pets need physical therapy but not dental care, while others benefit from behavioral training without preventive add-ons.

You can tailor every coverage detail, from basic coverage and a higher deductible, to help lower costs to maximum protection that comes with a higher $100,000 annual limit.

Pros Many ways to lower your premium through coverage choices

Two-day waiting period for accidents

Optional extra protections, like physical therapy and end-of-life care Cons Must pay vet bills up front before reimbursement

Only covers cats and dogs

Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament tears

Pets Best: Best for quick start coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31

Sample monthly quote for cats: $21

Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care

Pets Best provides immediate accident coverage starting day one — a great option for unexpected emergency vet visits for an accident or injury. You can choose between three plan tiers to balance cost with pet care needs, from basic accident protection to comprehensive care with rehabilitation coverage. Plus, Pets Best can bill your licensed veterinarian directly, reducing up-front costs.

Pros Option to pay your vet directly

24/7 virtual vet guidance

Zero-day waiting period for accidents Cons Limited alternative therapy options

Doesn’t cover food or supplements

Essential accident and illness plan doesn’t cover vet exam fees