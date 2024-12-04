Best Pet Insurance in Washington (2024)

3+ years writing about auto, home, and life insurance
Updated December 4, 2024
Having pet insurance helps you protect your four-legged family member when it needs care the most. On average, pet insurance in Washington costs $76 per month for dogs and $38 for cats, according to data from Fletch, an Insurify partner.
While pets bring joy and companionship, the costs of expensive veterinary care can seriously strain your wallet. Pet insurance is a financial safety net for when your pet has an unexpected accident or injury.
Here’s what you need to know about pet insurance in Washington.
The majority of Washingtonians — 63% of households — share their homes with at least one pet.[1]
Securing coverage when your pet is young is important because pet insurance companies don’t typically cover pre-existing conditions.
Accident and illness coverage is the most comprehensive option of the three main pet insurance coverages: accident and illness, accident only, and wellness coverage.
Best pet insurance companies in Washington
Pet insurance prices and coverage options vary among companies in Washington. The best pet insurance company for your pet’s needs and your budget will depend on your pet’s age, health history, and breed.
Below, you can review a comparison chart for three of the best pet insurance companies in the state: ASPCA, Lemonade, and Pets Best.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs
▲▼
Sample Monthly Quote for Cats
▲▼
Deductible Options
▲▼
Annual Limit
▲▼
Reimbursement Options
▲▼
|ASPCA
|$35
|$25
|$100, $250, $500
|$2,500–$10,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Lemonade
|$25
|$14
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000–$100,000
|70%, 80%, 90%
|Pets Best
|$31
|$21
|$100, $250, $500, $750, $1,000
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
ASPCA: Best for comprehensive benefits
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $35
Sample monthly quote for cats: $25
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, basic preventive care, prime preventive care
ASPCA offers comprehensive pet insurance that covers accidents, illnesses, and chronic conditions like diabetes or cancer treatments. It also covers behavioral issues, hereditary and congenital disorders, and alternative treatments such as acupuncture and chiropractic care.
For more protection, you can even add coverage for prescription medications, specialized food, and supplements.
Can file a claim through the mobile app, website, email, fax, or mail
No waiting period for preventive care
Covers behavioral, alternative therapies, and chronic conditions
Premiums may be more expensive than competitors
Must pay veterinary bills up front before reimbursement
Limited options for annual coverage caps
Lemonade: Best for cost-conscious pet owners
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $25
Sample monthly quote for cats: $14
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, wellness, optional add-ons for vet visit fees, physical therapy, dental illness, end-of-life and remembrance, and behavioral conditions
Lemonade offers some of the lowest pet insurance rates in Washington, with average costs well below the state average. It also has customization options that can help you build your perfect plan. Some pets need physical therapy but not dental care, while others benefit from behavioral training without preventive add-ons.
You can tailor every coverage detail, from basic coverage and a higher deductible, to help lower costs to maximum protection that comes with a higher $100,000 annual limit.
Many ways to lower your premium through coverage choices
Two-day waiting period for accidents
Optional extra protections, like physical therapy and end-of-life care
Must pay vet bills up front before reimbursement
Only covers cats and dogs
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament tears
Pets Best: Best for quick start coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $31
Sample monthly quote for cats: $21
Plans available: Accident and illness, accident only, routine wellness care
Pets Best provides immediate accident coverage starting day one — a great option for unexpected emergency vet visits for an accident or injury. You can choose between three plan tiers to balance cost with pet care needs, from basic accident protection to comprehensive care with rehabilitation coverage. Plus, Pets Best can bill your licensed veterinarian directly, reducing up-front costs.
Option to pay your vet directly
24/7 virtual vet guidance
Zero-day waiting period for accidents
Limited alternative therapy options
Doesn’t cover food or supplements
Essential accident and illness plan doesn’t cover vet exam fees
To select the best pet insurance companies in Washington, we thoroughly reviewed more than a dozen pet insurance companies, evaluating costs, coverage options, deductibles, discounts, waiting periods, customer service, and customer reviews.
We standardized our test profiles for pricing analysis across every pet insurer, using a medium 2-year-old mixed-breed dog and a 2-year-old American shorthair cat. These sample pets helped us gather quotes with matching terms: 80% reimbursement, $500 deductible, and minimum $5,000 annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Washington
How much you pay for pet insurance coverage in Washington can vary widely depending on your ZIP code, your pet’s characteristics, and the coverage type you select.
The average cost of pet insurance in Washington is $38 per month for cat insurance and $76 for dog insurance. These premiums are cheaper than in nearby Oregon, where pet parents pay a monthly average of $42 for cats and $82 for dogs, but slightly higher than the U.S. national monthly averages of $37 per month for cats and $71 for dogs.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Washington
A majority of pet owners view their pets as equal family members, according to a study from the Pew Research Center.[2] If you want to protect the health of your pets, you can access affordable care through pet insurance.
Pet owners in the Pacific Northwest should stay aware of the following risks to their pet’s health:
Trail hazards: If you take your dog with you on hikes, stay vigilant to prevent eye injuries from branches, wildlife encounters, and toxic plant exposure.
Urban risks: Pets living in an urban environment face unique risks, including falls from balconies, vehicle accidents, and injuries at dog parks.
Outdoor concerns: Even if you’re not taking your dog on a hike with you, the outdoors poses risks of allergic reactions to bee stings and other outdoor allergens. Keep an eye on your pet, especially if it shows any signs of allergies.
Seasonal challenges: Heat stress and dehydration can occur during hot summer days.
Washington pet regulations and laws
Pet owners in the state of Washington must follow several state and local regulations to protect their pets and their communities:
Vaccination: Dogs, cats, and ferrets need rabies vaccines. Most local municipalities require proof of vaccination, so keep your pet’s medical records handy.[3]
Leash laws: Most cities require owners to keep their pets on a leash outside private property. For example, Seattle requires pet leashes no longer than 8 feet.
Pet licensing: In most counties, pet owners must license dogs older than a certain age — often starting between 8 weeks and 6 months. Some areas also require cat licensing.
Pet limits: Many cities cap the number of pets you can have. For example, Wenatchee allows three dogs and three cats, while Lynnwood limits homes to three total pets.
Spay/neuter: Some areas require spaying/neutering for licensing, while others encourage it to control overpopulation.
Types of pet insurance coverage
You should consider your pet’s age, lifestyle, and health history when searching for a pet insurance plan. Young and older pets can benefit from the most comprehensive coverage plans that include accidents and illnesses, but an older pet might face higher premiums for the same amount of quality coverage.
Many owners find that accident-only plans don’t cover enough. The top reasons dogs and cats visit the vet include treatment for skin conditions, stomach issues, and infections, all of which an accident-only plan wouldn’t cover.[4]
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness coverage provides an ideal mix of affordability and protection, making these policies a popular choice among pet owners. Policies can cover everything from accidental scrapes to serious medical conditions and health problems that throw your pet’s health off track.
For instance, this plan can pay for medical care when your curious cat swallows something strange or your pup breaks a bone on a trail.
Here’s what an accident and illness plan covers:
Broken bones and sprains
Chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and allergies
Common illnesses, like ear infections and urinary tract infections
Cuts and scrapes
Dental benefits (coverage varies by plan)
Foreign object removal
Other emergency care
Toxic ingestions and exposure
Accident-only plan
Accident-only plans are a good idea for pets with few health concerns. When your pet’s curiosity leads to trouble, these basic plans step in to cover the unexpected — like broken bones from a missed jump or cuts from an adventurous hike. If your pet decides to taste something toxic or turn your sock into a snack, you’ll have coverage for those emergencies, too.
Here’s what an accident-only plan covers:
Broken bones and sprains
Cuts and scrapes
Foreign object removal
Injury-related X-rays
Toxic ingestions and exposure
Wellness plan
Wellness plans are like pet maintenance packages. Instead of waiting for trouble, wellness programs help you stay ahead with regular care tailored to your furry friend’s breed. Also called routine or preventive care plans, these plans cover the basics your pet needs throughout the year — and help spread out routine care costs.
You might find wellness add-ons especially valuable during your pet’s first year when it’ll need frequent services, like shots and checkups.
Here’s what a wellness plan covers:
Basic dental cleaning
Flea, tick, and heartworm prevention
Regular vet visits and wellness exams
Routine blood work
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Washington
Insurance policies aren’t one size fits all. The best way to choose coverage is to take time to research options that fit both your pet’s needs and your budget.
Follow these tips to find pet insurance in Washington:
1. Know what you need
When determining the coverage you need, consider your pet’s breed, age, lifestyle, and potential health issues. For example, if you have a young pet, it’s a good idea to buy a comprehensive accident and illness plan soon before it develops any pre-existing conditions.
2. Check coverage details
Beyond monthly costs, you should consider deductibles, reimbursement rates, and annual limits. Make sure the plan covers common pet concerns in Washington, like allergies and injury treatment.
3. Compare quotes from multiple pet insurers
Every company calculates risk differently, so rates can vary widely for the same coverage. Compare at least three quotes using the same coverage levels to help make a good choice.
4. Read the fine print
Look into options for waiting periods, coverage exclusions, and claim requirements. Some companies offer direct vet payments, while others require you to pay up front. Decide what’s important to you.
Washington pet insurance FAQs
The following information can help answer questions about protecting your four-legged friend and making the best pet coverage choices in Washington.
How much does pet insurance cost in Washington state?
Washington pet owners typically pay $38 monthly for cat insurance and $76 for dog insurance. How much pet insurance costs depends on the coverage level you choose and your pet’s age, breed, and health history.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Washington?
No. With monthly rates of $76 for dogs and $38 for cats, Washington pet owners pay less for coverage than Oregon residents but more than people in Idaho. Pet insurance in Washington costs slightly more than the national average of $71 for dogs and $37 for cats, on average.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Washington?
Pet insurance policies in Washington generally don’t cover pre-existing conditions. A pre-existing condition is any illness or injury that occurs before your pet insurance policy takes effect or during the waiting period.
What is the best pet insurance company in Washington?
The best pet insurance company in Washington depends on your needs, but Lemonade, ASPCA, and Pets Best are three of the top companies in the state. Lemonade offers the lowest average rates in the state, ASPCA provides the most comprehensive coverage, and Pets Best features instant accident coverage.
