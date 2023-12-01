The three types of pet insurance and what each covers

Every pet owner’s situation is unique, so pet insurance companies offer several policy types to meet different needs. You might opt for a basic accident-only plan, while others may lean toward a plan that also includes illnesses or general wellness. Factors like budget, pet type, and breed history can all influence your decision.

For more personalized protection, consider policy endorsements or pet insurance riders. You’ll pay an additional cost, but it can open the door to routine care from a wellness rider, alternative therapies, behavioral coverage, breeding and fertility costs, and travel coverage to meet your pet’s medical needs when it’s traveling with you.

Accident only

Accident-only pet insurance, as the name suggests, only covers injuries resulting from accidents. It’s helpful for pet owners who want financial support for unexpected accidents and emergency care. For example, accident-only plans are handy if your pet swallows a foreign object, gets a cut, breaks a bone, suffers torn ligaments, or experiences poisoning.

Accident and illness

Accident and illness coverage includes illnesses in addition to accident protection. Illness provisions can include a wide range of medical conditions, such as cancer, infections, digestive problems, and chronic conditions. It can cover diagnostic tests, exam fees, and prescription medications.

Wellness

A pet wellness plan is a type of coverage that offers well-rounded protection for pets and their owners. While accident and illness coverage focuses on unexpected accidents and medical conditions, wellness plans help with routine and preventive care for your pet. Companies might offer it as a rider or a separate policy option.

Wellness policies typically cover vaccinations, early-screening diagnostics, nutrition consulting, and dental care. They can ensure your pet gets regular checkups, preventive treatments, and screenings for early detection of potential health issues.