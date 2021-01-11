24PetWatch Pet Insurance: Is it the right choice?

Why buy pet insurance?

The pet parent community is always finding new ways to access the best possible care for their furry companions. While there might be debate about the best food brand, every pet owner can agree that access to quality vet care is their foremost priority. Unfortunately, not every pet parent can afford the best veterinary care. When unexpected accidents and illnesses occur, they can get very expensive very quickly.

That is why so many new pet parents turn to pet insurance programs to provide extra peace of mind when it comes to guaranteeing the best care. Pet health insurance works similarly to human health insurance and pays for a percentage of qualifying vet bills. Finding the best policy can mean a world of difference between available treatments.

When a beloved family pet needs medical care, pet parents have to cope with new financial and emotional distress. Although every family wants what’s best for their furry friends, some pet owners cannot afford substantial vet bills. That can lead to improper treatments and even economic euthanasia. Buying a pet insurance policy can mean saving up to 100 percent on qualifying vet bills for emergency care, surgery, rehabilitation, alternative therapy, and even kennel fees.

Every pet family knows the importance of accessing the best possible healthcare. Finding the best pet insurance policy can mean continuing a long and happy life with your furry family member. Compare pet insurance policies today, with Insurify.